If a Democrat Even Flirts With a Rat — To the Fainting Couches

If a Democrat Even Flirts With a Rat — To the Fainting Couches

Democrat Hillary Scholten won Peter Meijer’s old seat in MI-3 on Tuesday, prompting one of our intrepid political press corpse to ask the following:

The tweet goes on to say:

Some Democrats deployed a more risky strategy — helping their Republican opponents. The idea behind the scheme was to persuade Republican primary voters to send their most extreme candidates to the general election, with the hope that swing voters wouldn’t back them.

The strategy was risky for Democrats. If they miscalculated, they could’ve been complicit in sending extremists to governors’ mansions, or to Washington. But this year, at least, the Democrats’ bet paid off.

One thing that has become crystal clear in the past few months is that national political reporters can’t be bothered to remember or repeat facts. Fact: In MI-3, Democrats ran adds during the primary saying that Scholten’s opponent, Joe Gibbs, is an election denier and generally a bad man. This raised Gibbs’ profile to Republican primary voters, who liked that he’s an election denier and voted for him over non-election-denier Meijer.

So, for the 100th time, the ads were not pro-Gibbs. Does that make them a “bet” on Gibbs? Maybe — but the key point is that Democrats did not repudiate our values in those ads. We just gave some MAGAts the mistaken impression that they would own some libs by voting for Gibbs. The desire for lib ownership is so strong in the typical Republican primary voter that they will choose a shit candidate over a candidate who can win, but won’t own libs as hard.

The spend on those ads was $425K. I think we got our money’s worth. We can argue whether $425K could be better spent, but I see no point in arguing whether the strategy itself is some kind of desertion of our values. The ads said, loud and clear, that we did not agree with Gibbs’ values. As far as I’m concerned, that’s fine. In future, Dems should carefully target a few other races like MI-3 until the MAGA base decides that their vote for the shittiest piece of shit running isn’t smart politics — which will never happen with those dopes.

Anyway, no rats were fucked in MI-3 — we hardly even looked in a rat’s direction. Congrats to Hillary Scholten and the residents of MI-3 who will be well-represented in the next Congress. No congrats to the press who will step over a hundred Republican ratfucks to find one slight rat flirtation done by Democrats.

    1.

      Baud

      We can argue whether $250K could be better spent, but I see no point in arguing whether the strategy itself is some kind of desertion of our values. The ads said, loud and clear, that we did not agree with Gibbs’ values.

      Agreed.

      But I can’t tell from the tweet alone whether the tweeter is being critical or supportive of the strategy. (Or just asking questions).

    4.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Baud: Sorry it’s 425K – I corrected the post.

      Here’s the rest of his tweet:

      Some Democrats deployed a more risky strategy — helping their Republican opponents. The idea behind the scheme was to persuade Republican primary voters to send their most extreme candidates to the general election, with the hope that swing voters wouldn’t back them.

      The strategy was risky for Democrats. If they miscalculated, they could’ve been complicit in sending extremists to governors’ mansions, or to Washington. But this year, at least, the Democrats’ bet paid off.

      “Complicit”  is what triggered me.  I updated the post.

    8.

      matt

      Is hardball politics against Democratic values? Opinions vary.

      It’s really staggering the number of idiots out there for whom avoiding poetic justice type outcomes is more important than winning.

    9.

      Kay

      over non-election-denier Meijer.

      I don’t know how a Meijer in Michigan loses. It’s Dutch, for one, and it’s a universally known supermarket brand, and a GOOD one. I assumed he’d win just on his name.

    11.

      Feathers

      This is just so lazy. The ads also had a purpose for the Democrat voters who saw them, warning them not to believe the Republican ads about this guy. If people getting an ad avalanche with the Republican viewpoint on this guy, you need to remind your voters of who he really is and to be ready to vote against him in the fall.

      If some Republicans use your message as a queue to vote for the guy, that’s a side question. It can be hard sometimes to remember which one of the Republicans is the truly terrible one when getting barraged with their ads.

      So says a Boston TV viewer who gets deluged with both Mass and New Hampshire political ads.

    12.

      Geminid

      Peter Meijer was a dead duck. His fellow Impeachers Tom Rice (SC), Jaime Herrera Butler (WA) and Liz Cheney (WY) all lost their primaries by big margins and Democrats did not spend a dime in their primaries.

    13.

      MattF

      Also, Megan McMegan was very upset that the D ratfucking strategy was so effective. No link. I’m still neutral about it, but I’m seeing the positive aspects more clearly now.

    14.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      Another point: a run-of-the-mill Republican isn’t going to vote any differently from Taylor Greene, Boebert, Goehmert, Gaetz, Jordan or any other of these certifiable freaks.

      I’d just as soon have an obvious freak rather than somebody who can con people into believing they’re “moderate”.

      If you get the same votes from them either way, why not choose to run against the one who utterly repels normal people?

    17.

      PsiFighter37

      The handwringing over these ads was always misplaced. And frankly, it’s smart politics: if Claire McCaskill hadn’t boosted Todd Akin – by calling him too conservative – she likely loses her Senate seat 6 years earlier. I have no issue with it whatsoever.

    18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FFS putting out an ad saying that someone is big fuck crazy is not supporting that person in any rational world.  If the GOP picked the BFC person that is entirely on their electorates.  It’s the “Don’t drink bleach” thing again.  Fuck ‘em.

    19.

      Geminid

      @MattF: I just don’t think this was ratfucking. Why shouldn’t Democrats  get their licks in early?  If this Meghan’s favored candidates can’t win that’s her party’s problem.

    23.

      davecb

      In Canada, all our national newspapers are owned by large, politically conservative companies.

      I swear they then hired a particular kind of expert computer-quality-control persons to work on the logic of their articles.

      The QA experts? They had spent their careers thinking up “plausible, malicious lies to tell to programs, to get them to fail” (;-))

    24.

      Rusty

      Dems did the same thing in the NH 2nd congressional district.  The ads, run during the primary, said Burns, was too extreme for NH.  He won the Republican primary and went on to lose the election to Kuster.  See, the Dems ads were right.  He was too extreme for NH.  The fact that the Republican base thought extremism is good isn’t the fault of the Democrats.

    25.

      Uncle Cholmondeley

      Didn’t there used to be a BJ tag, “I read these idiots so you don’t have to”? Could have used that here.
      Thanks for taking one for the team, mistermix. I can’t believe someone would write something like this. “Sure, it worked…this time. But what if they do it again and it doesn’t work? Then where would they be??”
      eye-roll-emoji.gif

    27.

      Barbara

      The hand wringing over the poison pill ads is crazy.  The only semi-valid objection is that money could have been better spent elsewhere (e.g., voter registration).  But my bottom line on this is that “sane” Republicans vote pretty much exactly the same way as the lunatics, they just have better tools for deceiving normie voters in the general election.  E.g., if Republicans decide to tank the economy in order to gut SS and Medicare, the “moderates” will be right there voting to do just that.  Which is to say, it is not a “gamble” to make sure that voters know that they are voting for crazy because good things and fundamental rights are at risk if either Republican candidate wins.  The fact that so many Republican primary voters like the crazier candidate better is not our responsibility.

    28.

      Baud

      I have no problem if the GOP wants to do the same thing and run ads during our primary that point out that a particular candidate is too moral, competent, and effective for the state or district.

    29.

      Anyway

      @Feathers:

      So says a Boston TV viewer who gets deluged with both Mass and New Hampshire political ads.

      I feel your pain!

      -bombarded by Philly, So Jersey and Delaware ads

    31.

      OverTwistWillie

      JB Pritzker “PAC-smashed” his only credible opponent in the GOP primary, then trounced the MAGA dork that came through in the general.

      Both had billionaire backers, so tough luck.

    32.

      Cameron

      It would appear that the only time Our Liberal Media give a rat’s ass about rat fucking is when they suspect it’s Democrats doing it.

    34.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      @Feathers:

       The ads also had a purpose for the Democrat voters who saw them, warning them not to believe the Republican ads about this guy. and what @Barbara:  said/

      Yep and it also means they can’t pretend to be moderates for the general election If they would want to try that, like Youngkin (sp?) did in VA.

    35.

      Suzanne

      @Anyway: God. Last time I was in Philadelphia, the ads were driving me crazy. It is not hyperbole to say that 4/5 of the ads were political. And terrible.

    39.

      Redshift

      @Barbara: Exactly. It’s entirely based on the same fantasy of the political media that makes them hire Republicans – that reasonable conservatives must exist, and that electing them will cause then party to moderate.

      In fact, in the short term, it’s probably better even if the carry wingnut gets elected, because they’re almost all professional trolls who won’t accomplish anything or be able to get along with anyone.

    40.

      Ken

      @OverTwistWillie: Illinois Amendment 1 also had billionaire backers on the “No” side, but passed handily. It’s terrible how billionaires have no voice in this country.

      (Right to collective bargaining, and passed with 58% yes, to save you having to look it up.)

    41.

      karen marie

      Dunno if this is an open thread but …

       

      “You can turn [your WordPress blog] into a Fediverse server using a simple plug-in. This means that people on Mastodon can follow it just like they follow any account on here.”

      Is this a WordPress blog? I don’t know but I would love to see BJ on Mastodon!!

    44.

      OverTwistWillie

      Maybe shitting on the Speaker’s desk and attempting to murder her husband has caused some branding issues for the GOP.

      Maybe not.

      Let’s ask some slackjaw’d yokels shoveling garbage into their maws.

    46.

      PAM Dirac

      @Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!):

       

      Yep and it also means they can’t pretend to be moderates for the general election If they would want to try that, like Youngkin (sp?) did in VA.

      It amazes me that so few of our media geniuses can’t comprehend that just because an ad talks about a republican it doesn’t have to be aimed to republicans. Especially in closed primary states like Maryland, most D voters don’t pay much attention to the R primary and it does leave open the possibility of faking a more moderate image in the general, so it makes sense to show their extremism early and often to ALL voters. It’s also the case that it is stupid to think the R primary voters couldn’t figure out who drumpf has endorsed unless some ad told them. The person most angry about the ads being run in Maryland was Larry Hogan as he knew that Cox couldn’t pull that trick and would get blown out.

    47.

      Martin

      @Qrop Non Sequitur: Closer than county. They get it down the street. I only got ads for my House race (Porter) and my legislative district, and there’s not a lot of overlap between them. Not even my whole city overlaps them – but they both targeted me and I never saw an ad for any other race.

    48.

      JPL

      @Anyway: I live in GA and yesterday and so far, today has been ad free.  That’s about to change, and Cruz is coming to town.  You know he wants to be president.

    49.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Kay: He did win on his name. He beat Scholten in 2020. Then his first vote as a Congressman was to impeach Trump and join with the Cheney-Kinzinger wing. Which killed him in the primary but might have given him a shot against Scholten. Hey what did the dirty trick Reagan folks used to say? Politics ain’t beanbag? Well then I guess the Dems did nothing wrong.

    51.

      Anoniminous

      Things are confusing but there are reports Ukrainian Special Forces and Ukraine Main Intelligence Directorate are {on the outskirts/in} Kherson and in either case are linking up with Partisan forces operating in the city.

    55.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I haven’t had time to read all comments yet, but I see that the Dems Are Doing It Rong™ franchise continues:

      -Dems should fight harder!
      -No, not like that!

      FFS, as others have said.

    56.

      dm

      @Ken: That was … worthy of the child of Lewis Carroll and George Orwell.

      A few tweets down from that I found:

      https://twitter.com/SJ69032798/status/1590730678361997317?s=20&t=ADQfpSYGyF76KYBtgz4v8w

      “If I hold a sign that says, ‘Two Words’, will I be detained?”

      “You are already being detained.”

      Followed by another woman who just wanted to express support for the policy, but was detained before she could do so.

      (I guess just talking to the cameraman was the crime.)

    57.

      Martin

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: I don’t think Dems did anything wrong, but who gives a shit. Does anyone think Dems boosting an extreme republican candidate is really the biggest problem we have right now in politics? Who the fuck writes this article?

      “Aww, the Democrats won wrong.”

      Fuck off Karen. Go ask the reporters who were in the Capitol on 1/6 if Democrats should be more courteous to their Republican opponents. Go ask the voters in Florida who were arrested for voting if Democrats are doing this wrong.

    59.

      Mousebumples

      WisDems were talking about Radical Rebecca (Kleefisch – Walker’s Lieutenant Governor) ahead of the GOP primary for Governor, and she lost to Michels. I think they thought she’d win the primary, and they wanted to define her ahead of time. Likely a similar strategy in these other districts?

    60.

      eachother

      Humble pie.
      Just heard a reversal of a local outcome.  One of the three district candidates who was declared the winner just got declared the looser in her race.
      This district was redrawn and this was the first reconfigured election. Made tougher by design.

    61.

      Cheez Whiz

      Every single media reference to those ads has been deliberate misstatement of the content of the ads. They are all so in love with the Hot Take of “Democrats supporting Republicans” that they refuse to let the plain facts interfere with the sweet, sweet narrative.

