I am very pleased with the outcome yesterday, even with control of the Senate and House still up in the air. This was an amazing performance in an off year election for the party of a sitting President, especially with all the shit going on (inflation, etc.). So any way you spin it, this was a good day for Democrats, for the most part. Republicans and media hardest hit.

Locally, the election was a total fucking shitshow for Democrats. Republicans now hold 88 out of 100 seats in the WV House of Delegates, 30/34 seats in the WV Senate, and the governorship. It’s going to be a total shitshow, but somehow, they will blame Democrats for everything in the 2024 elections. I imagine the first thing they will do is make abortion illegal before you are even pregnant and issue a conceal carry permit to your non-existent fetus. We’re not too far off from me being the only Democrat left in the state, wandering around the hills and hollers like Hiroo Onada, unaware the war has been over for thirty years. I honestly have no idea what they will do that they couldn’t already do with their previous super majority, but I imagine it will be terrible and we will all be worshipping at the altar of tax cut jeebus and resource extraction.

In outstanding news, John Fetterman won in PA, and I have been talking him up for a decade and am so happy the entire country is going to get a taste of him and his amazing wife, and, of course, Levi:

— Levi (& Artie) Fetterman 💙 🇺🇦 🗳 (@LeviFetterman) January 5, 2021

Also, it is now safe to check your fucking email accounts, although I am sure the Warnock runoff will cause the fuckers to start bombarding you again.