2023 Pet Calendar – Check Your Info Today!

We’re still shooting for 2023 Balloon Juice Pet Calendars to be available for order on December 1.

We need your help TODAY in order to make our deadline!

We have over 300 pet pics for the calendar, so there are TWO BJ Pet Calendars again this year.  We are calling them Calendar A and Calendar B, just as we have been doing.

If you submitted photos of more than one pet, all of your pets will be placed in either Calendar A or Calendar B.

Please check the Pet Calendar links in the sidebar.

*The calendar files in the sidebar have been updated with all changes requested yesterday.  Please check for your changes.

This is your chance to make sure we get it right.

If your pet is no longer with us, you can have a heart next to their name, if you like.

Please check for:

  • Are all of your pets listed with your nym?
  • Is the spelling of your pet’s name correct?
  • Is the word “heart” there if you should have a heart for your pet?  And empty if it should be empty?
  • Are ALL of your pets listed with the same calendar?  (look for either A or B)
  • Even if you find your nym in Calendar A, please check Calendar B to verify that one of your pets didn’t accidentally land in the other calendar.  (and vice versa).

If anything is incorrect for your pets, or if you have questions, please comment in this thread to let me know about it.

🐇

There are issues with a few of the photos.  If you don’t regularly the email I have for you, please check your email.

 

 

