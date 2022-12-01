Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

In my day, never was longer.

No one could have predicted…

“But what about the lurkers?”

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Open Thread: President Biden & President Macron of France at 11:45 (LIVE)

Open Thread: President Biden & President Macron of France at 11:45 (LIVE)

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: ,

President Biden Hosts a Joint Press Conference with President Emmanuel Macron of France.

I am trying to refrain from making a snippy remark about two male world leaders meeting, but mostly because I can’t come up with anything clever.  I’m still feeling a bit cranky this morning about the foolish reporter who wanted to know if the “girl” leaders were going to get their purses and go to the bathroom together, or perhaps have his fantasy pillow fight.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Barbara
  • Betsy
  • Bevstersf
  • bookworm1398
  • brendancalling
  • Chris
  • Dagaetch
  • fancycwabs
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • Lapassionara
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • piratedan
  • scav
  • Sister Golden Bear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Betsy

      Yeah.  Golly, that question was awful — right down to the “and stuff” phraseology he used repeatedly.  What an illiterate.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chris

      “America’s oldest ally.”

      It’s funny.  I vote in both places, but something I realized when looking at the French elections this year is that in the fifteen-odd years I’ve been voting, I’ve never had a French President that I really hated the way I did Dubya or Trump, nor one that I really liked the way I did Obama and Biden.  They’re all just kind of… there.  I didn’t expect (or get) great things from any of them, but I didn’t get horror shows on the scale of what America’s made me used to either.  There’s something to be said for that.

      (Of the four presidents I’ve lived under since I turned 18, Sarkozy’s probably the one I’d be most prone to revisit and think “yeah, this guy was more of a turd than I appreciated at the time.”)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      piratedan

      perhaps we can see Son of Doocy offer up, “whatever will you talk about since your ages are so far apart……”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      Did the Fat Orange Clown even have a formal State Dinner for anybody? Certainly his taste in everything was abysmal, so Big Macs would be on the menu.

      He would have hosted Putin or some other dictator if he could, but it seemed he was allergic to doing most of the things any sane, normal president would do. All he cared about was golf and calling in to the sychophants at ‘Fox and Friends’.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lapassionara

      @fancycwabs: LOL. Last time I visited France, the famous French railway workers were on an extended strike. Some of the museums closed too, in solidarity. People seemed to manage, but we did a lot of walking.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dagaetch

      “Mr. President, will you boys be cracking a beer and watching the World Cup while wearing sweats? And a follow-up, will your side bets include military assets?”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      scav

      @Betsy: pish.  Being illiterate might describe the upper limits of his attainable intellectual capacity.  Furthermore, I seriously doubt being able to struggle through Goodnight Moon is going to fix what’s lacking in that bemicrophoned biped.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Barbara

      @Mike in NC: Yes, he did.  I remember one for France, because Melania was so obviously charmed by Macron.  Apparently, there was also one for Australia, which I don’t remember at all.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bevstersf

      The only way Ardern’s press conference could have been better is if at the end one of them had said, “And then we’re gonna talk about boys.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      OK, hear me out. What if, when two nations have a dispute, rather than having their leaders fight it out with swords in an arena, they had a fantasy pillow fight?  We could settle all of our problems with much less violence.

      (Posted in loving tribute to everyone who’s ever have the idea of “just have the leaders fight” and thought it was brilliant, original, and world-changing.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      @Bevstersf: The only way Ardern’s press conference could have been better is if at the end one of them had said, “And then we’re gonna talk about boys.”

      “Because the Bechdel test is a lie. Women always talk about men. We just don’t want you men to know, because of the things we say about you.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.