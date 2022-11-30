BREAKING: Democrats just elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be their leader, making him the first Black person to ever lead a party in Congress. And he's shown that he isn't afraid to stand up to Republicans for their nonsense. A great day for democracy. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 30, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hakeem Jeffries unanimously elected leader of House Democrats, will be 1st Black person to lead major party in Congress. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2022

Every young Black person in this country who looks at Congress will now see someone like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leading a major political party and think to themselves, "That can be me when I grow up." Let that sink in. Can't overstate how important of a moment this is. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 30, 2022

Congratulations to the new Dem Leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries. Here is some of the energy and leadership he brings to the job pic.twitter.com/ta5Gupy8tJ — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 30, 2022

I will miss Nancy Pelosi every single day, but this is great news.

An FYI: Tonight I’m posting a discussion thread on how to be an ally, Dan B and Sister Golden Bear will be there to offer suggestions and I hope others will, too. Not only LGBTQ+ issues, but others as well. I hope you’ll stop by with questions and suggestions. Kindness thread on Thursday.

This is an open thread