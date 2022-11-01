I’ve been trying to keep my pessimism to a minimum around here because I can (sort of, sometimes) read a room, but I’ll admit when I first read about President Biden’s planned visit to Florida today, I thought “why bother?” I was wrong — Team Biden has exactly the right idea:

CNN: When President Joe Biden rallies Democrats in Florida on Tuesday for a final-stretch campaign stop, he will finally land in the state his advisers have long eyed as the ideal backdrop for his warnings against “mega-MAGA” Republicans. For months, Biden and his team have been hoping to use Florida’s constellation of Trump-aligned Republicans – including the former president himself – to crystallize Biden’s closing pitch that the election is a choice and not a referendum and galvanize Democratic voters. “You can’t shake a stick (in Florida) without hitting a Republican that represents the MAGA extremes that the president is talking about,” a senior Biden adviser said. “So, it allows the president to really drive home what’s at stake and what the choice is.”

The article notes that the president’s team doesn’t expect the visit to dramatically change the dynamics of the statewide races here. Part of the plan will be to uplift the local candidates, but it sounds like the main mission is to point to Florida as a cautionary tale.

I hope Biden will highlight the alarming turn to authoritarianism under Republican rule, including the persecution of queer people, rollback of abortion rights, dilution of black voting power, rising antisemitism, book banning, politically motivated medical crackpottery, and overtly authoritarian interference in elections, education, public health and virtually every facet of life that intersects with state power.

One way Republicans win with an unpopular platform is by nationalizing every election. They make each contest a referendum on the local Republican sleazebag vs. the GOP’s Big Woke Hollywood Coastal Effete Elitist fantasy.

Well, what Democrats have here are opponents with actual power who really do want to shove people back in the closet, subvert elections, indoctrinate kids, co-opt government agencies for political gain and strip away rights and benefits. So, go get ’em, Tiger.

Open thread.