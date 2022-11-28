In which @elonmusk smears @AVindman and then an hour later calls for civil discourse. pic.twitter.com/I7h44GSvG2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 27, 2022





after sparring with the ADL, Musk knows exactly what he's doing when using rhetoric like this — Sharon Kuruvilla (@Sharon_Kuruvila) November 27, 2022

the most generous read is that he’s just trolling along the lines that all of his loser followers like and hasn’t given any thought to what he’s actually saying, but you should ask yourself if the richest man on earth needs or deserves your generosity https://t.co/L5LVq8aPmy — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 27, 2022

It’s hardly surprising that someone raised by English outpost-of-Empire parents in apartheid South Africa should be anti-Semitic, but this ‘just asking questions’ pose has the deliberate unconcern of a middle schooler trying to shock his social-studies teacher… and thrill his fellow wannabe-sophisticates.

There was an earlier tweet, in response to a demand from some of his high-profile followers to reinstate Alex Jones:

good lord there is literally nothing someone else actually does that this pathetic little manbaby won’t claim as his own pic.twitter.com/YvwXHbx5HG — andy™ (@andylevy) November 25, 2022



Let’s assume Musk felt something when his firstborn died; he just couldn’t identify the impulse, so he borrowed the experience — the emotions — of someone who did.

The Musk Biography: Everything stolen from someone else, rebranded without attribution.

(Alex Jones is not coming back to Twitter, because his fanbase is just as toxic as Musk’s, and narcissists don’t share.)

Note: I owe some commentor a hat tip for the top image, which did not include attribution