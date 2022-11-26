One of my favorite White House traditions was telling Thanksgiving jokes – which at least I thought were funny. Here’s a look back at some of my favorites: pic.twitter.com/t2azgScNau — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 24, 2022

Vanity Fair:

… Noah has interviewed President Obama twice before on The Daily Show: once virtually during the pandemic to discuss Obama’s memoir, A Promised Land, and then again for one of Obama’s final interviews at the White House. But until yesterday, the 44th president of the United States had never been interviewed by Noah in studio at The Daily Show. It’s no surprise, then, that a line wrapped around West 52nd Street to grab a free seat to watch the show’s taping… … “The funny thing is, President Obama, he’s loose and funny and he’s got swag and everything,” he continued. “And then when he’ll talk to you he’ll make jokes and everything, and you’ll be all stiff.” Noah then broke into his very accurate Obama impersonation, “Trevor, what’s going on. How it do, baby?” causing the audience to break out into applause. But Noah said calibrating the level of reverence with the level of of casualness can be tricky when talking to a politician as cool as Obama.“But if you’re not careful, you’ll get carried away and be like, ‘You’re damn straight I’m doing well,’” he said, in perhaps too casual a tone. Noah then compared their relationship to one of a nephew and a “cool uncle” who talks trash with his nephews, but the trash talk only goes one way. “You’ll be like, ‘Look at your haircut,’ and they’ll say, ‘Don’t speak to your elders like that. Don’t forget.’” Obama demonstrated this dynamic when he came out onstage for his half-hour interview with Noah. After a lengthy standing ovation (“I should have brought Michelle here. This is how I’d like to be greeted when I come home”), Noah dove in, “Do you miss your name, by the way?” Noah asked. “Because everyone calls you Mr. President. If people called me Mr. Daily, I would miss Trevor.” “My best friends call me Barack,” the president replied. “You should call me Mr. President.”…

After Obama praised young people for rocking the vote a few weeks ago, Noah pointed out that the percentage of young voters turning up for elections seems to have actually declined over time. “What is always true is that young people are going to vote at slightly lower rates than old people like me,” Obama said. “Because they’ve got better things to do. Michelle and I are sitting at home eating dinner. We’ve kind of run out of things to say. Well, let’s go vote,” he said, garnering a big laugh. “Young people—Malia and Sasha—they’re out. They’ve got all kinds of stuff.” …

From the Washington Post‘s review of “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” :

… The title refers to the importance of recognizing one’s own light and becoming empowered by it. The book emerged, in part, from admirers’ queries, and while Obama readily admits she doesn’t have all the answers, she can offer her “toolbox,” the techniques and strategies she uses to manage her self-doubt and anxieties, and ward against hovering cynicism and low-grade depression. Her strategies include the support of family and friends (particularly a group of women she calls her Kitchen Table) and hobbies such as knitting, which she picked up during the coronavirus pandemic. It allows her to focus on the “power of small actions, small gestures, small ways you might allow yourself to reset and restore.”… Despite her extraordinary gifts and accomplishments, Obama acknowledges that she worries about her looks; finds the label “angry Black woman” reductive; and is still pursued by the nagging question: “Am I good enough?,” especially in spaces that prize straight White maleness over our myriad differences. Her father often told her, “No one can make you feel bad if you feel good about yourself.” To that, she responds: “It took me years to absorb my dad’s maxim more fully into my own life. I grew into my confidence slowly, in fits and starts. Only gradually did I learn to carry my differentness with pride.”… Obama doesn’t hold back about her anger and frustration at former president Donald Trump and the way he handled the pandemic and the assault on the Capitol. She talks about the sadness she felt after the 2016 election and about the fact that so many Americans viewed Trump as a sort of corrective to her husband. It made her question whether the Obama years had meant anything: “It still hurts. It shook me profoundly to hear the man who’d replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice. It shocked me to hear him speaking about differentness as if it were a threat,” she writes…

‘Is everyone doing this perfectly but me?’ Michelle Obama on the guilt and anxiety of being a mother – and her golden parenting rules https://t.co/9VEAxlrYWW — The Guardian (@guardian) November 12, 2022

… By her own measure, my mom is nothing special. She also likes to say that while she loves us dearly, my brother and I are not special, either. We’re just two kids who had enough love and a good amount of luck and happened to do well as a result. She tries to remind people that neighbourhoods like the South Side of Chicago are packed full of “little Michelles and little Craigs”. They’re in every school, on every block. It’s just that too many of them get overlooked and underestimated. This would probably count as the foundational point of my mom’s larger philosophy: “All children are great children.” My mother is now 85. She operates with a quiet and mirthful grace. Glamour and gravitas mean nothing to her. She sees right through it, believing that all people should be treated the same. I’ve seen her talk to the pope and to the postman, approaching them both with the same mild-mannered, unflappable demeanour. If someone asks her a question, she responds in plain and direct terms, never catering her answers to suit a particular audience. This is another thing about my mother: she doesn’t believe in fudging the truth. What this meant as we transitioned into the White House was that any time a reporter posed a question to my mom, she would answer it candidly rather than soft-pedalling her thoughts or hewing to any set of talking points generated by nervous communications staffers. Which is how she surfaced in the national news, describing how she’d been dragged kicking and screaming from her quiet little bungalow on Euclid Avenue and more or less forced to live at the nation’s most famous address. She was not being ungracious; she was just being real. How my mom expressed herself to the reporters on this matter was no different than how she’d expressed herself to me. She had not wanted to come to Washington, but I had flat-out begged her. My mother was the rock of our family. Since the time our daughters were babies, she’d helped us out around the edges of our regular childcare arrangements, filling the gaps as Barack and I often improvised and occasionally flailed our way through different career transitions, heavy workload cycles, and the ever-burgeoning after-school lives of our two young girls… As a parent, you are always fighting your own desperation not to fail at the job you’ve been given. There are whole industries built to feed and capitalise on this very desperation, from baby brain gyms and ergonomic strollers to SAT coaches. It’s like a hole that can’t ever be filled. I’m sorry to say that this doesn’t end with any one milestone, either. The desperation doesn’t go away when your kid learns to sleep or walk, or graduates from high school, or even moves into their first apartment and buys a set of steak knives. You will still worry! You will still be afraid for them! Even now, my husband, the former commander-in-chief, can’t help but to text cautionary news stories to our daughters – about the dangers of highway driving or walking alone at night. When they moved to California, he emailed them a lengthy article about earthquake preparedness and offered to have Secret Service give them a natural-disaster-response briefing. (This was met with a polite “No thanks”.) Caring for your kids and watching them grow is one of the most rewarding endeavours on Earth, and at the same time it can drive you nuts…

TaMara, I think, already posted an extract from this interview, but here’s the whole thing if you want to watch it:

