TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: When It Never Stops

Last weekend before the Big Day…


(Strange Brew via GoComics.com)

    4. 4.

      H.E.Wolf

      Got my next several days all mapped out: GOTV, via database updates (introverts unite!). I’m ignoring the news and the polls and the pundits; they’re just distracting to me.

      We’ll keep walking the path ’til we get there.

    5. 5.

      David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      U.S. payrolls surged by 261,000 in October, better than expected as hiring remains strong

      • Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000.

      • The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%.

      • Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality.

      • Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% for the month and were up 4.7% from a year ago.​​​

    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      But what about Repub women? Possible that it’s _suppressing_ turnout of Repub women /1

      I think it more likely many are crossing over. “Nobody tells me what to do!” has been the mantra of every Repub since forever.

    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      The choice for seniors is clear.

      The choice for anyone still paying Medicare and Social Security taxes is clear too.  Fuck the GOP into the Sun.

    17. 17.

      Ken

      In other pleasant news, a judge has ordered an “independent monitor” for the Trump Organization. The order is wrapped up in nice legal terms, but amounts to “AG James has evidence of fraud, and TFG’s lawyers haven’t got anything.”

      There’s a couple of footnotes, also in legalese, that say “Also, stupid move to try to create a new company to transfer the assets to while there’s an ongoing investigation, and especially stupid to name it ‘Trump Organization II’.”

    20. 20.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      The NYT has a story that Trump is going to announce his candidacy next week.  Probably thinks that’ll stop DOJ.

      Hopefully, the timing of the story motivates a few more of our voters.

    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly: Solution.

      Identify your preferred jigsaw puzzle table.  Move everything from that table to chairs and sofas all around the house.

      Open your jigsaw puzzle and get started.

      Then slowly you can put the kitchen table stuff away when you want to, for instance, sit in one of the chairs! :-

      It’s just one chair’s worth at a time, you can do it!

