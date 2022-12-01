Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Go, President Joe!

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Go, President Joe!

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: Civil Rights


Per the Washington Post:

SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. — From the highway, Spirit Mountain — a 5,642-foot-high peak — appears gray. But, at times, it glows a majestic pink. For the Fort Mojave and 11 other tribes, these mystical rocks are the site from which their ancestors emerged.

“There’s a spiritual connection that makes us Mojave people,” said Tim Williams, chair of the tribal council. “If it’s not protected, our generation will not have done our job.”

Two decades ago, Congress preserved the mountain — called Avi Kwa Ame (ah-VEE-kwah-may) in Mojave — and 33,000 acres around it as wilderness. Now the Biden administration is readying a proclamation that could put roughly 450,000 acres — spanning almost the entire triangle at the bottom of the Nevada map — off limits to development under the 1906 Antiquities Act.

When finalized, it will probably rank as the largest act of land conservation that President Biden will undertake this term, in a spot within comfortable driving distance of Las Vegas. And although tribes have often been pressured to make concessions in the past, this marks a rare instance in which they have driven the process — bolstered by the support of environmental groups, lawmakers and the rural business community.

At the White House Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday, Biden committed to conserving the area and noted that he had invoked the Antiquities Act last year to restore protections to three national monuments…

Sitting between the Mojave National Preserve on the California side and Lake Mead National Recreation Area along the border of Nevada and Arizona, this 700-square-mile expanse will allow desert tortoises, bighorn sheep, golden eagles and dozens of other species to live and migrate uninterrupted.

“This is the missing link connecting the Mojave Desert and the Colorado Plateau,” said Neal Desai, a senior project manager for the National Parks Conservation Association who has been working for more than a dozen years to protect the area…

      Betty Cracker

      I don’t usually care about state dinner menus, but I had to click through to find out more about the Oregon cheese that was named “best in the world.” It’s Rogue River Blue, and it’s $80 bucks for 18 ounces. Now I have an answer for when a relative asks what I want for Christmas. Thanks, Biden!

    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      President Joe Biden lights the National Christmas Tree for the 100th year!!!

      Biden must be even older than the GOP and MSM would have us believe.

    6. 6.

      MisterDancer

      @NotMax: Mrs. Henderson Presents, currently streaming on Tubi, Freevee, Hoopla and Kanopy.

      I bought the DVD last year! Fascinating film, on many levels, as is the Windmill Theatre overall.

      You, er, might want to note to folx that this is a film about a nude revue set during the London Blitz in WWII. Although not “exploitative,” it doesn’t really shy away from either of those aspects, so you may want to choose your watching/audience accordingly.

    7. 7.

      Cheryl from Maryland

       

      @Betty Cracker: if they are somewhat cheap, try Cowgirl Creamery blue from Point Reyes, CA. Still expensive but not that expensive.  And I love Jon Batiste.  Great choice.

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      @SiubhanDuinne: Ha!

      I’m still cheering (quietly, inside) that we have Hakeem Jeffries on our side, and they have…MTG puppet Kevin McCarthy.

      Republicans, if that isn’t a wake-up call, I don’t know what is!

      Also in good news: I got Worldle (the geography game) in 2 guesses today, then CRUSHED IT in the bonus rounds (4 guesses to name all 4 neighbors, 1/1 to guess the capital, 1/1 to guess the flag).  Meanwhile, my kids can probably only name 20 out of the 50* states…ah well…

      *or 57, if you ask Obama  =P

    9. 9.

      MisterDancer

      GOP failed to flip any statehouse chambers, Democrats flipped four.

      This is staggeringly good news that we need to really underline. At least in my estimation, a major reason we’re so far behind the 8 ball is GOP control of these legislators, and the gerrymanding that ensues.

      And this also ties into the allyship conversation from last night, which I just read thru. I want to honor those who put that together, and point out that many of the laws flowing out to damage LBGTQIA+ folx wouldn’t, if we have more of these state chambers taken out of conservative control. Same with Women’s Issues and Reproductive Justice.

      It seems a very tall order, to say the least. But part of what keeps happening is that “we”get side-swiped by Texas or Florida or Oklahoma or South Carolina coming up with yet another bigoted law. And they do that, in part, to drive the national narrative and inflame hate, no matter the success of said law as a legal effort.

      The more states we take out of their hands, the fewer places they have to attack marginalized people.

