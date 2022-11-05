Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Late Night Open Thread: Squawk!

