Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

No one could have predicted…

Infrastructure week. at last.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

This fight is for everything.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Bark louder, little dog.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

In my day, never was longer.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – JanieM – My Neighborhoods (Maine #9)

On The Road – JanieM – My Neighborhoods (Maine #9)

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

JanieM

I’m writing this on the Sunday before the election, hoping we still have an intact democracy by the time you read it. I’m also taking a break from deep thoughts about learning to be a photographer. I’ll come back to that eventually, but right now we’re going to take a whirlwind trip past some of my familiar haunts in central Maine.

On The Road - JanieM - My Neighborhoods (Maine #9) 9
Readfield, Maine

The view from my window after an early March snowstorm. We planted the grove of evergreens not long after we moved in, with a few additions over the years. The tracks are from deer. We had one winter when cross-country skiers decided that the back field was quite attractive, so for the first time in thirty-odd years we put up No Trespassing signs. The skiers endangered plantings that they couldn’t see under the snow, and anyhow, it’s our back yard. They really ought to ask.

On The Road - JanieM - My Neighborhoods (Maine #9) 8
Readfield, Maine

A conflab on the barn roof.

On The Road - JanieM - My Neighborhoods (Maine #9) 7
Readfield, Maine

The barn from the back at sunset.

On The Road - JanieM - My Neighborhoods (Maine #9) 6
Mount Vernon, Maine

Fall color below the Mill Stream dam.

On The Road - JanieM - My Neighborhoods (Maine #9) 5
Augusta, Maine

Downtown Augusta at 9:15 on a summer morning. I can’t even remember what I was doing there; I’m usually not even out of bed at that hour.

On The Road - JanieM - My Neighborhoods (Maine #9) 4
Augusta, Maine

Skywalkers on the Memorial Bridge in Augusta.

On The Road - JanieM - My Neighborhoods (Maine #9) 3
Standish, Maine

A bit of swampy forest near Sebago Lake last December. That patch of ground was completely dry in this summer’s drought conditions.

On The Road - JanieM - My Neighborhoods (Maine #9) 2
Readfield, Maine

Fall color and early morning mist at the Readfield Town Beach on Maranacook Lake.

On The Road - JanieM - My Neighborhoods (Maine #9) 1
Augusta, Maine

Three bridges over the Kennebec in Augusta.

On The Road - JanieM - My Neighborhoods (Maine #9)
Readfield, Maine

I would say the deer are visitors, but I’m pretty sure they think the place is theirs.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.