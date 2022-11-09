NEW: Republican Barb Kirkmeyer concedes to Democrat Yadira Caraveo in newly-created Colorado's 8th Congressional District. #copolitics — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 10, 2022

This was a new district in Colorado and was projected to be an easy win for the Republican Kirkmeyer. A Libertarian candidate proved to be a spoiler for her, pulling in 4% of the vote total in a race won by just 2 points (as of this hour of counting). Caraveo ran a terrific campaign and was up against some ugly, ugly Spanish language ads – both mailers and television. You guys raised money for her, and I’m sure that was helpful.

Now for the one everyone really, really wants to flip:

UPDATE: Democrat Adam Frisch is poised to upset Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in CO-3, based on a 9NEWS analysis of remaining ballots, which are largely in counties where Frisch holds strong leads. #copolitics — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 10, 2022

9NEWS is told the GOP stronghold of Mesa County only has 300 uncounted ballots. The only county clearly in the Boebert column that has a significant percentage of uncounted ballots is tiny Otero County (76.5% counted, currently Boebert +14.4). — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 10, 2022

Military/overseas ballots will be accepted and signature issues can be cured until Nov 16. There will be an automatic recount under state law if the margin of victory is less than 0.5% of the winner's total votes. Any campaign may pay for a recount outside that margin. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 10, 2022

So, keep the faith, and CO could add 2 House seats that were unexpected in those tallies you’ve been seeing.

Also, Nevada – it does sound like, even though it looks bumpy for Catherine Cortez-Masto right now, they won’t start counting the mail-in ballots from this past weekend until Saturday, I think, and those usually lean Democratic and also about 59K from the dropboxes in Clark county still to be counted and pundits are predicting that she pulls out a win. It’s gonna take awhile, so buckle in and stay hydrated.

There will be no kindness post tonight – we’ll reconvene later this week for one (hopefully).

This is an open thread. Election or otherwise.