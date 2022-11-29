Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 279: Waiting Is the Hardest Part

War for Ukraine Day 279: Waiting Is the Hardest Part

by | 11 Comments

While there is widespread social media chatter in anticipation of whether/when/if Russia will actually loose those 200 missiles, rockets, and bombs on Ukraine, I haven’t seen any reports that the attack is imminent or underway. And based on the reporting their was a 10 minute air raid warning early today, but that has been it so far. Here is the butcher’s bill so far:

So while we wait safely holding hope that the Ukrainians in harm’s way will be spared the anticipated onslaught, we begin, as usual, with President Zelenskyy’s address. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today, we took several new steps to restore justice to Ukraine, to bring to justice all those responsible for this criminal war.

We are already cooperating with many countries and international organizations so that every Russian murderer receives the deserved punishment. We have already established cooperation with the International Criminal Court and will increase it.

But, unfortunately, the available international legal instruments are not enough for justice.

Even in the International Criminal Court, it is still impossible to bring the highest political and military leadership of Russia to justice for the crime of aggression against our state – for the primary crime. The crime that gave birth to all other crimes of this war – and not only after February 24, but also from 2014. That’s when it all started.

For there to be responsibility for aggression, a Special Tribunal is needed – in addition to the International Criminal Court. And we are doing everything to create such a tribunal.

Today, the address of the First Lady of Ukraine to the Parliament and the people of Great Britain was dedicated to this task exactly.

Olena’s visit to the United Kingdom is currently underway. And on behalf of all Ukrainian men and women who suffered from Russian aggression, she called on Great Britain to become a leader in global efforts to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine and to restore justice.

The British have this experience, it is part of our shared historical memory. In the winter of 1942, when no one could predict when World War II would end, it was in London that representatives of the Allies signed the Declaration of St. James’s Palace. The document that started the path to the Nuremberg trials, that is, to justice after that war.

Now we already have strong cooperation with the Netherlands, which is helping with the creation of a prosecutor’s office to collect evidence of war crimes. We are working with France, which helps us in field work to document Russian evil.

And we must unite the world majority in support of the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly regarding the Special Tribunal.

We must develop the necessary legal architecture to make the tribunal work. We must fully implement this clause of our Peace Formula and really ensure justice after this war, just as after the Second World War. I believe that Great Britain will show its leadership precisely in this struggle for justice.

Today, the Russian War Crimes exhibition was opened in London – this is a project that demonstrates to the world what Russia has brought to Ukrainian soil. This exhibition worked in Davos, during the World Economic Forum, also in New York – during the UN General Assembly, in Brussels, at the headquarters of NATO. Now the British will see it. All leading countries will know and see what evil Russism is responsible for.

A meeting of justice ministers of the G7 countries was held in Berlin – an extremely useful one. Ukraine was represented there by the Prosecutor General and the Minister of Justice of our country. This meeting was devoted precisely to bringing the occupiers and the aggressor state to justice for everything they have done. Following the meeting, we can see an obvious willingness to work together to eventually restore the force of international law, restore the full effect of the UN Charter and bring Russia to a fair liability.

I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today – it is Germany that chairs the G7 this year. We discussed our cooperation both at the bilateral level and in international institutions. The priorities are clear – protection against missile terror, energy restoration, food security. I thanked the Chancellor for his support.

The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely big Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk region, move in the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south.

But we are holding out and – most importantly – do not allow the enemy to fulfill their intentions. They said they would capture the Donetsk region in spring, summer, autumn… Winter begins this week already. They wasted their regular army there, they lose hundreds of mobilized and mercenaries there every day, they use barrier troops there…

This year, Russia will lose a hundred thousand of its soldiers killed and only God knows how many mercenaries. And Ukraine will stand. And the world will do everything to ensure that everyone guilty of this criminal war is brought to justice.

And I also want to thank the Netherlands for today’s decision – the House of Representatives of the States General recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Step by step, the world will put everything in its place.

Glory to all who fight for freedom! 

Glory to all who work for our victory! 

Eternal memory to all who gave their lives for Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments regarding the situations in Bakhmut and the Crimean Peninsula:

Speaking of Bakhmut:

If you’re wondering how the training for the conscripts/mobiks is going:

Ordinarily I’d type “Obligatory!” and post the NAFO I Can Give You HIMARS video here, but this guy is seriously fucked up despite surviving. There’s a reason we used to call this shell shock.

The Kyiv Independent‘s Illia Ponomarenko brings us video of a multiple HIMARS launch:

Vive la France!

And Germany too!

Make it hot!

Last night, shortly after I hit publish, I came across Reuters reporting regarding the US considering sending Ukraine a new long range munition:

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) – The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike far behind Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more arms.

U.S. and allied military inventories are shrinking, and Ukraine faces an increasing need for more sophisticated weapons as the war drags on. Boeing’s proposed system, dubbed Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), is one of about a half-dozen plans for getting new munitions into production for Ukraine and America’s Eastern European allies, industry sources said.

Although the United States has rebuffed requests for the 185-mile (297km) range ATACMS missile, the GLSDB’s 94-mile (150km) range would allow Ukraine to hit valuable military targets that have been out of reach and help it continue pressing its counterattacks by disrupting Russian rear areas.

GLSDB could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and three people familiar with the plan. It combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) with the M26 rocket motor, both of which are common in U.S. inventories.

Doug Bush, the U.S. Army’s chief weapons buyer, told reporters at the Pentagon last week the Army was also looking at accelerating production of 155 millimeter artillery shells – currently only manufactured at government facilities – by allowing defense contractors to build them.

This afternoon Carlo sent me the link to The Drive‘s The War Room‘s reporting on the same topic:

Ukraine’s next long-range precision strike weapon could be the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb, or GLSDB, with the Pentagon now apparently considering a Boeing proposal to supply Kyiv with the munition. The recently developed GLSDB, an adaptation of the widely used air-launched Small Diameter Bomb, or SDB, has not previously found a customer but would provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s capacity to strike in Russian rear areas.

The Reuters agency reported today that the U.S. Department of Defense is weighing up transferring an undisclosed number of GLSDBs to Ukraine, to meet that country’s insatiable demand for weapons, especially those that can reach targets far behind Russian lines with great precision. They have a unique ability to undermine Moscow’s ability to sustain its invasion.

According to the same report, if approved, the first GLSDBs could be delivered to Ukraine as early as spring 2023. That would mean the weapons would likely be available for a renewed spring offensive — or counter-offensive — depending on how the battle lines change over the critical winter months.

Developed by Boeing in partnership with Saab of Sweden, each GLSDB round is a combination of two existing systems, the air-launched 250-pound GBU-39/B SDB with its pop-out wing set and the rocket motor from the 227mm-caliber M26 artillery rocket. The M26 is among the rocket types that can be fired from M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), and variants thereof, and the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). HIMARS is famously already in use with Ukraine, as are its tracked stablemate that fires the same ammunition, the M270 MLRS.

Propelled by the M26 rocket motor for the initial boost/loft phase, the GLSDB’s wings are then deployed and it flies unpowered, as a glide bomb. It uses the GBU-39/B’s existing inertial navigation system and embedded GPS to guide it to its target. That guidance system not only ensures accuracy to within 3 feet, according to Saab, but is also resilient to electronic warfare jamming, something that is of particular concern in the Ukrainian conflict.

The GLSDB has also been offered with the Laser SDB, which adds a laser seeker to the guidance package, allowing moving targets, including maritime ones, to be engaged. However, with the SDB II, or GBU-53/B StormBreaker already on the horizon, the Laser SDB has apparently seen only limited production, and it’s less likely to be available for supply to Ukraine.

While the air-launched SDB was already developed with low collateral damage in mind, the ground-based GLSDB application is said to deliver enough firepower to destroy a range of targets, from soft-skinned vehicles all the way up to hardened bunkers. The combined penetrating and blast-and-fragmentation warhead is triggered by a programmable electronic fuze. This means the weapon can be set to detonate above the ground or with a delay for deep penetration. There is also a dedicated low-collateral damage variant of the SDB, too, but like the LSDB, there are probably fewer of those in inventory to rapidly transfer.

Unlike most artillery rockets and ballistic missiles, the GLSDB doesn’t follow a ballistic path, meaning it can engage targets from a variety of angles and trajectories. In its promotional literature, Saab boasts of GLSDB being “launchable from hidden or protected positions to avoid detection,” making it less susceptible to counter-battery fire.

Here’s a couple of video that were embedded in The Drive‘s article:

That bunker is never going to threaten another person ever again!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

No new tweets, but a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

😁 #песпатрон

♬ Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral – WZ Beat

I think the caption is self explanatory.

Open thread!

Commenters

  • a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio)
  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • CaseyL
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • MobiusKlein
  • MomSense
  • Roger Moore

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio)

      Thanks, Adam. I’m usually reading behind most people, and the threads, including this one, are usually dead, so I haven’t caught one at a good time to express my gratitude for your efforts and your willingness to share your expertise to bring clarity to what’s happening in Ukraine.

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      U.S. and allied military inventories are shrinking, and Ukraine faces an increasing need for more sophisticated weapons as the war drags on.

      I’ve been wondering about this for a while. In the press briefings you’ve posted, reporters ask about it, and the Pentagon/Defense people give reassuring non-answers.

      My question is, how fast can the defense contractors ramp up to replenish the armament inventories? Is it possible there could be a situation where Biden has to use the Defense Production Act? Do you think there’s some political strategizing here: Biden presumably can’t use the DPA to arm another country (Ukraine) but could use it to make sure our own stockpiles are in good shape?

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      “It was fucked by HIMARS.”

      Once the war has ended with Ukraine’s complete victory, I wanna raise money to pay someone to spray paint this phrase across the front of the kremlin.

      I know literally nothing about weapons of any kind other than cat claws, but I do hope they send those GLSDBs. I’m sure the Ukrainians could make good use of them, right quick.

      Nice video from Zelenskyy’s FB of him meeting with ambassadors for the United24 platform, some in person, some by Zoom. I’m glad he gets to have moments like this where he can relax a bit and smile. Scott Kelly’s comments were very lovely, too.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    4. 4.

      MomSense

      The Ukrainian photographer I’ve been following on Instagram for years, Vitalik, hasn’t posted for over a week and I’m sick with dread.

    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      @CaseyL:

      Do you think there’s some political strategizing here: Biden presumably can’t use the DPA to arm another country (Ukraine) but could use it to make sure our own stockpiles are in good shape?

      It’s mostly that Ukraine needs weapons today and as many as we can get them. The military supply system is really set up for peacetime, which means there’s an assumption that we can spend years building up a stockpile of weapons rather than needing to produce them as fast as possible.  When a war comes along- our own or some country like Ukraine that we are supplying- we draw down the stocks and start ramping up production.  There will be a while when we deplete the stocks and, if it’s assumed the war will go on for a long time, the production will ramp up to keep up with consumption and then a bit more so we can rebuild our stockpile.

      Basically, our defense system is set up as much as a welfare project for defense contractors as anything.  When a new weapon system comes online, we deliberately don’t buy it as fast as possible so we can switch over really quickly.  Instead, we deliberately stretch out the time it takes to stock things so we don’t really finish buying stuff until the next generation is ready.  I think the contractors are encouraged to build more production capacity than they will use right away so we can ramp up production in the event of a war.

      In some ways, this is wasteful.  We wind up spending way more per plane, tank, or whatever than we would if we bought them all as quickly as possible, because the lower production level is inefficient.  On the other hand, if we bought all we need really quickly and then stopped until the next generation was ready, it would create a boom-bust cycle that would be really bad for the defense contractors.  So we do the inefficient thing as a matter of policy to ensure the contractors stay in business.

    6. 6.

      MobiusKlein

      Repeating this sentiment

      Ordinarily I’d type “Obligatory!” and post the NAFO I Can Give You HIMARS video here, but this guy is seriously fucked up despite surviving.

      And dear Lord, please have Putin learn very personally the experience this man has gone thru, and change his actions. And if the New Testament approach fails, follow thru with an Old Testament treatment.

    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @CaseyL: The issue is how quickly can production be ramped up so we don’t fall below the minimum amount of inventory we have to maintain in case we have to go kinetic somewhere. It’s not the total inventory.

    10. 10.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @CaseyL: I am thinking the GOP is going to be under a hell of a lot pressure next year to boost DoD spending and not just  cheep skate it for tax cuts like they did under Clinton and Obama.

