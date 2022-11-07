Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

We still have time to mess this up!

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Headlines & Quick Takes Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Headlines & Quick Takes Don’t Tell the Whole Story

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Our friends at Four Directions sent me a link to the Jon Ralston story from Sunday’s Nevada Independent.

The headline: Crystal ball says Cortez Masto hangs on, Sisolak doesn’t and Dems retain two of three House seats

This quote from Jon Ralston below is only half of what he says before he shares his predictions:  (bolding is mine)

Let me start this biennial venture into brave foolishness with a remembrance of things past.

I engage in this Proustian exercise to make myself feel better as I make election predictions, not shirking from my annual tradition, in the most puzzling and difficult year since I began.

I think pundits should make predictions based on data, which is important; on experience, which can provide insight; and by gut, which is born of the first two. I also think one needs to provide a rationale for why one’s crystal ball says what it says.

Here is my theory of the case:

The early voting numbers don’t indicate a red wave, just the possibility of one if everything breaks right for Republicans. This is not like 2014, when all the early voting data confirmed a red wave – I knew after a couple of days – and it was just a question of how many boats would be lifted by the red tide.

This year, the Democrats have a slight advantage with more mail to come enhancing that edge. The Democrats are in the game — a game they have no right to be in, considering President Biden’s subterranean numbers and sticker shock everywhere Nevadans shop. The Reid Machine, even with Harry gone, is a real thing, folks; it was built a decade and a half ago or so, and it is still around, this time a ship sailing into what may turn out to be a perfect storm.

The real mystery is what Election Day turnout will look like: Are tens of thousands of Republicans really waiting for Tuesday, or are Clark Democrats ready to flood the zone? And will inclement weather deter Election Day voters while neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays the postmen from the swift completion of their appointed rounds?

The two top of ticket races – U.S. Senate and governor – are very difficult to pick.

I would not be surprised by any outcome — both incumbents win, both incumbents lose or a split decision. I am even more at sea in the governor’s race than the Senate contest for a variety of reasons – see below – but mostly because I can logically chart a path for Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto to hang on, but it is not so simple to find one for Gov. Steve Sisolak. She has a weaker opponent, probably will run stronger in populous Clark and may just win Washoe. Sisolak may have been harder to tie to Biden – although Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign has done its best with those tricky sign pairings – but the COVID hangover, his weakness in the rurals and the adverse environment make finding a road to victory more difficult. Oh, it’s there — if non-major party voters tilt Democratic and if Lombardo has not consolidated the GOP base because Joey Bag of Hydroxychloroquine has poisoned the well. I would not be surprised at all to see the governor get re-elected.

If Clark turnout increases enough because of thousands of mail ballots yet to be counted this week, thus diminishing the rural GOP landslide, Washoe County will be The Biggest Little Cincher. It could change everything.

Before I get to all my predictions, my theory of the case in the down-ballot races is simple: I don’t believe Nevadans, if they are paying attention, will act against their own interests. At least I hope not. There are three manifestly unqualified people running for important state offices, all three of them obviously dangerous and whose election would be inimical to Nevada’s interests. I don’t think it matters at all that they are Republican; I see no evidence they believe in any principle except conspiracies and grievances they have conveniently concocted.

Having said all of that, I can dither no more:

Only then does he share his predictions.

What is likely to get spread around?

Cortez-Masto is predicted to win!  The governor will lose!  Oh no, I love Susie Lee and she’s going to lose!

Once more, because we probably all need to be reminded…

No one can fucking predict the results of the election because if anyone has an accurate voter turnout model for this year, it will be a total fluke, mostly dumb luck.

These next few days will be less of a roller coaster ride if we can all remember that.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • MisterDancer
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Honestly I’m more worried about Republican monkeywrenching of election administration than I am of Republicans winning fairly.  I can see some races ending up not decided for months because they’re being litigated.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Lari Kake can go jump into a fire.

      Grr…

      Meanwhile, reupping from downstairs because I think that it’s a good reminder:

      Something I haven’t seen discussed:

      2020 Dems had almost no field operation. Few in-person phone banks, few voter registration drives, few canvasses. 2022 Dems are back to field organizing. Maybe it won’t make a difference.

      But I suspect it will.

      — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 7, 2022

      Hang in there, everyone.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      I’ve done all I can personally do, so that gives me a level of peace about the outcome, come what may.

      Season 5 of The Crown drops Wednesday — all 10 episodes at once. That means I’ll have binge-worthy TV to distract me from reality, which is likely to suck in Florida regardless of how things turn out elsewhere. Hooray for history-based soaps with stellar acting and high production values!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.