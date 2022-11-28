Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Every Experience At Second Hand

It’s hardly surprising that someone raised by English outpost-of-Empire parents in apartheid South Africa should be anti-Semitic, but this ‘just asking questions’ pose has the deliberate unconcern of a middle schooler trying to shock his social-studies teacher… and thrill his fellow wannabe-sophisticates.

There was an earlier tweet, in response to a demand from some of his high-profile followers to reinstate Alex Jones:


Let’s assume Musk felt something when his firstborn died; he just couldn’t identify the impulse, so he borrowed the experience — the emotions — of someone who did.

The Musk Biography: Everything stolen from someone else, rebranded without attribution.

(Alex Jones is not coming back to Twitter, because his fanbase is just as toxic as Musk’s, and narcissists don’t share.)

Note: I owe some commentor a hat tip for the top image, which did not include attribution

      Major Major Major Major

      This fucking guy.

      I’ve been using twitter a fair bit less lately. Seems more rage-inducing, probably because it’s the inescapable Elon Musk show 24/7 over there. The actual policy changes he’s made have been minor, it’s his perpetual main character status that’s really made the site worse.

      I’m enjoying mastodon a lot more now that a lot of people are on my instance though!

