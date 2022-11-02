Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – FelonyGovt – Palm Springs, CA

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

I keep forgetting to remind you that we have only one more week’s worth of OTR posts after this week.  I’m sure we’re all beyond distracted by the upcoming election.

FelonyGovt

My husband and I made a brief getaway roadtrip to Palm Springs, which is about 100 miles from Los Angeles. It’s a pretty desert town, surrounded by mountains, with a celebrated movie star past and a mid-century modern vibe.

On The Road - FelonyGovt - Palm Springs, CA 4
Palm Springs, looking westOctober 20, 2022

Mountains and palm trees on a clear fall day, near the Palm Springs Museum of Art

On The Road - FelonyGovt - Palm Springs, CA 3
Palm Springs Street SignOctober 19, 2022

The artist “Shag” is quintessential Palm Springs. He designed these street signs and has a large shop in town.

On The Road - FelonyGovt - Palm Springs, CA 2
Palm Canyon Drive, Palm SpringsOctober 20, 2022

Colorful chairs at “Lulu’s” restaurant.

On The Road - FelonyGovt - Palm Springs, CA 1
North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm SpringsOctober 20, 2022

Another pretty Palm Springs scene.

On The Road - FelonyGovt - Palm Springs, CA
Palm SpringsOctober 20, 2022

Bougainvillea surrounds a small studio building on a mews in town.

  • Chris T.

    1. 1.

      Chris T.

      I always thought Palm Springs looked pretty, but harsh (deserts tend to be that way) and every time I’ve been there it has been Too Hot. I always wonder how anyone lives there long term.

