I Am Thankful

Happy Thanksgiving!

🐇

Today I am thankful for this man, and for others who jumped in.  Their actions saved a lot of people.

I am thankful for the new life we gave to van Helsig with our donations to Walter’s Fund.  This is part of his therapy!

I am thankful for John Cole, for being himself, a guy who buys a house without ever seeing the inside, finds an abandoned dog who is barely clinging to life, and happens to have created an amazing community, all of whom instantly love him, and one of whom takes him in and gives him a happy new life.

Walter's Fund in Action! 1

And I am thankful for all of you, especially for everything we were all able to do this year to help shore up our democracy.  (That includes the lurkers, and I surely owe you guys a lurker’s post, which I will remedy soon.)

    1.

      Kristine

      I am thankful for this place. I get so much background related to various news stories. Also pet pics and rescue tales.  Postcard camaraderie. ❤️Walter.

      and WaterGirl, you rock. Completely and totally.

    5.

      Crimson Pimpernel

      Even though we didn’t accomplish all we hoped to, I thank you, WaterGirl, for opening up involvement in the “Join the Fight” effort.  It was great meeting everyone and learning more about effective use of social media.

    7.

      Layer8Problem

      I am thankful for the approximately fourteen hours of peace and quiet left here in Eastern Standard Land before every establishment I walk into lards the air with the traditional Annual Mandated Commercial Holiday fare of “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Wonderful Christmas Time”.

    8.

      Poe Larity

      I’m grateful I only had to walk 12 blocks in the rain to find a latte this morning because running the conical burr grinder would have woken the clan.

      Now that the universe is semi-normal I’m grateful for everyone, but I still won’t vote for Baud.

    9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I am thankful for this blog and the good people here who I’ve had the pleasure and privilege to talk to and get to know. Lots of great insights on the news and the real issues that affect all of us, unlike much of the MSM.

      It’s amazing, as evidenced by the midterm itself, and your fundraising review post from the other day WG, what we’ve been able to accomplish together. I firmly believe that our targeted fundraising efforts with Four Directions, Work Power, etc as well as postcard writing made a decisive difference in close elections in states like Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, etc. Close House races, too. All of the competitive Ohio House seats were won by Dems, too.

      I’m grateful as well for my family and having today off from work

      I wish everyone and their families a Happy Thanksgiving

    10.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I am thankful for my wife. :)

      And and the rest of my family.

      And Cole and the front-pagers. And the commentators. All but one, anyway…

       

      You know who you are…

       

      And what you did…

       

      Last summer…

    11.

      Spanky

      It may be heresy around here, but I’m thankful for pants. Particularly the fleece-lined variety that are now derigueur around here now that the seasons have turned.

      Also for this blog that John Cole had the wisdom to open up to a great group of frontpagers.

    12.

      Amir Khalid

      I’m grateful that Malaysia’s first hung Parliament was resolved in less than a week, and we have a government again.

    16.

      cope

      We bid our daughter and her hubby and kids and a friend acting as a driver a sad farewell as they left Central Florida for Vermont yesterday afternoon so today will not be particularly festive for us.  An F-150 pulling a 12 foot U Haul trailer, a 26 foot U Haul moving truck and their new (used) 1995 Winnebago Itasca rolled down the street and turned the corner about 2 PM yesterday.

      They and their three big dogs and three cats and gerbils came on Monday after closing on their house so we had what we called a Thanksgivingish Meal.  My wife made Sweet Potato Casserole, Green Bean Casserole and Ina Garten’s Leek and Mushroom Bread Pudding.  I grilled steaks and chicken and those leftovers will feed my wife and me today as well.

      My wife and I and I hope to leave this increasingly nasty part of the country (sorry, Betty) as well for Colorado in the next several weeks.  We are going to be close to all my brothers and sisters and their families out there and are anxious to leave.  We close on a house out there on 12/15 and have our current home under contract so things are in place for this to happen.  Just waiting to hear from our homeowner’s insurance company about replacing our roof which we have to do with or without their assistance.

      So I guess my gratitude is for the fact that though our family may be headed in different directions, we are all going where we want to be.

    18.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Going over to visit younger daughter and family shortly. Older daughter has rarely participated in Turkey Day festivities and we thought she was pushing us away for reasons we couldn’t even guess. But we had a really wonderful visit with her and her husband over the weekend and learned that she just really hates large gatherings, even with family.

      We had a really open conversation about extreme introversion. I said to her, “you know, I don’t like having to make conversation either. In those gatherings I just like to sit quietly in a corner and enjoy everybody else’s conversation.”

      She looked at me and replied, “Dad, you’re a guy. Nobody is going to let me do that.”

    23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Amir Khalid:

      Yay! I’m reading that Anwar has been appointed prime minister but his coalition has not won the 118 seats needed to form a government. What happens next?

      Very close elections have been a theme around the world this year, hasn’t it?

    24.

      steppy

      I join with all of you who are thankful for having this little community and all the people checking in with each other through the aether. I may never make it to being a Valued Commenter, but I utterly value every one of you. Enjoy today.

    25.

      Layer8Problem

      I’m considering starting a movement to switch the holiday name to Türkiye Day, but I feel that I might be muscling in on the Møøse people’s shtick.

    26.

      cope

      @eclare: Thanks, it certainly isn’t the best time of year to be driving cross country.  When we go, my wife will fly and I will drive the car and dog, probably with one of my brothers coming out to spell my old bones at the wheel.  “Our last great adventure” as my wife calls it.

    27.

      Nicole

      This is a beautiful post, WaterGirl; thank you for it.

      Have a lovely day, Balloon-juice community, whatever you may be doing.

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:  Your daughter is very insightful.   It’s true we introverts of the not-male persuasion are often not given the same space to be loners that men are.  It’s wonderful you took the time to really listen to her. Good job, Dad.

    28.

      la caterina

      I’m thankful for this place and especially you, Watergirl!  You’ve steered our efforts to save democracy. With lots of fun along the way!

      I’m thankful hubby and I are excused from visiting his family today, but sorry for the reason- my niece has Covid. She’s young, healthy and vaxxed so hopefully she will fight it off easily.  I’ll make some beef stew and we’ll have a quiet day with a foray to feed the cat colony later.

    29.

      jackmac

      checking in from Palm Springs, California where we are joining a family reunion / dinner today.  The sight of palm trees and mountains is surreal for this Chicago guy. Anyway, Happy Turkey Day Water Girl.  Thanks for all you do!

    30.

      japa21

      In addition to what I mentioned earlier, I am thankful for the wonderful home we have lived in for better than 38 years.  This is the last Thanksgiving here as we finally sold it and move into a new place at year’s end.  Will miss so much, but as Mrs. Japa says, we are just starting on another leg of our journey together.  I am specially thankful she has stuck with me all these years.  She could have done so much better.

    31.

      Amir Khalid

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      His Majesty the Agong suggested a unity government with Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, and GPS, a collective of Sarawakian parties; and they all agreed. That will give Anwar’s lot a majority in Parliament that they can govern with.

    32.

      Josie

      I’m grateful for my family, for this community, for the lovely man who created it, and for WaterGirl, the untiring wrangler who pushes us to always do better. I told my son the blog is like sitting around the table with some really smart, entertaining people who have many of the same interests as I do. Thanks for the internet that makes such a gathering possible.

