Colorado Update: A Projected Red Seat Flips Blue, Another Still Waiting

This was a new district in Colorado and was projected to be an easy win for the Republican Kirkmeyer. A Libertarian candidate proved to be a spoiler for her, pulling in 4% of the vote total in a race won by just 2 points (as of this hour of counting). Caraveo ran a terrific campaign and was up against some ugly, ugly Spanish language ads – both mailers and television. You guys raised money for her, and I’m sure that was helpful.

Now for the one everyone really, really wants to flip:

So, keep the faith, and CO could add 2 House seats that were unexpected in those tallies you’ve been seeing.

Also, Nevada – it does sound like, even though it looks bumpy for Catherine Cortez-Masto right now, they won’t start counting the mail-in ballots from this past weekend until Saturday, I think, and those usually lean Democratic and also about 59K from the dropboxes in Clark county still to be counted and pundits are predicting that she pulls out a win.  It’s gonna take awhile, so buckle in and stay hydrated.

There will be no kindness post tonight – we’ll reconvene later this week for one (hopefully).

This is an open thread. Election or otherwise.

 

  Alison Rose
  Cheryl from Maryland
  different-church-lady
  Groucho48
  Jerzy Russian
  Leslie
  martha
  persistentillusion
  Quiltingfool
  TaMara
  trollhattan

    15Comments

    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      I am keeping the faith that Boebert will get kicked out of Congress.  If nothing else her election night celebration was interrupted, and perhaps there is some growing realization in side that empty head of hers that most people hate her.

      [deleted, typo fixed]

      Reply
    7. 7.

      persistentillusion

      Please, please, please let Boebert go back to her her terrible restaurant (oh, wait, it closed), go back to her terrible sex-offender husband.  Maybe just go away.  I’m on the other side of the Continental Divide from her, but as a citizen of CO, she’s the worst we got.  And she’s had some competition.

      Go Fritsch!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      different-church-lady

      Boebert going down will almost completely neuter the Mean Girls Caucus. This is huge going forward.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      martha

      @TaMara: Totally agree on Kyle. Laughed out loud about his DougJ tweet. And good for Caraveo, first Hispanic women to represent our state in the US Congress.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Groucho48

      My dream scenario is that Palin pushing herself into the Alaska race and Boebert being Boebert lets Dems hold the House.

      Reply

