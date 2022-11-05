These are my resident parasites.
They take what isn't theirs, make a mess of the place, scare away the legit garden animals & spend most of the day screaming nonsense in the hopes of getting a handout.
…
I named them "Eric" & "Junior"#Vaticats pic.twitter.com/vK4QbOYW87
— Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) November 3, 2022
Musk: I don't sleep
Me: I get why teens brag about that, but doesn't that impact your judgement
Musk: LEEROY JENKINS!
— ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) November 4, 2022
Take away his money & nobody would pretend to be his friend. https://t.co/hLUnavV6fO
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 4, 2022
I mean, shit, all it takes is ten seconds in the account edit function and a copy paste of a publicly available image, there’s NO WAY anyone would be able to match that level of technological sophistication. Trust me, I invented the world’s shittiest subway, I should know! https://t.co/wadn0IgRF2
— Elon Musk (@ChrisWarcraft) November 4, 2022
— Millard Fillmore's porcelain zither (@agraybee) November 4, 2022
“The richest man in the world just got his ass handed to him.” @emptywheel https://t.co/DtGrqFyyYU
— David Dark's Dramatic Comeback (@DavidDark) November 3, 2022
there is a kernel of truth in elon musk’s assertion that left of center people hate him and want him to fail. i’m not sure what that has to do with advertisers running away because he is an unstable five year old man baby, but there is probably some overlap.
— world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) November 5, 2022
the colossal blunder at the core of it all is not understanding thay what makes twitter run is a userbase actively rooting for someone to destroy it hilariously so they can drag a main character to shreds on the way out the door as a grand finale https://t.co/2Pg46CRTJZ
— kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 4, 2022
