Post Election Vibes

I am very pleased with the outcome yesterday, even with control of the Senate and House still up in the air. This was an amazing performance in an off year election for the party of a sitting President, especially with all the shit going on (inflation, etc.). So any way you spin it, this was a good day for Democrats, for the most part. Republicans and media hardest hit.

Locally, the election was a total fucking shitshow for Democrats. Republicans now hold 88 out of 100 seats in the WV House of Delegates, 30/34 seats in the WV Senate, and the governorship. It’s going to be a total shitshow, but somehow, they will blame Democrats for everything in the 2024 elections. I imagine the first thing they will do is make abortion illegal before you are even pregnant and issue a conceal carry permit to your non-existent fetus. We’re not too far off from me being the only Democrat left in the state, wandering around the hills and hollers like Hiroo Onada, unaware the war has been over for thirty years. I honestly have no idea what they will do that they couldn’t already do with their previous super majority, but I imagine it will be terrible and we will all be worshipping at the altar of tax cut jeebus and resource extraction.

In outstanding news, John Fetterman won in PA, and I have been talking him up for a decade and am so happy the entire country is going to get a taste of him and his amazing wife, and, of course, Levi:

Also, it is now safe to check your fucking email accounts, although I am sure the Warnock runoff will cause the fuckers to start bombarding you again.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I imagine the first thing they will do is make abortion illegal before you are even pregnant and issue a conceal carry permit to your non-existent fetus.

      LOL. Don’t give ’em any ideas, John!!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Emma from Miami

      I live in Miami. Let us share a drink or twelve. The only downside is that we’ll wake up tomorrow with a bitch of a hangover and we’ll still be ass-deep in the shitshow.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      John, I’m not ready for the nasty republican ads.   I still think Warnock wins because Walker no longer has the coattails of a semi-popular asshole governor.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Phylllis

      I do not know how that asshole prat git fucker James Carville got my gmail address, but finding the unsubscribe button did put a stop to the onslaught.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Locally, the election was a total fucking shitshow for Democrats. Republicans now hold 88 out of 100 seats in the WV House of Delegates, 30/34 seats in the WV Senate

      16 heroes fighting the good fight.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jess

      Also, it is now safe to check your fucking email accounts, although I am sure the Warnock runoff will cause the fuckers to start bombarding you again.

      Hahaha! I swear, every two hours like clockwork!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MazeDancer

      Yes, there will be PostCards for the run-off.

      Something of a deja vu. Checking the 2020 GA PostCard designs to see if any can be used again.

      We have to wait until we see if the run-off determines control of the Senate or not. Hoping that Kelly and CCM will have won, so Warnock is just extra icing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      japa21

      Already got my first email asking for money for Walker.  I don’t have any idea how I got on a conservative mailing list, but I let them send me their requests just so I can reply “Fuck off”.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Burnspbesq

      It’s hard to imagine Katie Porter losing to Scott Baugh, but there you go with Dems playing by rules Republicans refuse to acknowledge. She should have been the beneficiary of a truly awesome partisan gerrymander, but NOOOOOOOOO.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nicole

      Warnock has already emailed me twice today asking for money the runoff.  I realize I’m probably going to send him some money, but man, it’s gotten very, very old.

      I’m hopeful that it not being on the same ballot as a governor’s race will be good for Warnock.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      hueyplong

      Who knows what else will come to light about Walker before the runoff, or what he’ll say over these next 4 weeks?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: She seems to be still, though a lot of vote is outstanding. It’s very close though right now. No idea where the remaining vote is.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      guachi

      The United States needs to do something about gerrymandering. Democrats hold the House if districts are drawn in a nonpartisan fashion nationwide.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kevin

      Yep already got the Warnock email. Here in MO I feel largely the same as you in WV. Surrounded by red and frustrated and wondering why. I just don’t get it. Oh well I need a break from this shit for awhile. I’m gonna tone down my politics and enjoy the holidays.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      New Deal democrat

      @guachi: “The United States needs to do something about gerrymandering.”

      As usual whenever this comes up, unlike State legislative gerrymanders, Congress is explicitly given the right in the Constitution to determine the manner of its own elections.

       

      Before the 1840s, Congressional elections were winner take all at the Statewide level. So, e.g., Congress could create a proportional representation system, or at large seats that would be assigned whenever district election gerrymanders strayed too far from partisan affiliations.

      Reply

