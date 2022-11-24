Happy Thanksgiving !

🐇

Today I am thankful for this man, and for others who jumped in. Their actions saved a lot of people.

I am thankful for the new life we gave to van Helsig with our donations to Walter’s Fund. This is part of his therapy!

I am thankful for John Cole, for being himself, a guy who buys a house without ever seeing the inside, finds an abandoned dog who is barely clinging to life, and happens to have created an amazing community, all of whom instantly love him, and one of whom takes him in and gives him a happy new life.

And I am thankful for all of you, especially for everything we were all able to do this year to help shore up our democracy. (That includes the lurkers, and I surely owe you guys a lurker’s post, which I will remedy soon.)