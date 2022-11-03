Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

3 Comments

My husband has been afflicted with poor eyesight from birth, poor thing. He’s worn glasses ever since he can remember and appears as an adorable bespectacled child in old family photos.

He also has a lifelong habit of smashing up and losing his glasses. His mom reports it was a real issue when he was a boy, a thing his dad yelled at him for a lot. It remains an issue. The mister works outdoors, often on heavy equipment, and has managed to crush, run over, perforate and otherwise destroy glasses in countless ways.

It’s expensive and inconvenient because he has a complex, bifocal prescription with thick lenses that take a while to replace. Thank dog for Zenni, a mail order glasses outfit — they’re relatively inexpensive, so the mister’s glasses-destroying habits are no longer such a serious hit to our budget. He always has to have backup glasses in case he loses or breaks a pair and someone with better near-vision (me) to tighten the screws on the frames, etc., frequently. I always keep a kit handy.

So, he’s due for an eye exam next week and is down to two rickety, beat-up pairs, one of which is partially held together with a twisty-tie from a bread bag. He was wearing the “good” pair without the twisty-tie last night, and while he was horsing around with the dogs, they fell off his face and hit the floor, and both lenses popped out of the frames.

I’ve worn glasses myself for decades and that has never happened to me, but whatever — he put the spares on while I attempted to fix the ejected lenses. I also noticed the lenses were filthy, so I snapped the lenses back in, cleaned them and put the glasses down since he was wearing the other pair.

This morning while driving to work, he wondered what was wrong with his eyes because his vision was bad. He wondered if his retinas were detaching or something. By the time he got to work, he had an awful headache. Turns out he was wearing the pair I’d repaired and cleaned, and I had transposed the lenses while popping them back in, which given the shape shouldn’t have been possible, but it was. The end.

Open thread!

  • JPL
  • Math Guy
  • zhena gogolia

    3Comments

    3. 3.

      Math Guy

      My daughter and I went to vote early today. It was the first time she was eligible to vote: I am so proud of her.

