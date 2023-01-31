On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
BigJimSlade
Last summer my wife and I flew in/out of Geneva to go hiking in the alps :-) From the airport we caught a bus to Chamonix. On my trip to Europe in 1989, I made a side trip the Chamonix for a couple days and remember very little of it. It snowed big, fat, wet snowflakes. It was gray the whole time. Couldn’t see the mountains. I know I did a couple hour day hike, but I have no idea where exactly at this point. So it was going to be fun to go back!
Then we headed off to Switzerland for a few days in Grindelwald, hiking around, plus a side trip to Lauterbrunnen, before spending a night in Geneva before the flight back.
OK, let’s check out Chamonix, home of the fantastical, gondola-serviced Aiguille du Midi, and Mt. Blanc.
When we returned home, I checked my photos to see what I had of Chamonix and it turns out I had a picture of the hotel we stayed at on this trip – Le Croix Blanche! (tr: The White Cross) I made these 2 pictures into one with the picture from 1989 on the left, and from last summer on the right. Embiggen (for those not in the know, this is old internet slang for “click here to see this image bigger).
A view from the town, Mt. Blanc is lost in the clouds, and Aiguille du Midi is off-picture to the left. Embiggen.
Going up to Aiguille du Midi, about halfway up at Plan de l’Aiguille, you change gondolas, and this is your view heading towards the top. Embiggen
Once up there, there are a couple buildings to walk around and see exhibits in, tunnels connecting them, a couple platforms and walkways. And the views are stunning if the weather cooperates. The Chamonix valley is off the the left and we are looking north-east, somewhere in the distance is Switzerland. Along the near ridge in the snow, at the bottom and right, you can see mountaineers starting off on some adventure. I assume most, but not all, are trying to get to the top of Mt. Blanc, which is behind us off to the right. Embiggen
Mt. Blanc! is peeking out at the top, center-left. Embiggen
A closer look at the path mountaineers are taking. Embiggen
An even closer look. Look closely and you can see people on the “trail.” Embiggen
Looking back the other way again, I was fascinated by these hanging cliffs of snow. I kept imaging having to walk under one. Embiggen
More snow and rock shapes, b&w style. Embiggen
