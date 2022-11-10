On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

TKH

Since 2018 I have crossed Southern Utah on foot twice by two slightly overlapping routes when such overlap could not be avoided. I just concluded my second traverse with a hike through the Grand Canyon, or rather, parts of it.

I entered the National Park close to its Eastern border using the the somewhat notorious Nankoweap trail. I then walked down on the right bank to near the junction with the Little Colorado River where I caught a ferry ride with one of the rafting parties to the left bank. After walking downstream for a couple of days I ascended to the zoo that is the South Rim for a resupply, descended to the river along the zoo that is the South Kaibab trail and ascended the other side on the North to North Rim. After two days hiking through the North Kaibab National Forest I descended back down to river level, walked along the Colorado for two days and then ascended to what’s called the Arizona strip.

Along the way I took some pictures of the Colorado the way few people who are not backpackers or rafters ever see it. Most visitors drive along the highway on the South Rim and view the canyon from on top for about two hours (this is literally true the rangers tell me) and then move on.

It was an absolutely mesmerizing trip, even if the last days along the river and the climb out consisted of some of the most demanding hiking hiking I have ever done. At the moment I categorize this last section as type 3 fun, not fun while doing it and not fun in the retelling. There is a chance that it will morph into type 2, not fun while doing it but fun in the retelling. It’s early days after all.

These photos again were taken an iPhone camera to lighten the load I have to carry as much as possible. The kind comments to my High Sierra pictures indicate that the readership does not mind, so here we go again.