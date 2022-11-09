oh c’mon this was a great opportunity to say “stop the presses!” nobody said it? https://t.co/VQo8H54r3g — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 9, 2022

Still a few holdouts being like "Well just wait till 2024 because THEN you'll be fucked we promise!" — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) November 9, 2022

What about our narrative? Have you voters even thought about the prewritten articles we have to delete? — Matt (@mcmikels) November 9, 2022





striking how disconnected the dominant political media narrative of this election cycle – a red wave driven by inflation, “defend democracy” not being a mobilizing message, and voter fear of rising crime and defund the police demogauging – seems to have been from reality — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) November 9, 2022

Once again, the real loser tonight is pollsters and the way that politics is covered in the media/social media in America, inflating the views of the crazies and giving them all the oxygen. Thank you to all the Americans who quietly don’t want to burn the country to ashes. ?? https://t.co/yBVbFWRjiS — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) November 9, 2022

Just wanted to say that political punditry is more broken than polling, because people who write opinion pieces literally are never held accountable for being consistently wrong, over decades. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 9, 2022

Political press largely blew it on their coverage of the campaign. But I agree that they’ve done a better job explaining voting & tabulating, what’s a normal process & a normal delay, etc. https://t.co/64ems8Yhta — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 9, 2022