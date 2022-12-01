President Biden Hosts a Joint Press Conference with President Emmanuel Macron of France.

I am trying to refrain from making a snippy remark about two male world leaders meeting, but mostly because I can’t come up with anything clever. I’m still feeling a bit cranky this morning about the foolish reporter who wanted to know if the “girl” leaders were going to get their purses and go to the bathroom together, or perhaps have his fantasy pillow fight.

Open thread.