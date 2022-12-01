Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Bark louder, little dog.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Everybody saw this coming.

Infrastructure week. at last.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / My Schaden…It Is Freuded*

My Schaden…It Is Freuded*

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: ,

This made me smile in every corner of my shriveled, vicious heart:

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards.

The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s order, but according to the court docket, Harvard Law School Prof. Alan Dershowitz is Lake’s lead attorney in the matter. Also on her legal team are co-lead attorneys Andrew D. Parker, Jesse Hersch Kibort, and Joseph Alan Pull of Minneapolis. Further listed as a member of her legal team is attorney Kurt B. Olsen of Washington, D.C.

My Schaden…It Is Freuded*

It is my fervent wish that the martyr of Martha’s Vineyard lose his license over this. He won’t, I know, and probably shouldn’t (he didn’t make off with client funds, after all), but a boy can dream.

Oh, and yeah: #ETTD.

Yet more open thread, especially for those jackals, among whom I proudly count myself, who revel in the confusion of our enemies.

*With apologies to every lover of the beautiful language of Heine and Goethe.

Image: William Hogarth, Hudibras and the Lawyer1726.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • bbleh
  • Burnspbesq
  • Calouste
  • ian
  • Jinchi
  • Princess

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Calouste

      Apparently Nazye is no longer buying Parler. You wonder if he would be even too toxic for them (narrator: publicly maybe, privately certainly not), or that he made a commitment to the shitgibbon the other day to invest in Pravda Social instead.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      ian

      This does make me laugh. The Derp is strong in that one.

      A good link for anyone who wants another laugh – Chotiner does another New Yorker interview, this time on Morton Klein, the head of Zionists of America who hosted Trump in Las Vegas a few weeks back

      Edit- Zionist Organization of America, not Zionists of America

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Indeed things have not been going very well for Team MAGA in the courts recently.

      Or in elections.

      Oh, or in the internal proceedings of the Republican Party.

      I await with bated breath the flood of speculative MSM “news” — headlines with question-marks, “analyses” that are no more than opinion pieces, pre-written narratives sprinkled with cherry-picked factoids — that will hammer home the Republicans-On-The-Ropes message.  I’m sure it’s coming any day now … any day …

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anne Laurie

      @Calouste: Apparently Nazye is no longer buying Parler.

      My suspicion is that the people who now own Parler don’t want the scrutiny — not least from the conservatorship which is liable to be in charge of Ye’s affairs soon — regarding how and who backed Parler’s establishment in the first place.

      Also, by the time such a sale could be accomplished, there’s a fair chance Ye won’t have the money to buy Parler, at its own valuation.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Princess

      Well, in the sense that Lake (or someone) paid him to give legal advice he knew was trash, he made off with clients’ funds.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.