Democrat Hillary Scholten won Peter Meijer’s old seat in MI-3 on Tuesday, prompting one of our intrepid political press corpse to ask the following:

The tweet goes on to say:

Some Democrats deployed a more risky strategy — helping their Republican opponents. The idea behind the scheme was to persuade Republican primary voters to send their most extreme candidates to the general election, with the hope that swing voters wouldn’t back them. The strategy was risky for Democrats. If they miscalculated, they could’ve been complicit in sending extremists to governors’ mansions, or to Washington. But this year, at least, the Democrats’ bet paid off.

One thing that has become crystal clear in the past few months is that national political reporters can’t be bothered to remember or repeat facts. Fact: In MI-3, Democrats ran adds during the primary saying that Scholten’s opponent, Joe Gibbs, is an election denier and generally a bad man. This raised Gibbs’ profile to Republican primary voters, who liked that he’s an election denier and voted for him over non-election-denier Meijer.

So, for the 100th time, the ads were not pro-Gibbs. Does that make them a “bet” on Gibbs? Maybe — but the key point is that Democrats did not repudiate our values in those ads. We just gave some MAGAts the mistaken impression that they would own some libs by voting for Gibbs. The desire for lib ownership is so strong in the typical Republican primary voter that they will choose a shit candidate over a candidate who can win, but won’t own libs as hard.

The spend on those ads was $425K. I think we got our money’s worth. We can argue whether $425K could be better spent, but I see no point in arguing whether the strategy itself is some kind of desertion of our values. The ads said, loud and clear, that we did not agree with Gibbs’ values. As far as I’m concerned, that’s fine. In future, Dems should carefully target a few other races like MI-3 until the MAGA base decides that their vote for the shittiest piece of shit running isn’t smart politics — which will never happen with those dopes.

Anyway, no rats were fucked in MI-3 — we hardly even looked in a rat’s direction. Congrats to Hillary Scholten and the residents of MI-3 who will be well-represented in the next Congress. No congrats to the press who will step over a hundred Republican ratfucks to find one slight rat flirtation done by Democrats.