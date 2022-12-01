I am in a shitty little microtel that is under construction somewhere in the middle of nowhere and I really mean that. Yesterday I drove to charlotte, stayed the night, then this morning got up and dropped off a car full of stuff at my parents winter rental at Isle of Palms, SC, took 15 minutes to help Devon get it in the house (teamwork makes the dream work), high-fived her and turned around and drove back. I made it all but about three hours and said enough.

Nothing of note to report, although I did have an amusing interaction at a Starbucks somewhere in South Carolina. I ordered a latte, and tried to hand them a tip and they presented a tip jar and I had to decide who got the tip, and it was marked up as “Frosty the Snowman” or “Jack Frost.” And because I have no internal monologue I just blurted out “Frost the Snowman of course he was a jolly happy soul fuck Jack Frost nipping at your nose the bastard” and dropped it in the right slot and watched the poor girl mouth “wow” as I drove off.

Everything is fine.