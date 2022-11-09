At the moment I’m writing, Lauren Boebert is trailing her opponent, Adam Frisch, by ~2,500 votes with 90% of the vote tallied. I’m assuming the rest is absentee votes, so this is anyone’s election.

Colorado was re-districted this year and added one House seat, but Boebert’s CO-3 district went from PVI R+6 to R+7. That’s a huge push, and bravo to Frisch for making this race so close.

Boebert raised $6.6 million and spent $6.3 million. Frisch raised $3.7 million and spent about $3 million. I’m going to guess that there was a lot of independent expenditure in this race but I don’t have a good source for that. One PAC leader is claiming that his PAC was the only one who thought CO-3 was competitive, so maybe the PACs spent their money elsewhere.

One of the big mysteries of politics is how much spend is enough. In this race, it looks like $3-4 million might have been enough. We’ll see. Also, if there’s a Republican carbuncle in a race in a district that is R+10 or better, it’s probably not the worst investment in the world.

Anyway, if any CO-3 residents or Colorado watchers know a little bit about the remaining 10% of the vote, I’d love to hear it.