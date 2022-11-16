Readfield, Maine

The view from my window after an early March snowstorm. We planted the grove of evergreens not long after we moved in, with a few additions over the years. The tracks are from deer. We had one winter when cross-country skiers decided that the back field was quite attractive, so for the first time in thirty-odd years we put up No Trespassing signs. The skiers endangered plantings that they couldn’t see under the snow, and anyhow, it’s our back yard. They really ought to ask.