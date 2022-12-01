This made me smile in every corner of my shriveled, vicious heart:

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s order, but according to the court docket, Harvard Law School Prof. Alan Dershowitz is Lake’s lead attorney in the matter. Also on her legal team are co-lead attorneys Andrew D. Parker, Jesse Hersch Kibort, and Joseph Alan Pull of Minneapolis. Further listed as a member of her legal team is attorney Kurt B. Olsen of Washington, D.C.

It is my fervent wish that the martyr of Martha’s Vineyard lose his license over this. He won’t, I know, and probably shouldn’t (he didn’t make off with client funds, after all), but a boy can dream.

Oh, and yeah: #ETTD.

Yet more open thread, especially for those jackals, among whom I proudly count myself, who revel in the confusion of our enemies.

*With apologies to every lover of the beautiful language of Heine and Goethe.

Image: William Hogarth, Hudibras and the Lawyer, 1726.