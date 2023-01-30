Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Entertainment Open Thread: Happy Birthday, Mr. Hackman!

An inspiration to all of us late bloomers, and a damned good actor!

There’s something for every taste in Hackman’s vast filmography — he always gave the word ‘workmanlike’ a good reading, no matter whether the current project was a high-end star project or a quickie throwaway. His ‘best’ film, in my opinion, would be The Conversation, though there’s probably half a dozen other contenders.

My favorite Hackman movies, however, are Enemy of the State and a mostly-forgotten midranger thriller from 1985, Target. Both of which allow Hackman, as a second-in-the-trailer supporting role, to expand his gifts as a quiet, unpretentious ‘normie’ who just happens to be much more than that. Target, in particular, has a memorable scene where Genial Fish-Out-of-Water Midwestern Tourist suddenly morphs into Killer Alphabet-Agency Rottweiler… while his disbelieving ‘ugh, my boring dad’ son (Matt Dillon, at his most posterboy-ish) looks on agape…

Which Hackman films would get your vote(s)?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    112 Comments

    6. 6.

      frosty

      For me, it’s Enemy of the State as #1. He made a great Lex Luthor, too.

      ETA I forgot Young Frankenstein: “Come back, I’m making espresso!”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      middlelee

      Yes on The Conversation.  All these years later I still think about it and shudder at the ending.  He was brilliant.  I need to watch it again someday.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I think his first film where it was clear that he would be great at his job was Bonnie and Clyde. I’m not sure I have a favorite role for him, though. I thought he was great in The French Connection and Hoosiers. And Mississippi Burning. And Unforgiven. And…  ;)

       

      ETA: And he owned and flew a single-seat Pitts Special.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      guachi

      Marooned is my favorite Gene Hackman movie – a movie so bad it made it on MST3K and so boring it’s not even a good episode.

      On second thought, maybe it’s not my favorite.

      Hoosiers and Unforgiven for two very different Hackman performances.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Citizen Alan

      I can’t believe no one’s mentioned the Bird Cage. He didn’t quite steal the show from Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, but he came close.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      I liked him in everything I saw him in.  He has that lovely ability to portray “mundane normality with seething rage underneath,” and you’re just waiting for the transformation – whether for good or evil

      It”s good to hear he’s enjoying himself at 93(!).

      Reply
    35. 35.

      El Muneco

      @BruceFromOhio: As I said in the equivalent Hackman tribute thread on LGM, “The Replacements” is flawed in many, many ways and is, sad to say, a horrible movie overall.

      But the otherwise mediocre script keeps pulling great lines out of nowhere, the mood it sets with sound and visuals is so enticing, and Hackman and to a lesser extent Reeves are so engaged in their characters and exhibit so much native charm, you just can’t not watch it when it’s on.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JustRuss

      I was talking to the front desk clerk at a hotel when Hackman came up and stood next to me.  Being right next to that familiar gruff but genial voice…gave me chills.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @Alison Rose: I think Trump medicates himself with pharmaceuticals, maybe with a compliant doctor prescribing them. There have been times I’ve seen him speak when he seemed unusually placid, and I thought it was chemically induced.

      My joke was that when they got the drugs balanced correctly it’s like Trump is channeling Humphrey Bogart’s Fred C. Dobbs from the The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. But the wrong proportion makes him sound like Bogart playing Captain Queeg.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mike in Oly

      I was just a kid when he was hitting it big, but I remember him in The Poseidon Adventure. However his Lex Luthor will always be tops for this Superman stan.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      piratedan

      I always thought his turn in Heist was possibly his best, but it’s a tough choice as he could do the creep, the righteous, the sneaky and the ambitious all with ease, he was a chameleon which means he was pretty good at his craft I guess.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Beagleowned

      Hoosiers but I am biased.  When they had the premier, in Indiana, the reception was at the institute where I worked. We got to meet many of the actors, including Hackman. He was very nice. I also played basketball with several of the film’s “high school” players.
      Back to lurking, need to catch my breath.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I really enjoyed Narrow Margin. Also Get Shorty, Birdcage and Mississippi Burning. He’s been in a ton of really good movies.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Steeplejack

      @Another Scott:

      Good call! I have an enormous soft spot for Hackman in The Royal Tenenbaums. His performance is very subtle and perfectly pitched.

      When I think of Hackman I often think of his great work in supporting roles or less well-known movies, e.g., Night Moves (1975), Get Shorty (1995), The Birdcage (1996).

      Reply
    57. 57.

      tokyokie

      @apocalipstick:

      Narrow Margin with Anne Archer, the sort of sweet little mid-level thriller they do not make these days.

      Unfortunately, it’s a remake of a great B-movie film noir of the same title from 1952, directed by Richard Fleischer and starring Charles McGraw and Marie Windsor. The original is a marvel of tight editing and only lasts 71, about 25 minutes shorter than the remake.

      But satby did a shout-out for The Package, a Hackman film with Gene Hackman, Tommy Lee Jones, Joanna Cassidy, John Heard, and Dennis Franz that’s a vastly underrated paranoia thriller. A whole lot better than another film Hackman did from the same genre, The Domino Principle. Avoid that one.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      JCJ

      @Beagleowned:  I was in my second year of medical school in Bloomington when Hoosiers came out.  One of my instructors for pathology (Anthony Pizzo) was the father of the writer (Angelo Pizzo).  Dr Pizzo had met all of the cast and said Dennis Hopper was really pleasant to talk to.   My mother was from Clinton, IN and had been a sportswriter in her younger days for that powerhouse newspaper the Daily Clintonian,  She really loved the movie as the scenes were almost exactly as she remembered small town high school basketball.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Soprano2

      “Hoosiers” because it brings back memories for me. My dad coached high school basketball teams in gyms like those in the movie when I was young. The Billings gym is still there – if was a WPA project (Billings, MO not MT).

      Reply
    64. 64.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Soprano2:

      I just started the movie. I need a pick me up after my disappointing biscuits. Maybe Gene will give me a pep talk!

      @JCJ:

      That’s a great story. That’s why we read this blog.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Beagleowned

       

      @JCJ: Wow small world. I’m from Terre Haute. My doctorate is from IU Bloomington. I did my dissertation in the med school and had to take most of the first year med classes.  If I’m not mistaken I was one year ahead of you. Yes to everything you mentioned!

      Thank you for your response, my gast is flabbered!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Craig

      Heist was good. Hackman was really effective in that, plus the bonus of the always great Ricky Jay.

      Twilight is a great movie where Hackman has a smaller part. Unfortunately Susan Sarandon plays his wife. Fortunately it also has Paul Newman, James Garner, Stockard Channing, Reece Witherspoon, Margo Martindale, M. Emmet Walsh, Giancarlo Esposito, Liev Schreiber. Written and directed by Robert Benton who wrote Superman, Bonnie and Clyde, and Kramer vs Kramer.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Prometheus Shrugged

      @Prometheus Shrugged: I should add that i had a “brush with greatness” moment with Hackman, when he was in line in front of me at the video rental store. He was renting “Scarface”.  This was ca. 1991.  I forget what I was renting. But whatever it was, it was not worthy….

      Reply
    69. 69.

      HumboldtBlue

      Man, Hickory does not like Norman Dale! And Ms. Fleenery or whatever the hell her name is (looking like Miss Gulch) is about as warm as a polar bear’s ass in winter. They ready to beat ol’ Norm up!

      “We want Jimmy! We want jimmy! We want Jimmy!”

      Reply
    71. 71.

      James E Powell

      @Craig:

      I like Heist. It has one of my favorite quotes. Danny DeVito talking to Hackman on the phone: “Everybody needs money. That’s why they call it money.” It makes no sense, but when DeVito says it, it works.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      HumboldtBlue

      Dennis Hopper and Gene Hackman as high school basketball coaches carrying enough baggage to slow down a train is damn fine viewing.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      eclare

      Wow.  Colbert brought back The Word from The Colbert Report, updated for Tyre Nichols.  I Googled but can’t find it, hopefully it will surface.  Powerful.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      HumboldtBlue

      Hickory are some hard asses, they got Norman Dale (wearing his Navy peacoat) up in front of a town tribunal, what with him liking the town drunk and training the boys different an’ stuff.

      If Norman Dale were played by Poitier, they’d be prepping a lynching.

      Awww sookie sookie now, Miss Fleenery, she all in love!

      I bet she lets Norman touch Jimmy Chitwood now. (that’s entirely inappropriate, I know, but they country folk, they’em have their ways)

      Awwww hell, here come Jimmy Chitwood, shit gonna be on fire now. Jimmy Chitwood is like Larry Bird’s uncle or some shit in Indiana lore.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      prostratedragon

      As Tony Danza would say, he looks good! Retirement evidently agrees with him.

      If I had to pick one, The Conversation would be it. But he’s always good even if the picture’s only fair — or if his character is none too likable to me, like Popeye Doyle.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Brachiator

      I liked Hackman in Superman. He wasn’t afraid to play Lex Luthor as a slightly ridiculous super villain. And I enjoyed his (uncredited, I think) comedic turn in Young Frankenstein. I haven’t seen the movie in a while, but I remember a certain sad weariness to his bad guy in The Firm. And I like the way Hackman slowly revealed the depth of his moral rot in Unforgiven.

      I think he is a really great actor, and enjoy the small touches that make many of his roles so memorable.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      prostratedragon

      Mr. Hackman is dean of a class of actors born on Jan 30: Vanessa Redgrave, Charles Dutton, Christian Bale, Olivia Colman, and several character players.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      NotMax

      @Brachiator

      Really? Could barely stomach him in that. Chris Reeve managed to play it by the (comic) book (at least in the first movie), even when faced with an abysmally cast Brando and the ludicrous crystalline nonsense. It was as if Hackman had never so much as opened the cover of a single comic.

      Had his character been named Lester Limehouse, or Lawrence Loomis, fine (gotta go with the double L tradition, don’tcha know). But Luthor? Swing and a miss. And don’t get me started on his flunky Otis.

      As always, YMMV.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      David ⛄ 🎅The Establishment🎄 🦌 🕎 Koch

      A lot of good selections in this thread.  I’ll add “Scarecrow” and “The Domino Principle”,  “Bat 21″,  ” Riot”,  “Under Fire”, and “Runaway Jury”

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Brachiator

      @NotMax:

      Really? Could barely stomach him in that. Chris Reeve managed to play it by the (comic) book (at least in the first movie), even when faced with an abysmally cast Brando and the ludicrous crystalline nonsense. It was as if Hackman had never so much as opened the cover of a single comic.

      You’re right. Tastes vary. Even though Superman was a hit, the Donner cut of the movie suggests some wrangling between the producers, writers and directors over the tone of the movie. I suspect that someone wanted a campy Superman, much like the old Batman TV series.

      I liked Hackman as Luthor because he wasn’t the standard dull, predictable stolid villain so often portrayed in the movies. Liked him even more playing against the interesting but more typical villain Zod in Superman 2. I don’t care whether Hackman ever read a Superman comic.

      Yeah, Otis was a goof. But again, Ned Beatty is another actor who makes even goofy roles interesting.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Spanish Moss

      What a great thread! I haven’t seen some of the movies mentioned here, including Target, so I will have to check them out. My favorite Hackman movie is Crimson Tide with Denzel Washington. It’s about a mutiny on a nuclear submarine. Not too much in the way of special effects, this one is all about the characters and both Hackman and Washington are great. The suspense is almost unbearable.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Wvng

      So, the consensus is that Hackman is a great actor, always, no matter how good or poor any particular film is overall. He brought his A game to every project and always connected with the audience.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      WereBear

      Now it’s time for a double bill: The French Connection and The Taking of Pelham 123. (1974 of course, forgeddaboutit.)

      Both movies shaped around similar “everyman” actors, Gene Hackman and Walter Matthau.

      And whenever I’m homesick for the City, they are some of the ones I turn to. Especially that extraordinary soundtrack for Pelham.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @WereBear: ​

      “whenever I’m homesick for the City, they are some of the ones I turn to.”

      Not “The Warriors” or “Escape from New York”?

      I kid. I kid.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @mario: ​
        lifetime achievement awards are usually given to actors/directors who havent’ won an oscar but deserve recognition: Charlie Chaplin, Groucho Marx, Cary Grant, Sidney Lumet, Akira Kurosawa, Adam Sandler, etc.

      Hackman has won two oscars.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      raven

      Scarecrow is really good, the final scene with Pacino is chilling. His brother, Richard, was a stuntman in the film.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      WereBear

      @Quinerly: I guess the first time I saw him was The Poseidon Adventure.

      He plays the minister so taken with his Moses role. He’s the bright spot in the whole thing for my rewatches.

      And yes, I love dopey disaster movies. Never got over it :) But now I need a book, too.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Nora

      Though he was excellent in everything, I have to agree on The Conversation.  He carries that movie completely; I don’t think there’s a scene in it in which he’s not present.  And the ending is absolutely haunting.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      JML

      Kind of a shame he decided to retire so long ago, because he always added something wonderful to every film he was in. (I don’t love that “Welcome to Mooseport” is his last film, you know?)

      I’m very fond of his run in the 90’s: Crimson Tide, Class Action, Unforgiven, The Firm, Get Shorty, Enemy of the State, Company Business (an underrated film that feels like an 80’s leftover).

      He did 3 Grisham adaptations! Wonder if he was a fan of the books?

      Reply
    111. 111.

      zhena gogolia

      Has anyone mentioned the silly movie Heartbreakers? He’s pretty funny in that. I went to see it with no expectations, but he and Sigourney Weaver are very enjoyable.

      I’ll second a vote for Night Moves, although you can’t beat The Conversation.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      EarthWindFire

      Enemy of the State because the chase scenes were filmed in my old neighborhood. Never saw Hackman though, darn it.

      Reply

