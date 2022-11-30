Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Hakeem Jeffries FTW

by | 51 Comments

I will miss Nancy Pelosi every single day, but this is great news.

An FYI: Tonight I’m posting a discussion thread on how to be an ally, Dan B and Sister Golden Bear will be there to offer suggestions and I hope others will, too. Not only LGBTQ+ issues, but others as well. I hope you’ll stop by with questions and suggestions. Kindness thread on Thursday.

This is an open thread

 

    51Comments

    4. 4.

      sab

      Living as I do in flyover country, I have mixed feelings about a guy from Brooklyn being Speaker, but I try not to hold where they are from against people. My favorite aunt was from Queens, 50 years in Ohio and she never lost her NY accent.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betsy

      Now, look for the idiot Republicans to pluck some random Black dude to head up a post of theirs.

      Because when we promote a talented person of color to a position that needs that person’s talent, they think we do it because of tokenism.

      “They got a black guy?  Well, we got a black guy” … and their analysis ends there.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      The fact that he was unanimously elected majority leader by the caucus shows how united the House Dems are right now. That’s good and that unity is going to be needed in the coming months under GOP control. With such a slim majority, perhaps the Republicans can be manipulated and outmaneuvered. They’re incredibly disunited even in the best of times

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      @sab: My mom moved from New York to California when she was 25, and next Spring will be 50 years since she came out here. She lost her accent within a few years, she said, although there are still a handful of words where she definitely pronounces them a bit differently than the rest of our family. BUT…if she gets angry? Oh boy, then the New Yorker comes out :) We used to tease her about it when we were kids and she’d be yelling at us for something, and we’d hear that accent come through. Then of course she’d just get more annoyed with us, LOL.

      Also, any time we’d go back East to visit, within about a day, she would sound almost like she’d never left.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Joe Falco

      May he stick around long enough for when the Democrats regain control of the House so he can become the first black Speaker of the House. And then let the Blazing Saddles jokes flow.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      narya

      I had a professor in grad school with a pretty neutral accent. Then I heard her say either “beautiful” or “attitude”–i forget which–and the Philadelphia came through (bee-yoo-tee-full and atty-tude), and I asked her if she had grown up there. I was right (though she had emigrated from Germany, originally).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @sab:

      Living as I do in flyover country, I have mixed feelings about a guy from Brooklyn being Speaker, but I try not to hold where they are from against people.

      I think this is going to be a thing for the Democrats.  Our strength is in the cities, which means that’s where our leadership is likely to be from.  I’ll point out that Nancy Pelosi was from San Francisco, so it’s not as if it’s totally new for us to have a leader from a big coastal city.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kent

      @Betsy:

      Now, look for the idiot Republicans to pluck some random Black dude to head up a post of theirs.

      Because when we promote a talented person of color to a position that needs that person’s talent, they think we do it because of tokenism.

      “They got a black guy?  Well, we got a black guy” … and their analysis ends there.

      There’s always Hershel Walker!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kent

      @Roger Moore: Yes, I’m fucking tired of apologizing for living in a city.  That is where the future is.

      Brooklyn is part of the USA.   And a hell of a lot more important part in every way than say rural Nebraska.   Land doesn’t vote, people vote.

      Obama was from Chicago and Trump was from New York.  What does that mean?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      tam1MI

      @sab: My favorite aunt was from Queens, 50 years in Ohio and she never lost her NY accent.

      I recently saw an interview on YouTube with the criminally underrated guitarist for the Cars, Elliot Easton. He originally hailed from Lon Guyland 😜, and you can hear it in his voice to this day. When he described a nasty bug he saw in Florida as a “cock-a-roach”, I cracked straight up!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @Roger Moore: Representative Jeffries got that job because of his talent and work ethic. He would have been elected House Democratic Leader if he’d been from any state, coastal or in between.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Betsy: except the Republicans don’t have a black guy. JC Watts has been gone for a while. The woman  from Utah lost her seat several years ago. There is Tim Scott but he’s in the Senate. They’re very diverse, the Republicans.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Miss Bianca

      @Kent: @Betsy:

      “They got a black guy?  Well, we got a black guy”

      And to me, it’s the sheer *relentlessness* of this clueless copy-catism – no, that’s not really the word I want, it’s more like sick, cynical parody – that gets so maddening to me. It’s like, “guys, guys, we KNOW you’re out white supremicists – what’s the matter, you’re not proud enough of it to just own it? You always have to try to pull the ‘black friend’ card?”

      Oh, well, I guess adding racial insult to injury is just their go-to MO.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mr. Longform

      I think the way the older leadership team handled this was also quite impressive.  They clearly decided it was time to make way for the next generation, but they didn’t make a big deal out of it – announced they were stepping down, let it be known who the expected new leaders would be, orchestrated in such a way that there was no public squabbling, etc.  Of course the Dems have the advantage of not having a bunch of raving lunatic antidemocratic morons bitching about everything to contend with, so everyone pull out the tiny violins for poor Kevin.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ohio Mom

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I’ve said this before but I never know of you’ve seen it: whatever you are doing, keep it up. Because seeing a happy, grounded Goku, free of whatever anxieties that were chasing you, being your best version of yourself, thrills me every time I see another of your comments. It has to feel better for you too, and that’s the main thing, isn’t it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kent

      @Mai Naem mobile:@Betsy: except the Republicans don’t have a black guy. JC Watts has been gone for a while. The woman  from Utah lost her seat several years ago. There is Tim Scott but he’s in the Senate. They’re very diverse, the Republicans.

      Technically speaking the Speaker of the House doesn’t need to be a Congressman.  They could nominate and vote for Kanye West for speaker if they wanted!  Or Hershel Walker if he loses his runoff race.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Betsy:

      Because when we promote a talented person of color to a position that needs that person’s talent, they think we do it because of tokenism.

      “They got a black guy?  Well, we got a black guy” … and their analysis ends there.

      The ur-example of this might well be Clarence Thomas. He wasn’t fit to hold Justice Thurgood Marshall’s hat. (In the same way that Amy Coney Barrett doesn’t come close to measuring up to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Bupalos

      @Kent: I’m not going to comment on nebraska specifically, and no one should apologize for living in a city obviously. But it is important to remember that less dense places where a less human- dominated ecology can thrive are in fact important to us all. Your point is taken but I’m not cool with the implied formula here- that all that makes a place important is how many people are crammed in there. Just because Republicans do the stupidest version of “real America” doesn’t mean we need an equal and opposite version.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      FastEdD

      Hakeem Jeffries will be the R’s worst nightmare and I welcome that. Eventually he will be Speaker and by the time he gets there he will know every lever to pull. Terrific news.

      Elliot Easton is one helluva guitar player-I have been amazed at work he’s done in addition to the Cars.

      And yes, as Democrats we shouldn’t apologize for being from a city. Or belonging to a majority of the American people. Those other folks in their bubble don’t even realize that.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Roger Moore

      @Geminid:

      I get this.  My point is just that the Democrats are mostly from cities, so it’s more or less inevitable that’s where leadership will come from, just based on the numbers.  If 80% of our House membership is from cities (made up number, but it’s probably close) we should expect 80% of our leadership to be from cities.  We aren’t going to have a leader from South Dakota until we can get someone elected there.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gin & Tonic

      As someone who has pointedly contrasted the young political leaders of Europe with America’s octogenarians, I am delighted to see Rep. Jeffries taking on this leadership role.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jay C

      Well, a brief glance at Hakeem Jeffries’ career will show he came up in Brooklyn politics: a rough neighborhood, politically: that he made it (so far) on the national stage is a good sign for the Democrats He definitely seems like a TNS Leader (and hopefully he’s absorbed enough lessons from Nancy Smash on how to manage a House bloc, – even as a Minority without – being ham-handed about it.)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Kent: the Republicans aren’t  going to have a black speaker if they are having trouble getting McCarthy the votes. They should just have TFG as speaker. Dumbasses.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Miss Bianca

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: OMG, women too. Fucking Republicans – always promoting the worst examples of achievement in women and POC, whether out of genuine cluelessness or as a “fuck you” to Democrats. Owning the libs has been their only reason for being for such a long, long time, apparently. (Clarence Thomas being indeed, perhaps, the ur-example of this for our times.)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kent

      @Bupalos:@Kent: I’m not going to comment on nebraska specifically, and no one should apologize for living in a city obviously. But it is important to remember that less dense places where a less human- dominated ecology can thrive are in fact important to us all. Your point is taken but I’m not cool with the implied formula here- that all that makes a place important is how many people are crammed in there. Just because Republicans do the stupidest version of “real America” doesn’t mean we need an equal and opposite version.

      I don’t think we really disagree.  I just used rural Nebraska as a random example of a place that people (especially young people) are fleeing and for good reason.  And I actually worked there long ago when I worked on wheat harvesting crews.

      This whole “we can’t nominate someone from a city because rural rubes might take offense” gets tiresome.   That also doesn’t mean we ignore rural issues or strive to elect people in rural districts.  I have hopes that my new representative, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will join with Mary Peltola and other young rural Democrats and organize a rural Democratic caucus as a counterpoint to AOC’s “squad” to show the diversity and breadth of the party.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Brachiator

      Every young Black person in this country who looks at Congress will now see someone like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leading a major political party and think to themselves, “That can be me when I grow up.” Let that sink in. Can’t overstate how important of a moment this is.

      They might also think, why did it take so freaking long to get a black person as leader?

      Still, it is great. And a clear contrast with the madness of the GOP House leadership.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @Miss Bianca:

      I think some of the reason Republican women and POC are so bad is because they need to overcompensate to get ahead.  A woman or POC who only matches a white man as a stupid asshole can’t get a second look because of the Republicans’ bigotry.  They have to be even dumber and a bigger asshole to get anywhere.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jeffro

      @Darkrose:Someone from Gen X who isn’t a rightwing asshat! Yay!

      Wait…there’s another one, besides me?

      =)

      Seriously, though, I’m a huge fan of Mr. Jeffries’.  Here we come, GQP!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kent

      @Jay C:Well, a brief glance at Hakeem Jeffries’ career will show he came up in Brooklyn politics: a rough neighborhood, politically: that he made it (so far) on the national stage is a good sign for the Democrats He definitely seems like a TNS Leader (and hopefully he’s absorbed enough lessons from Nancy Smash on how to manage a House bloc, – even as a Minority without – being ham-handed about it.)

      Nancy will still be around.  I expect he will have plenty of support should he need it.  Unlike Republicans, Democrats tend not to eat their own.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      TriassicSands

      Congratulations to Jeffries. He has a hard act to follow. I wish him immeasurable success.

      I also can’t wait for the day (though I probably won’t live to see it) when there are no more racial, gender, or ethnic firsts to be had, because they’ve all been accomplished.

      In the short run, the most important thing is to keep Republicans out of the White House.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      trollhattan

      I, for one, will miss Republican mewling about “San Francisco values being shoved down our throats” but perhaps Rep. Jeffries can bring in a big ol’ sack of New York to the job and make them forget all about our SF nana.

      LFG!

      Reply

