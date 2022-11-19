Democrats worked our hearts out campaigning for our Democracy, our freedoms, our planet, and our values. Please help ensure that each vote is counted as cast by helping voters cure ballots. Join us today! -NP https://t.co/H7H82dT87N — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 19, 2022

These aren’t persuasion calls! This is contacting people to let them know what to do in order to get their vote counted!

Let’s keep the R majority in the House small enough to drown in a bathtub small enough that we can win it back with special elections in the next few months.

Let’s do this!

Reminder: we are having Postcard Writing & Music Thread #5 tonight at 8 pm Eastern. Please join us!

Update: For those who don’t want to click on the twitter link:

Click here to help, and to get more information!