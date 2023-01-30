Happy 93rd to Gene Hackman, who was told by everybody he didn't have what it takes to be an actor, was given the lowest score ever by the Pasadena actors studio, worked as a doorman, didn't get his first film role until his mid-30s and didn't become a leading man until his 40s. pic.twitter.com/RGp8Imbw09 — Christopher Lloyd (@ChristopheLloyd) January 30, 2023

An inspiration to all of us late bloomers, and a damned good actor!

GENE HACKMAN may have retired from acting 20yrs ago but this pic from May of last year shows he’s very much alive & well aged 92 down in New Mexico. He goes bike riding every day, is active and engaged with hobbies & friends and is thoroughly enjoying his golden years. pic.twitter.com/UT1ptESFG5 — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) January 30, 2023

There’s something for every taste in Hackman’s vast filmography — he always gave the word ‘workmanlike’ a good reading, no matter whether the current project was a high-end star project or a quickie throwaway. His ‘best’ film, in my opinion, would be The Conversation, though there’s probably half a dozen other contenders.

My favorite Hackman movies, however, are Enemy of the State and a mostly-forgotten midranger thriller from 1985, Target. Both of which allow Hackman, as a second-in-the-trailer supporting role, to expand his gifts as a quiet, unpretentious ‘normie’ who just happens to be much more than that. Target, in particular, has a memorable scene where Genial Fish-Out-of-Water Midwestern Tourist suddenly morphs into Killer Alphabet-Agency Rottweiler… while his disbelieving ‘ugh, my boring dad’ son (Matt Dillon, at his most posterboy-ish) looks on agape…

Which Hackman films would get your vote(s)?