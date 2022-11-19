Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

This really is a full service blog.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

The willow is too close to the house.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Hot Off the Presses from Nancy SMASH

Open Thread: Hot Off the Presses from Nancy SMASH

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

 

These aren’t persuasion calls!  This is contacting people to let them know what to do in order to get their vote counted!

Let’s keep the R majority in the House small enough to drown in a bathtub small enough that we can win it back with special elections in the next few months.

Let’s do this!

Reminder: we are having Postcard Writing & Music Thread #5 tonight at 8 pm Eastern.  Please join us!

Update:  For those who don’t want to click on the twitter link:

Click here to help, and to get more information!

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)
  • Ken
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mousebumples
  • narya
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Scout211
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Mousebumples

      @Scout211: CA House races, it seems. There are shifts between now and Wednesday, and a contact email for anyone local who can help with in person (probably canvassing) curing.

      Let’s make the GOP margin as thin as possible, and then 🍿🍿🍿

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Bill Barr remains Bill Barr.

      In that PBS interview where Bill Barr said he thinks DOJ probably has basis for “legitimately indicting” Trump, in the next breath Barr wouldn’t rule out supporting Trump again in 2024

      MARGARET HOOVER: You don’t rule out supporting President Trump again?

      BILL BARR: No I don’t

      Reply
    5. 5.

      A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)

      @narya: When I was a Bills season ticket holder, we tailgated with some Canadian guys who would bring marinated venison cubes too the tailgate.  Yummmmm

      Reply
    11. 11.

      narya

      @A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)@Miss Bianca: The tenderloin of course is eaten by itself–with the best bottle of wine available, and, the past two years, with crabmeat and pasta, for a really luxurious surf and turf. Another preparation, though–NOT the tenderloin!!–is very thinly sliced (easiest to do while the piece is still frozen), flash-cooked with caramelized onions and then put into a really good baguette w/ some ripe camembert cheese. Any idea what type of marinade they used? I don’t marinate much except salmon and sablefish.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.