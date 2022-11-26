Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 276: Just a Quick Update Tonight

I have had a long, tedious, uncomfortable day. So just a brief update tonight.

We start with noting and remembering that this weekend marks the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor when Stalin created a famine in Ukraine.

Now a word of clarification.

My grousing about the risk tolerance in a number of NATO capitols was not a call to nuke Moscow. Nor for anyone else too. Nor for anyone else to call for them to do so. Rather it was to point out that one of the key concerns for senior leaders/decision makers and their policy and strategy advisors is how much risk to assume. As well as to state that in my professional opinion as a national security professional we have far too many who are willing to assume far too little risk. That was it. Im as frustrated, if not more so, as many of you, but let’s just chill out in the comments.

I also want to answer a question and respond to a comment.

First, lowtechcyclists question:

Adam, what I’ve been wondering is, is there more the U.S. and European allies could and should do to help Ukraine deal with the damage to water and electrical infrastructure? Hell, I’d be all for sending the US Army Corps of Engineers over there (unarmed of course) with the materiel they needed to help repair water lines and power plants.

Let’s take the last part first. We’re not sending anyone but the small number of military personnel assigned to the country team at Embassy Kyiv. The US Marine guards, the Senior Defense Official/Defense Attache, the Air Attache, and the Naval Attache. We’re certainly not going to send a company of combat engineers into an active war zone unarmed. That’s just the way it is.

Now, as for the first part, we and our allies and partners are getting humanitarian aid to Ukraine pretty quickly. Could we up the volume? Possibly. One of the major issues is despite the Ukrainians obvious need, only so much can be delivered and utilized at any one time. Moreover, everything we send just gets added to Russia’s targeting list. That’s not the Ukrainians fault, but the reality is that the humanitarian aid part of the support to Ukraine is far, far more perishable than it would be in other humanitarian aid and disaster response missions. Normally, a bunch of assholes with missiles, rockets, bombs, and artillery aren’t trying to blow up the generators and mobile water treatment equipment and mobile kitchens that are being delivered to0 and put to use helping the afflicted population.

I also want to briefly address this comment from Geminid:

So far, I’ve seen no reports that Russia has used Iranian surface-to-surface missiles. They were said to be part of a weeks-old arms deal between the two countries. I wonder if the hold up is a matter of deployment and training, or some other factor.

Meanwhile, Russia shows signs of scraping the bottom of its missile barrel. I read a report last night that Ukrainians identified the remnants of an old cold war-era cruise missile of a type tasked with carrying a nuclear warhead. The missile had no warhead of any type, though, and it’s thought to have been used as a decoy.

Or maybe some command was padding its number of “missiles fired.” There may be a spirit animating Russian military commands akin to passive aggression.

Here too in reverse order. They’re not padding the number of missiles fired, based on every assessment I’ve seen, they are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

As to the old cruise missile they used, technically under treaty obligations because it could be fitted with a nuclear warhead the Russians were supposed to notify us that 1) they were going to use it and 2) provide documentation that it is not nuclear tipped. I doubt they did either.

And now that we’ve reached the first thing; all the recent reporting indicates that the Russians are desperate to get missiles from Iran in addition to the drones they’ve purchased. However, the Iranians have not yet agreed to provide the missiles. If everyone is lucky, the Iranians won’t.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Indestructible people of the indestructible country!

Today, we held the first International Summit on Food Security. We held it in Kyiv – together with our partners. And precisely these days were chosen deliberately, when we commemorate the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933.

Ukrainians went through genocide. And today we are doing everything possible and impossible to stop Russia’s new genocidal policy. A new one – but similar to the one that killed millions of people in the 20th century. And we don’t just fight off aggression. Step by step, we are creating a system that will stop aggression, dismantle its consequences, and guarantee long-term security – the security of Ukraine, all of Europe, and the world.

Food security is one of the key elements of global stability. This is where Ukraine’s leading role is most evident. Thanks to our export grain initiative from three Black Sea ports, we sent about 12 million tonnes of food to the world market. 40 countries of the world. Of this amount, more than two and a half million tonnes are for countries that are not just short of food, but in a severe crisis.

As part of the UN Food Programme, we have helped countries where people are literally starving or on the verge of starvation. These include Ethiopia and Yemen. We also helped Somalia and Afghanistan. And this is just the beginning.

Today, we officially announced the launch of our new humanitarian initiative. Grain From Ukraine. And we already have agreements with many partners on joint work within Grain from Ukraine.

The European Union, the United States, France, the UK, Germany, Japan, Qatar, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Italy, Austria, Spain, Sweden, Slovenia, Switzerland and others. More than 20 countries supported our food security summit. The total amount that we have accumulated for Grain From Ukraine is already about $150 million. Work continues. We are preparing up to 60 ships.

All of us together do not just send Ukrainian foodstuffs to those countries that suffer the most from the food crisis. We affirm that never again should hunger be used as a weapon. If it weren’t for Ukrainian food, if it weren’t for our joint leadership with our partners, social stability in such regions as North Africa or the Middle East would not have been maintained. This is exactly what Russia wanted. We must – and we can! – not allow this.

Today, I met with the Prime Minister of Belgium. We discussed our joint actions – and not only for the sake of food security. We signed a declaration on Belgium’s support for Ukraine’s full membership in both the European Union and NATO – this is an important signal. We discussed further political and defense cooperation, sanctions against Russia, the possibility of Belgium helping us through this winter.

Today, a meeting of the Lublin Triangle took place in Kyiv – at the level of prime ministers – Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. They signed a joint statement on further support for Ukraine and the international legal order. So, today is a very busy diplomatic day. A day that strengthened both Ukraine and our partners.

Today, our power engineers continued restoring the system – and we now have more opportunities to generate and supply electricity. But, unfortunately, not enough to make the supply completely stable.

As of this morning, half as many subscribers have been disconnected from the grid than last night. However, in 14 regions and in Kyiv, there are still restrictions for more than a hundred thousand subscribers in each of the regions.

If consumption increases in the evening, the number of outages may increase. This once again shows how important it is now to save power and consume it rationally.

This afternoon, the enemy launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region – on private houses, on ordinary houses. There are wounded. They shelled Donetsk region, the south, and other regions.

Russia is turning this day – the day of remembrance – into a day of terror. The occupiers will definitely be responsible for all this. And we will drive them out of our land.

And one more.

Today, we managed to release 12 more Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Of them, three are civilians, two are officers, and seven are privates and sergeants. This week alone, we returned 98 of our people from captivity to Ukraine. We will return all the others.

Thanks to everyone who helps us!

Thank you to every leader who works with us for the sake of European and global security!

Glory to our soldiers and our indestructible people! Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine.

And please, today honor the memory of Ukrainian men and women, children and adults, whose lives were taken by the Holodomor-genocide.

Here’s former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Bakhmut and Izium:

Dnipro:

Zaporizhzhia:

Looks like they had a Black Friday sale at the Army-Navy surplus store in Kherson!

Your daily Patron!

There is no new tweet from Patron tonight, nor a new TikTok, so these will have to do instead.

Touch not the cat but a glove!

Open thread!

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      phein63

      For whoever wanted to send the “Corps of Engineers” into Ukraine:

      You may not know this, but since the Clinton Administration, US Army Corps of Engineers civilian employees can be ordered to deploy to hostile situations or lose their jobs.  I’m one who faced that after 9/11; only a heart attack prevented the then-40-something me from being sent to Afghanistan.   Most of the people who could be of use are greybeards, or worse, youngsters under 50 with families; most of us would volunteer (I’m too old now; they won’t take you after age 60 unless you can pass medical tests that rule out cardiac patients, diabetics, oncology patients, etc.).   But you would be asking civilians to deploy, not greensuiters.  The C of E just doesn’t have that many active duty military.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      Adam  do you have any comment on Prigozhin sending that “bloodied” sledgehammer to the EU?  If he wants to replace Putin someday, I don’t see how such a gangster-movie stunt does anything for his credibility.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      phein63

      I’m also not sure most people realize what the Corps of Engineers mission really is.  Our unofficial motto is:  “We can help you spend that.”

      A large part of what we spend is for contractors and on contractor oversight.  And, yes, lots of contractors would be thrilled to deploy personnel to Ukraine at hazard duty rates (with the corresponding increase in overhead rates).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Amir Khalid: He didn’t actually send it to the EU. The whole thing was a silly social media stunt. Remember he’s a criminal who managed to climb the Bratva’s ladder after he got out of prison.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      @phein63: There are Army combat engineer units. But I think they are generalists who, to the extent they specialize, specialize in fortification, mining and demining, and logistics infrastructure (I’ve read that one unit’s specialty is rail transport).

      I expect there is proficiency at setting up small scale electrical systems, but most of the Army’s engineers probably only have a general knowledge in this area that does not equal that of civilian specialists,  who must number in the scores of thousands among just Ukraine’s NATO supporters.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      That one cat is like LET ME AT THE INVADERS, I WILL DESTROY EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM.

      If anyone hasn’t seen this, and especially if you know any of those idiotic anti-work leftists who somehow think Stalin was a hero, Vox’s video from earlier in the invasion about the Holodomor was very informative for me.

      Thank you as always, Adam, and I hope tomorrow is a better day for you.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      What’s going on in Belarus? Their foreign minister died suddenly today. Is Russia trying to pressure them into joining the invasion?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      They’re not padding the number of missiles fired, based on every assessment I’ve seen, they are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

      I’ve been wondering about exactly this since they started the general bombardment.  It doesn’t seem like even a fully functioning super power could throw away armaments like that and keep replacing them, and logistics is Russia’s weakest point.  Even if the infrastructure targeting wasn’t a waste of targets, which is an open question, trying to keep doing it over and over as a campaign instead of a brief, strategically chosen period seems to this laymen like throwing desperately needed resources into a dumpster.  A flaming dumpster.  It’s hard to imagine Iran could keep Russia supplied, only slow the supply collapse.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      It doesn’t seem like even a fully functioning super power could throw away armaments like that and keep replacing them, and logistics is Russia’s weakest point.

      Knowing nothing (b/c I sure ain’t an expert), perhaps what’s going on is:

      1. they’re (or, erm Putin is) “pot-committed”: at this point, losing is too costly, so they gotta do what they can to try to win
      2. and since actual military action against military targets seems to not be working, they’re trying something else.

      “We must do something; this is something; LET’S DO IT!”

      [but hey, I’m just a spitballer on the Internet, so whatdoIknow?]

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anonymous At Work

      Bigger picture question is what repercussions are there for Putin to ignore international law, international treaties, etc.?  Nuclear-capable cruise missile use is a treaty with US, a formal causus bellus but Putin knows we won’t use it and enough incoming Republicans will oppose helping the Ukraine because Biden supports Ukraine.  To me, what’s galling and giving me trouble is the deliberate targeting of civilians.  What good is a UN Resolution softly condemning it?  Are the only repercussions that helping Vlad now puts you on the list of bad guys for the future?  That’s not a short list nor does it see much action later, especially if you have oil or geopolitical importance.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gin & Tonic: I wanted to make sure I didn’t forget to note the date. So I went looking for the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reporting and because I was rushing didn’t note it was from five years ago.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Carlo Graziani

      One thing that emerged from the long NYT Magazine piece on the Ukrainian rail system’s respose to the war is that the country actually does have capable, dedicated civilian engineering groups who are perfectly able to respond quickly and flexibly, McGyvering any needed component to bring functionality back as rapidly as possible, giving the system great resilience. The article only described the train network, but I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to generalize the point to power generation.

      The point being, I don’t think that any infusion of technical manpower is necessary. Any and all resources requested for the purposes of restoring service should be rushed in, of course, but I would imagine that those would be far more likely to be engineering supply items.

      Reply

