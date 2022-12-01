Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Greetings From the Road

I am in a shitty little microtel that is under construction somewhere in the middle of nowhere and I really mean that. Yesterday I drove to charlotte, stayed the night, then this morning got up and dropped off a car full of stuff at my parents winter rental at Isle of Palms, SC, took 15 minutes to help Devon get it in the house (teamwork makes the dream work), high-fived her and turned around and drove back. I made it all but about three hours and said enough.

Nothing of note to report, although I did have an amusing interaction at a Starbucks somewhere in South Carolina. I ordered a latte, and tried to hand them a tip and they presented a tip jar and I had to decide who got the tip, and it was marked up as “Frosty the Snowman” or “Jack Frost.” And because I have no internal monologue I just blurted out “Frost the Snowman of course he was a jolly happy soul fuck Jack Frost nipping at your nose the bastard” and dropped it in the right slot and watched the poor girl mouth “wow” as I drove off.

Everything is fine.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      zzyzx

      I admit I’m looking forward to Musk suddenly having to familiarize himself with Germany’s anti hate speech laws. This might get interesting.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      I like road trips. I haven’t taken one in a while.

      By coincidence, today I took the doughty Kia in for its annual state inspection and made an appointment next Tuesday for its annual service. I also want them to check out a vibration and slight noise from the left front tire area. I wonder whether it could be the bearings. I’ve had this for about two months and have been slightly reluctant to go anywhere beyond local driving. It would be nice to take a long day trip somewhere or go to Rehoboth Beach for a few days.

      The K-Whip is a 2009 Rondo with only about 70,000 miles on it. It runs very well, and it’s worth it to keep it in top condition. I want my (hypothetical) next vehicle to be an electric car or a hovercraft, whichever comes first.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      That sounds like the setup for a version of “The Man Who Knew Too Much”, where your babble accidentally matches a countersign and the barista hands you an envelope with fifty thousand dollars and the missing classified materials from the Mar-a-Lago file folders.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      la caterina

      @satby: RIGHT!!  Over the years here I’ve discovered a funny Cole story to be more therapeutic than any anti-anxiety medication Pharma has on offer.  Thanks, Cole!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Amir Khalid

      @zzyzx:

      Elon will decide a German law against hate speech doesn’t apply to American free-speech absolutist him. He will get into a fight with the German Government over this, and eventually lose. That is something to look forwaed to.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      Cleaning, packing, putting up kayaks and shit, and driving 5 hours in our trusty but rattly 2000 Corolla today means this is my first peek at this high quality website today. Hello, all!

      Has the demand letter to Melon Tusk on behalf of thousands of laid off employees made the rounds here yet? It’s sooo delightful. (I didn’t find a news story about it, so sadly have to link to a tweet.)

      Reply

