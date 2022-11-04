New loading icon pic.twitter.com/DHaRsTkPVl
— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) September 27, 2022
Last weekend before the Big Day…
The choice for seniors is clear. pic.twitter.com/cPi57gF2sA
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2022
WSJ poll finds public split over President Biden's student loan forgiveness. But a majority of Black, Latino + Asian American or Pacific Islander voters favor it, with 73%, 64% and 61% in support respectively, via @AndrewRestuccia + @tparti https://t.co/D5MGPDMFym
— Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) November 3, 2022
Many of you support JOE BRANDON when he allows this kind of hopium handed out to CHILDREN near Halloween https://t.co/Iaed4OYO7J
— ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) November 4, 2022
WELCOME TO #TEAMFETTERMAN, @Oprah!! ?? https://t.co/ZSYnEiNTZz
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 4, 2022
I assume Dobbs is increasing turnout among Dem women. This may be wrong, but it’s obviously plausible, & the early vote data suggests that turnout of Dem women is ahead of recent elections
But what about Repub women? Possible that it’s _suppressing_ turnout of Repub women /1 pic.twitter.com/tNf5LqbOww
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 3, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings