We start with noting and remembering that this weekend marks the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor when Stalin created a famine in Ukraine.

Now a word of clarification.

My grousing about the risk tolerance in a number of NATO capitols was not a call to nuke Moscow. Nor for anyone else too. Nor for anyone else to call for them to do so. Rather it was to point out that one of the key concerns for senior leaders/decision makers and their policy and strategy advisors is how much risk to assume. As well as to state that in my professional opinion as a national security professional we have far too many who are willing to assume far too little risk. That was it. Im as frustrated, if not more so, as many of you, but let’s just chill out in the comments.

I also want to answer a question and respond to a comment.

First, lowtechcyclists question:

Adam, what I’ve been wondering is, is there more the U.S. and European allies could and should do to help Ukraine deal with the damage to water and electrical infrastructure? Hell, I’d be all for sending the US Army Corps of Engineers over there (unarmed of course) with the materiel they needed to help repair water lines and power plants.

Let’s take the last part first. We’re not sending anyone but the small number of military personnel assigned to the country team at Embassy Kyiv. The US Marine guards, the Senior Defense Official/Defense Attache, the Air Attache, and the Naval Attache. We’re certainly not going to send a company of combat engineers into an active war zone unarmed. That’s just the way it is.

Now, as for the first part, we and our allies and partners are getting humanitarian aid to Ukraine pretty quickly. Could we up the volume? Possibly. One of the major issues is despite the Ukrainians obvious need, only so much can be delivered and utilized at any one time. Moreover, everything we send just gets added to Russia’s targeting list. That’s not the Ukrainians fault, but the reality is that the humanitarian aid part of the support to Ukraine is far, far more perishable than it would be in other humanitarian aid and disaster response missions. Normally, a bunch of assholes with missiles, rockets, bombs, and artillery aren’t trying to blow up the generators and mobile water treatment equipment and mobile kitchens that are being delivered to0 and put to use helping the afflicted population.

I also want to briefly address this comment from Geminid:

So far, I’ve seen no reports that Russia has used Iranian surface-to-surface missiles. They were said to be part of a weeks-old arms deal between the two countries. I wonder if the hold up is a matter of deployment and training, or some other factor. Meanwhile, Russia shows signs of scraping the bottom of its missile barrel. I read a report last night that Ukrainians identified the remnants of an old cold war-era cruise missile of a type tasked with carrying a nuclear warhead. The missile had no warhead of any type, though, and it’s thought to have been used as a decoy. Or maybe some command was padding its number of “missiles fired.” There may be a spirit animating Russian military commands akin to passive aggression.

Here too in reverse order. They’re not padding the number of missiles fired, based on every assessment I’ve seen, they are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

As to the old cruise missile they used, technically under treaty obligations because it could be fitted with a nuclear warhead the Russians were supposed to notify us that 1) they were going to use it and 2) provide documentation that it is not nuclear tipped. I doubt they did either.

And now that we’ve reached the first thing; all the recent reporting indicates that the Russians are desperate to get missiles from Iran in addition to the drones they’ve purchased. However, the Iranians have not yet agreed to provide the missiles. If everyone is lucky, the Iranians won’t.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Indestructible people of the indestructible country! Today, we held the first International Summit on Food Security. We held it in Kyiv – together with our partners. And precisely these days were chosen deliberately, when we commemorate the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933. Ukrainians went through genocide. And today we are doing everything possible and impossible to stop Russia’s new genocidal policy. A new one – but similar to the one that killed millions of people in the 20th century. And we don’t just fight off aggression. Step by step, we are creating a system that will stop aggression, dismantle its consequences, and guarantee long-term security – the security of Ukraine, all of Europe, and the world. Food security is one of the key elements of global stability. This is where Ukraine’s leading role is most evident. Thanks to our export grain initiative from three Black Sea ports, we sent about 12 million tonnes of food to the world market. 40 countries of the world. Of this amount, more than two and a half million tonnes are for countries that are not just short of food, but in a severe crisis. As part of the UN Food Programme, we have helped countries where people are literally starving or on the verge of starvation. These include Ethiopia and Yemen. We also helped Somalia and Afghanistan. And this is just the beginning. Today, we officially announced the launch of our new humanitarian initiative. Grain From Ukraine. And we already have agreements with many partners on joint work within Grain from Ukraine. The European Union, the United States, France, the UK, Germany, Japan, Qatar, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Italy, Austria, Spain, Sweden, Slovenia, Switzerland and others. More than 20 countries supported our food security summit. The total amount that we have accumulated for Grain From Ukraine is already about $150 million. Work continues. We are preparing up to 60 ships. All of us together do not just send Ukrainian foodstuffs to those countries that suffer the most from the food crisis. We affirm that never again should hunger be used as a weapon. If it weren’t for Ukrainian food, if it weren’t for our joint leadership with our partners, social stability in such regions as North Africa or the Middle East would not have been maintained. This is exactly what Russia wanted. We must – and we can! – not allow this. Today, I met with the Prime Minister of Belgium. We discussed our joint actions – and not only for the sake of food security. We signed a declaration on Belgium’s support for Ukraine’s full membership in both the European Union and NATO – this is an important signal. We discussed further political and defense cooperation, sanctions against Russia, the possibility of Belgium helping us through this winter. Today, a meeting of the Lublin Triangle took place in Kyiv – at the level of prime ministers – Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. They signed a joint statement on further support for Ukraine and the international legal order. So, today is a very busy diplomatic day. A day that strengthened both Ukraine and our partners. Today, our power engineers continued restoring the system – and we now have more opportunities to generate and supply electricity. But, unfortunately, not enough to make the supply completely stable. As of this morning, half as many subscribers have been disconnected from the grid than last night. However, in 14 regions and in Kyiv, there are still restrictions for more than a hundred thousand subscribers in each of the regions. If consumption increases in the evening, the number of outages may increase. This once again shows how important it is now to save power and consume it rationally. This afternoon, the enemy launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region – on private houses, on ordinary houses. There are wounded. They shelled Donetsk region, the south, and other regions. Russia is turning this day – the day of remembrance – into a day of terror. The occupiers will definitely be responsible for all this. And we will drive them out of our land. And one more. Today, we managed to release 12 more Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Of them, three are civilians, two are officers, and seven are privates and sergeants. This week alone, we returned 98 of our people from captivity to Ukraine. We will return all the others. Thanks to everyone who helps us! Thank you to every leader who works with us for the sake of European and global security! Glory to our soldiers and our indestructible people! Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine. And please, today honor the memory of Ukrainian men and women, children and adults, whose lives were taken by the Holodomor-genocide.

Ninety years ago, russia committed mass genocide against the Ukrainian people. Stalin's manmade famine – the Holodomor – targeted Ukrainian civilians, millions of whom perished from hunger between 1932-1933. The world didn't know then what was happening.

The world couldn't stop the Holodomor 90 years ago. The shame belongs to us all if we can't prevent another one now.

Here's former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer's most recent assessments of the situations in Bakhmut and Izium:

BAKHMUT /1430 UTC 26 NOV/ RU's piecemeal offensive continues. RU units have made small gains in S and NE suburbs;RU troops occupying these areas suffer heavily as they are exposed to UAV directed Ukrainian artillery. RU continues artillery barrages of the Bakhmut urban area.

IZIUM AXIS /1730 UTC 26 NOV/ UKR forces advance to within small arms range of P-66 HWY. This effectively interdicts a 15 km section of roadway, cutting RU Lines of Communication and Supply (LOCS) between Svatove and Kremenna.

Dnipro:

An entire residential neighborhood was destroyed today by russian missiles in city of Dnipro.

Zaporizhzhia:

Zaporizhzhia:

Serhiyko

The youngest victim of russian terrorism.

The baby lived for only two days.

For each of our children, for each of our babies, our soldiers will fight their hardest on the battlefield. But no matter how strong our rage is, we will never become like you, russians. pic.twitter.com/XEbIWcVFIO — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 26, 2022

Looks like they had a Black Friday sale at the Army-Navy surplus store in Kherson!

CUT & RUN: Moscow's info warriors continue to praise Russia's 'perfectly executed' withdrawal from the N Bank of the Dnipro. @EuromaidanPress posts these pictures of a pair of Russian S-300 air defense systems. Some of Russia's best SAMs, they were abandoned in Kherson Oblast.

We are grateful to our Western partners for the provided "musical" instruments 🎶🎼🎵

There will be victory!

Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror!

video by Alexander Seleznov (TikTok @seleznov_drummer)

