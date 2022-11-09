Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We still have time to mess this up!

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I was promised a recession.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The revolution will be supervised.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / My God, How Did We Get Here?

My God, How Did We Get Here?

by | 116 Comments

This post is in: 

At the moment I’m writing, Lauren Boebert is trailing her opponent, Adam Frisch, by ~2,500 votes with 90% of the vote tallied. I’m assuming the rest is absentee votes, so this is anyone’s election.

Colorado was re-districted this year and added one House seat, but Boebert’s CO-3 district went from PVI R+6 to R+7. That’s a huge push, and bravo to Frisch for making this race so close.

Boebert raised $6.6 million and spent $6.3 million. Frisch raised $3.7 million and spent about $3 million. I’m going to guess that there was a lot of independent expenditure in this race but I don’t have a good source for that. One PAC leader is claiming that his PAC was the only one who thought CO-3 was competitive, so maybe the PACs spent their money elsewhere.

One of the big mysteries of politics is how much spend is enough. In this race, it looks like $3-4 million might have been enough. We’ll see. Also, if there’s a Republican carbuncle in a race in a district that is R+10 or better, it’s probably not the worst investment in the world.

Anyway, if any CO-3 residents or Colorado watchers know a little bit about the remaining 10% of the vote, I’d love to hear it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • $8 blue check mistermix
  • A Ghost to Most
  • Almost Retired
  • Anonymous Expat
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • Butch
  • cain
  • Cameron
  • cmorenc
  • Delk
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Eolirin
  • FelonyGovt
  • Gravenstone
  • hells littlest angel
  • James E Powell
  • JanieM
  • Jerszy
  • jonas
  • Josie
  • JoyceH
  • Kay
  • Kelly
  • Layer8Problem
  • lee
  • Martin
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Michael Cain
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mo Salad
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NutmegAgain
  • Obvious Russian Troll
  • OGLiberal
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • pajaro
  • Parfigliano
  • PJ
  • Qrop Non Sequitur
  • RaflW
  • randy khan
  • RevRick
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara
  • Tony G
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • West of the Rockies
  • Will
  • zhena gogolia
  • Zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    116Comments

    2. 2.

      Anonymous Expat

      CO-3 resident who’s been living abroad (read: immigrant to northern Europe) for 13 years, I thought I would have to bear the shame of Boebert speaking on my behalf for another cycle, and am f’ing ecstatic that I may avoid it.

      It’s an early Christmas miracle!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JoyceH

      @Baud:  Boy-howdy, ain’t that the truth! One of the things that has irked me so much about the recent crop of Republicans is that they seem to believe that their ONLY job as elected officials is performative jackassery. Cawthorne and Boebert were two of the worst, and let’s hope Boebert gets shown to the door, as a lesson to the others. Now… sigh, there’s still Greene and Gaetz. Do their districts really LIKE that crap?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RevRick

      There is a chance that the Dems will flip the lower house of the PA legislature. And they held all the US Rep seats.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      Didn’t Boebert just lose her shitty bar? I hope all she has left is her creepster husband and junior high mean girl shtick.  F her.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      Heh. Just before I opened this thread, I was telling a Canadian friend about Boebert and how close the race is, and the term I used was “If she loses, it will be delicious!”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      Ben Collins
      @oneunderscore__
      ·12h
      Before the next election, you might want to find a better way to poll anyone under the age of 30 since they would rather pick up a pinless grenade than a call from an unknown number.

      So true. If you call them back and try again with the unknown number they will block you, even if you are related to them and love them very much.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Parfigliano

      A 24-7-365 diet of Fox News and Limbaugh clones (hope he died in agony cause fuck him) coupled with a so called liberal media happy to pile on.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      OK, I downloaded the county-by-county totals from the Colorado Secretary of State and applied the outstanding percentage of votes for each county.  (For example, if Frisch and Boebert each got 100 votes in a county and 10% is outstanding, they would end up with 111 votes each, by splitting the remaining 22 votes in half.)

      Frisch will have a little more than 1,200 additional votes if the remaining votes break the way that already counted votes broke in each county.

      30% of the vote is still out in Pueblo so that’s what will do it for him, as someone above mentioned.  No other big county is out like that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      James E Powell

      @Kay:

      It’s not just the youth of the nation. I’m 67 & I never answer a call when I don’t know who is calling. And, to be honest, sometimes not even when I do.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JoyceH

      BTW, what do you folks think about Trump’s ominous warning that if DeSantis runs for President, Trump will Reveal Things about him. Hot air, or something there?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ohio Mom

      I thought I was paying attention to who was making what predictions to gauge how accurate they were. For future reference.

      I know my friend Martha thought Ryan had a real chance, nope, politely ignore her prognostications going forward.

      Omnes Omnibus said in another thread that he may have been a smidgen over-optimistic but he was damn close, I wil make a note to pay attention to his forecasting next time around.

      Michael Moore was wrong about it being a big Blue wave but he was never in the running for future prediction noting. Josh Marshall hedges too much.

      Other than that, too many races in too many places to keep track of it all. Anybody else noticed a good forecaster?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Martin

      Update on CA.

      My county still has put up their remaining to count data and ⅓ of total ballots so far received are still unprocessed. They’ll dump counts once a day (5PM) from here out, so there’s not going to be frequent updates.

      All same-day ballots were processed. These are all vote by mail ballots either mailed in, picked up from a drop box, or picked up from a voting center. In CA ballots can be received for the next week provided they have a 11/8 postmark, so additional ballots will keep showing up. Possibly more than expected given the rain and people possibly skipping a trip to drop the ballot off.

      In CA, the pattern is that the early vote by mail get counted, which normally lean D, then they stop doing that, process same day which lean more R, then return to mail which lean D again. In the past two elections if the Dem was ahead after Election Day, they almost always won. They could even be a few points behind and still pull out a win. Katie Porter was about 4% back in 2018 after election night and won by about 1%. That was vote by mail D lean coming in. What we didn’t know this cycle was how much of the 2020 vote by mail pattern would hold – mailed early, return to in-person, mailed late or dropped off same day. Looks like that late vote by mail volume held up pretty well. We’ll see if the D lean also holds.

      • CA-03: R +6 (open seat)
      • CA-06: D +11 (D incumbent)
      • CA-09: D +13 (D incumbent)
      • CA-13: Tie (open seat)
      • CA-21: D +7 (D incumbent)
      • CA-22: R +8 (R incumbent)
      • CA-23: R +21 (R incumbent)
      • CA-25: D +23 (D incumbent)
      • CA-26: D +7 (D incumbent)
      • CA-27: R +13 (R incumbent)
      • CA-40: R +19 (R incumbent)
      • CA-41: D +13 (R incumbent)
      • CA-45: R +11 (R incumbent)
      • CA-47: D +1 (D incumbent)
      • CA-49: D +2 (D incumbent)

      My guess is that Ds probably have 9 of these. Might close the gap in CA-3 and CA-22, and probably can’t in the rest. If Dems only win 9 of these and lose 6, that means Dems hold the same number of seats as they did before the midterms and R lose one (not a flip since CA lost a district). If they can pull out CA-3 and 22, then it’d be a flip of 2 seats from R to D.

      But I have a better sense of OC vote trends and less about other parts of the state, so maybe late votes won’t skew D in some of those areas? That said, I think it’s notable that CNN hasn’t called an R+21 or a D+23 race even after same day appears to be done. We won’t even have received the last of the ballots until 11/15, so the earliest you get a full picture of what is/isn’t counted won’t be until 11/16. And CA cures ballots before the count, so in my county we have 2300 duplicated ballots to count – those may require a direct contact with the voter to resolve. That can take a while. Some of the remaining ballots will have problems that need to be fixed by a call to the voter – missing signature, ambiguous marking, etc. That’s why it goes slow. You gotta *really* fuck up a ballot for it to not get counted here – basically badly enough that the county can’t figure out who cast it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jerszy

      “Boebert raised $6.6 million and spent $6.3 million.”

      Don’t forget that $333,000 went to her campaign mileage.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Kay: It’s not just under 30’s. I am 61 and my husband is 60  we only hold onto the land line because cell service is spotty here sometimes.  We never answer a number we don’t know on our cell phones or the house phone, I wouldn’t actually mind answering a poll but they call at the least convenient times (like when I am at work or taking care of the dog or cats).  I really want to know who is actually participating in these polls.  My dad used to answer and give completely bull shit answers because it amused him (he was a blue state Trumper unfortunately)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tony G

      My niece lives in that district.  If Boebert does, in fact, get the boot and goes back to her roots as a waitress with an  AR-15, my niece (and I) will be pretty happy.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      pajaro

      My 16 year-old grandkid, who lives in the district, started texting me last night.  The 18 year old, who is away at college but voted in the district,  said that voting against Boebert was the highlight of his first election.

      As one of the earlier posters said, there are a lot of remaining votes in areas that are not in Boebert’s  “heartland,” so there’s reason to be optimistic.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Old School

      @JoyceH:

      BTW, what do you folks think about Trump’s ominous warning that if DeSantis runs for President, Trump will Reveal Things about him. Hot air, or something there?

      My guess is hot air.  Trump likely wants DeSantis to wonder which of his secrets he knows, but he is just bluffing.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ohio Mom: Believe it or not, Paul Campos got it about right. Of course he phrased it in the most pessimistic manner possible, but he felt (1) the Dems were going to outperform expectations and (2) it wouldn’t stop the political media from going on about what’s wrong with them.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Old School

      When I was young and the phone rang, it was usually a race between me and my brother to see who could answer it first.  My kids are going to grow up thinking that a phone is something that rings, but is rarely answered.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      NutmegAgain

      I would like to make a short note for the record. It’s not original to me, but I think it’s important. All the various talking heads (hah see what I did there…) were buffaloed by the results: how have the Dems pulled out so many not-losses? Why is there no red wave? They try all kinds of numerical answer and so on.

      Well, I think the answer is simple: People, mainly women of all ages and origins, were Fed.The.Fuck.Up. after Dobbs, and voted to indicate that anger. Even if you don’t want an abortion for yourself, the vile and totalitarian contempt for women as embodied humans* is so clear, and so awful that it required an answer. No, we didn’t elect Gloria Steinem or whoever to all open seats, but again, she wasn’t running. Still–it’s the women’s rights guys. Remember: Women’s rights are human rights. Don’t step on me, indeed.

       

      *meant to include all kinds of women~

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Delk

      60 and don’t answer unknown cell calls and I unplugged my landline 3 weeks ago. Phone calls and emails were out of control this election.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Martin

      @JoyceH: Something there. Trump peddles in blackmail. Always has. He lived in the tabloid space, understands the catch and kill nature of that space, and engages in it himself. There’s no chance he isn’t paying people to dig up dirt on DeSantis or even just buying stories from tabloids.

      Normal political dirt finding, but Trump does it for *everyone* because that’s also how he does business deals.

      The more relevant question is whether anyone will care. I mean, DeSantis just ran a campaign ad that we was anointed by God to run Florida, so I’m gonna say no. GOP support for Walker despite the abortion news didn’t wane. They don’t give a shit. These people would gladly throw jews in ovens to maintain political power. We know this.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JanieM

      @James E Powell:

      It’s not just the youth of the nation. I’m 67 & I never answer a call when I don’t know who is calling. And, to be honest, sometimes not even when I do.

      Answering machines were the real change. Before answering machines, I only ever knew one person who could resist answering the phone when it rang.  Caller ID was icing on the cake. :-)

      ETA: @Obvious Russian Troll: I’m 72 and you can add me to the list.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Martin

      @Eolirin: Maybe. NY Dems really fucked up. Shocking, I know.

      It’s really astonishing how regressive NY politics has remained. I think it’s finally starting to catch up to them.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      TaMara

      So the signs were there earlier, and on Saturday, polling suggested Frisch would come close, but I think we all thought it was too good to be true (except Jen Psaki’s dad) and decided not to get our hopes up.

      No one likes her. She’s an embarrassment and Frisch has run an excellent campaign. Also, while that district likes their guns and freedumbs, they are not as batshit crazy as other red areas around the country. Not naming any names but their reps pretty much give them away. So not voting for her was a possibility if they had a good alternative.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Layer8Problem

      I’m looking for serious payback for our anointed thought leaders (the FTFNYT, the Washington Post under its current editor, NPR, networks, blah blah blah) having declared an unstoppable Red Wave because of indisputable polls and pre-ordained historically mandated mid-term inevitability, and somehow in spite of decree finding themselves a bit, ahem, non-plussed with the lack of earth-shattering kaboom.  A lot of damage was done and a lot of dooming was slapped on a lot of newsprint and electrons, but it just didn’t bury us.  Why should we continue to believe what our betters in the Very Serious Punditry trade dole out?  I wait for the Times’ post-mortem explanation of why there were very good reasons for what they did.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      FelonyGovt

      @Martin: Very pleased to read your detailed report, because I was kind of depressed after talking to my friend in Orange County this morning- she said Katie Porter was in great shape but the others don’t look good. I did remind her that it could take a long time for all our CA votes to be counted.

      We were wondering about the districts that span, say OC and LA County (or OC and SD County) and whether OCvotes.com includes just the OC voters.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cmorenc

      In the other Congressional race (Alaska) where a win would be nearly a sweet as in Co-3:  Petrola has 47% while Palin has 26.5% and Begich 24.5% (roundd numbers).  Do Alaska election laws require a runoff, or will Petrola win with her strong plurality showing?

      WHUPS – update: Alaska has ranked-choice voting.  And so whether Petrola wins or not likely depends on how many of Begich’s voters rank Petrola ahead of Palin when Alaska election officials canvass the 2nd choice votes.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Matt McIrvin

      @JanieM: I had it drilled into my head as a child that you never just let the phone ring because it might be an emergency. Also that you didn’t want to hog the phone line for too long because there might be an emergency.

      The idea that the home phone line was a vital lifesaving resource was behind everything. (Of course you might just not be at home to answer your phone–but I suppose that made it all the more crucial that people who did happen to be at home did their duty.)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Miss Bianca

      @TaMara: I think that Frisch was helped by being a white business-type man. I still think – and I am aware that this is sexist of me – that if we had elected James Iacino instead of Diane Mitsch Bush in the Democratic primary in 2020, we might not have had to deal with Boebert at all. But that remains forever speculative. Just hoping Frisch pulls it out in the end.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Betty Cracker

      @JoyceH: I’m skeptical because Trump is such a liar, but he’s got to be hopping mad about the Murdoch outlets saying Trump is over and DeSantis is the future. I’m tempted to hope Trump goes through with announcing a 2024 run on the 15th and shits all over DeSantis for the next two years. But our Beltway media is so dysfunctional it might spin that into a narrative about DeSantis saving the GOP from Trumpism.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Martin

      @FelonyGovt: OCVotes only includes the county. That’s why I’m not trying too hard to work out the districts that span counties – I’ll wait for the SOS page to pull all of the uncounted data together. I’m assuming they’ll still do that – they did in 18 and 20.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      brendancalling

      @Zzyzx: It’s gotta hurt to be at the NYT today. They invested so much time and effort into depressing the Democratic vote, and all for nothing.

      Oh well. FTNYT.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Will

      Nevada not looking good. Mail ballot dump is Washoe actually added to Laxalt’s lead over Mastro.

      Rural areas also reporting mail ballots to vote and they haven’t been breaking Dem like you would expect.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Martin: Thanks for this.  I’m still baffled as to how Christy Smith went from losing by only 300 votes in special election to trailing by 13% in 2022.  Garcia ran a bunch of negative ads all over the place, but still…

      Reply
    64. 64.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Kay: Not really, the last time that happened was so long ago we did not have a cell phone and  it was spouse’s Navy buddy calling him from the drunk tank in Honolulu….I have also gotten drunk 2am husband calls from North Beach and from the Seychelles, …note to self  do not ever call from the hotel room phone, that was a painful phone bill.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      cain

      @NutmegAgain: Where they fucked up is not having a diversified group of people inside the media looking at the issues. Instead you had white males who basically thought Dobbs didn’t mean anything and thought it was the economy but also being incredibly lazy and using the age old wisdom that the president party always loses on midterms. Now they can’t pull that shit out again.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Eolirin

      @cmorenc: They use ranked choice. Begich’s votes will be distributed to their second pick. This is looking like a repeat of the special. If Palin had come in third, Peltola might have had an issue.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Martin

      @cmorenc: The IRV is the runoff. When you reallocate the last place voters, that does the job of performing a runoff without need for a separate election. That’s sorta the point of it – you add the benefit of the certainty of the winner getting to 50% without having to do what GA is about to do by running yet another election in a month.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      hells littlest angel

      Thanks, WaterGirl, for all the work you’ve done to make this blog a positive place to come for Democratic politics!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      RaflW

      Ayyee, it looks like all election day ballots maybe have been counted in CO-03? Montrose Co. reported 48 mins ago, and the CO S.O.S. site says 100% of election reporting in. “Post-election reporting in Progress”
      Does that mean outstanding mail ballots remain? Provisional ballots? If so, Frisch is ahead in the voting, but it’s not over.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Matt McIrvin

      @cmorenc: It’s an instant-runoff ranked-choice system. The result if there is no majority on the first choice votes depends on the voters’ second-choice rankings. My understanding is that Peltola is heavily favored to win when those are counted.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Delk: Texts drove me nuts this year.  I ended up on several phone lists because I did a lot of small donations in 2020, jeez the number of texts asking for money.  I did donate but I’m not clicking a link in a text, no way.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      FelonyGovt

      @Martin: Thanks. I noted that Jay Chen was doing well in LA County, apparently not as well in OC.

      @UncleEbeneezer: Agreed, though I was concerned about Christy Smith because I think she ran, and lost, twice before, albeit only by 300 some odd votes last time. I kept seeing negative commercials about her during my hockey game telecasts, down here in the South Bay.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      zhena gogolia

      Don't overlook this: At least 4 of the 5 swing states that decided 2020 won't have election-denying governors or secretaries of state. It may soon be 5. That's a huge step toward averting a 2024 crisis. Voters put MAGA authoritarianism on the defensive.https://t.co/WsYvr3yqIe— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 9, 2022

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Martin

      @UncleEbeneezer: I can’t see LA county’s unprocessed ballot data – still a bit early for it. But in 2020 they lagged almost everyone in the state in terms of counting – it’s a big place. I’m guessing they have at least ⅓ of the ballots still to count. I think in 2020 they were still sitting on 2 million ballots the day after the election. It was a LOT.

      Early days, still.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Almost Retired:

      He’s in the Senate. I was counting House members only. But apart from that, he definitely qualifies. I was really disappointed that Mike Franken couldn’t bring Grassley down. I thought he had a good chance. Very attractive candidate.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Matt McIrvin

      @cain: I definitely think we were pushing against the midterm effect favoring the party out of the White House. It just wasn’t enough to produce a giant red wave this time. But the Republicans taking the House and Senate by slim margins is still a very live possibility.

      The most recent midterm where the President’s party didn’t lose much was 2002, the post-9/11 midterm. Before that, 1998 was pretty much a wash–turned out the voters didn’t really like the Republicans’ vendetta against Bill Clinton. But ’94 had been the classic counter-President red wave.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Martin

      @RaflW: Almost certainly provisional. CO requires ballots be received Election Day, so they should at least have all ballots in hand. They may not process same day received by mail ballots in favor of processing machine ballots – that’s what happens in CA. Not familiar enough with CO, but that’s at least a possibility.

      Provisional always require additional work to determine if the ballot should count. That’s universal.

      The 100% reporting almost always means that all precincts have reported *something* not that all expected ballots have been counted. And because precincts can vary in size, that can really throw people off. Missouri is like this – 95% of precincts reporting, and then St Louis shows up with massive precincts and half of the states votes show up in the last 5% of the precincts and the whole result gets flipped on its head.

      You have to be really careful extrapolating from that % reported, because it doesn’t mean what you kind of expect it means. CA is currently at 100% reported and my county still has almost half a million ballots unprocessed. LA is probably at least a million.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      lee

      My understanding is that MTG represents the poorest area of her state and the most heavily Republican district in the country.

      She won’t be voted out.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Martin

      @UncleEbeneezer: Actually, yeah. Don’t take my word for it – CNN, NYT, AP – none of them have called that race. Doesn’t mean it’ll tighten appreciably, just means there’s more than enough votes unknown out there to allow it. I mean, we’ll still be receiving ballots for a week yet. We can’t even estimate that impact. How many people were planning on dropping off their ballot at a vote center, saw it was chucking down rain and stuck it in their mailbox instead? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply
    94. 94.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JoyceH: BTW, what do you folks think about Trump’s ominous warning that if DeSantis runs for President, Trump will Reveal Things about him. Hot air, or something there?

      Rooting for injuries is what I think.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      eclare

      @lee:   I lived in ATL for fourteen years, not sure about the poorest area in GA.  A lot of rural counties in the south of GA are pretty poor.  But it is rural, Appalachian, and overwhelmingly White.  MTG isn’t going away.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Michael Cain

      Colorado also allows up to eight days after Election Day for voters to cure signature problems on their return envelopes. In 2020, roughly 30,000 signatures had problems and about 10,000 were resolved and the ballots counted.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Tony G

      @Tony G: Liberal Jewish kid from Brooklyn.  Various circumstances brought her to a job (as a psychologist in a medical center) to that part of Colorado.  Now she’s surrounded by gun-totin’, vaccine-refusin’ loonies.  Not a fan of Boebert.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      jonas

      @JoyceH: Just bog standard Trumpian bullshitting. Remember when he sent private investigators to Hawaii who found “unbelievable” dirt on Obama? I’m sure it’s the same guys.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      OGLiberal

      @RaflW: Ralston linked to a story from the local NBC affiliate that says the outstanding mail-in ballot as of 11AM today was at least 58K uncounted (39K received before election day, 18.5K received on election day) and almost certainly more because that doesn’t include mail-in ballot mailed on election day.  No idea if the breakdown except for the 18.5K received on election day, which are 6K dem, 6.2K GOP and 6.3K unaffiliated.  People who more than me about Nevada – and I don’t know much – can opine on whether or that’s good for CCM or not good.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Anyway

      I don’t know about the media being all “white guys” – FTFNYT, NPR, WaPo bylines have a lot of females and nowadays bylines have pictures – I see AA and recent immigrants in the mix. Same with teevee.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Cameron

      @Betty Cracker: If they can destroy each other and maybe take the Murdochs down at the same time, I could live with such a result.  What was that old curse – “epoxy upon their houses” – or something like that?

      Reply
    109. 109.

      sdhays

      @Kay: I was texting with my mom this morning on just this subject. As far as I’m concerned, the phone system has basically been destroyed by the rampant scam calls, and no one seems to care all that much.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      cain

      @Anyway: That’s the public part – there are still people behind the scenes – I think that is mostly white guys. Also there are definitely some old white women who just apply common wisdom from the past 30 years.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      OGLiberal

      @RaflW: You were talking about CO-3, not NV-Sen.  My bad.  Still interested to see if anybody has thoughts on the NV outstanding votes.  Ralston didn’t provide a lot of context.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Anyone know much about CIRCLE, Tufts University’s election research group?  They have the following info for Youth Voters in 2022 House Races:

      Black: 89% D – 9% R

      Latinx: 68% D – 30% R

      White: 58% D – 40% R

      Those numbers actually give me a ray of hope that my “Raise Better White People” tee shirt is more than a pipe-dream.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      randy khan

      @JoyceH:

      BTW, what do you folks think about Trump’s ominous warning that if DeSantis runs for President, Trump will Reveal Things about him. Hot air, or something there?

      Could be either, but I’d bet on a third choice – Trump will just make something up.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      sdhays

      @Martin:

      There’s no chance he isn’t paying people to dig up dirt on DeSantis or even just buying stories from tabloids.

      I’m going to have to disagree with you there. Trump doesn’t pay for anything.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.