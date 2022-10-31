Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 / Within the Margin of Effort – $3,677 Still Needed for 25 Pairs of Boots On the Ground in AZ

Within the Margin of Effort – $3,677 Still Needed for 25 Pairs of Boots On the Ground in AZ

by

This post is in:

We have a new anonymous Balloon Juice Angel – and a $1,000 Angel match!  

We are so close to raising the $3,677 it would take to meet our goal of funding 25 pairs of boots on the ground in AZ, and there are no more Balloon Juice angels waiting in the wings.

Can we do this today?  

Here’s a link to an article about the Worker Action contribution in turning AZ blue in 2020.

Up to $50 per person will be matched – if you post your amount in the comments. Even if you were already matched by another Balloon Juice angel, the clock resets with every new Angel match – so you can be matched again!

The goal is to put 25 pairs of boots on the ground in AZ, and we are over 21 already

Boots on the ground:  we have funded 13  15   16   17  18  19  20  21 pairs so far!

21 down, 4 to go!

The cowboy boots (#18) are in honor of Avalie’s dad.  She said he’s a bright blue 81-year-old dot in a very red state!

Let’s win this!

