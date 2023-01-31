Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

The revolution will be supervised.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Republicans in disarray!

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Second rate reporter says what?

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – BigJimSlade – Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022

On The Road – BigJimSlade – Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

Last summer my wife and I flew in/out of Geneva to go hiking in the alps :-)  From the airport we caught a bus to Chamonix. On my trip to Europe in 1989, I made a side trip the Chamonix for a couple days and remember very little of it. It snowed big, fat, wet snowflakes. It was gray the whole time. Couldn’t see the mountains. I know I did a couple hour day hike, but I have no idea where exactly at this point. So it was going to be fun to go back!

Then we headed off to Switzerland for a few days in Grindelwald, hiking around, plus a side trip to Lauterbrunnen, before spending a night in Geneva before the flight back.

OK, let’s check out Chamonix, home of the fantastical, gondola-serviced Aiguille du Midi, and Mt. Blanc.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 8
Aiguille du Midi, Chamonix, FranceJuly 3, 2022

When we returned home, I checked my photos to see what I had of Chamonix and it turns out I had a picture of the hotel we stayed at on this trip – Le Croix Blanche! (tr: The White Cross) I made these 2 pictures into one with the picture from 1989 on the left, and from last summer on the right. Embiggen (for those not in the know, this is old internet slang for “click here to see this image bigger).

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 7

A view from the town, Mt. Blanc is lost in the clouds, and Aiguille du Midi is off-picture to the left. Embiggen.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 6

Going up to Aiguille du Midi, about halfway up at Plan de l’Aiguille, you change gondolas, and this is your view heading towards the top. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 5

Once up there, there are a couple buildings to walk around and see exhibits in, tunnels connecting  them, a couple platforms and walkways. And the views are stunning if the weather cooperates. The Chamonix valley is off the the left and we are looking north-east, somewhere in the distance is Switzerland. Along the near ridge in the snow, at the bottom and right, you can see mountaineers starting off on some adventure. I assume most, but not all, are trying to get to the top of Mt. Blanc, which is behind us off to the right. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 4

Mt. Blanc! is peeking out at the top, center-left. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 3

A closer look at the path mountaineers are taking. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 2

An even closer look. Look closely and you can see people on the “trail.” Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 1

Looking back the other way again, I was fascinated by these hanging cliffs of snow. I kept imaging having to walk under one. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022

More snow and rock shapes, b&w style. Embiggen

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bjacques
  • cope
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Doug
  • eclare
  • J R in WV
  • JPL
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • mali muso
  • MelissaM
  • Mokum
  • munira
  • mvr
  • oatler
  • p.a.
  • pb3550
  • raven
  • StringOnAStick
  • tokyokie
  • Wag
  • way2blue

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      eclare

      I can’t fathom looking at Mt. Blanc, say in photo number five, and thinking:  yes, I must climb that.

      Stunning views.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Very pretty. Somehow these mountains look scarier and more rugged than the pics I’ve seen of the ski slopes of American mountains. Also, I can feel my feet getting cold and wet just looking at the pics brrrr.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mokum

      @eclare: foolishly, i climbed 40 years ago Mt. Blanc, pulled up the mountain by some guys who had the ambition of becoming the most famous Dutch mountaineers. Which was funny because the highest elevation in the Netherlands is something like 700ft. So when they went to Switzerland they suffered from mountain sickness for a couple of weeks, and then usually it started raining, and ambitious climbing was impossible. But extremely beautiful views on the Mont Blanc, highly recommended.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bjacques

      Heh. The first I ever heard of Grindelwald was 40 years ago, on a few episodes of the daytime soap All My Children (college, lunch break, if you must know). Palmer Courtlandt seemed to drop it into every other conversation. I had no idea where it was but suspected a paid promotion.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mali muso

      Gorgeous!  I spent a year after finishing college (sort of a gap year) living in a commune in the Alps just a few mountains away.  I never got tired of looking at the views – they change almost by the minute but are also so very timeless and permanent.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MelissaM

      Lovely, snowy pictures!

      BigJim, your Dolomite tales spurred us on. We’ve the tickets now to go there in August, which wouldn’t be my chosen time, but it coincides with meeting up with my BIL who will be in Switzerland at the time. We’ve got 2 weeks to do some hiking and touring around Northern Italy. I want to see Otzi in Bolzano (plus Bolzano is the home town of the dude who wrote the manuscript my husband did his dissertation on,) maybe Cremona, home of Stradivarius and still a strong violin town (husband plays violin,) etc.

      Thanks for providing the inspiration. Blessedly, Mont Blanc I can enjoy from pictures with little desire to be there in person.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      J R in WV

      My paternal grandfather’s parents came here from Switzerland in the 1890s and settled in dairy country in NE Ohio. I visited cousins up there with my dad off and on. My granddad only spoke Switzerdeutch (Swiss german) until he went to grade school, and visited Switzerland to see his cousins several times.

      I’m sure I have many Swiss cousins over there, but no idea of how to find them today. Granddad took his whole family to Europe, 4 kids, my grandparents, and a big gray Olds with luggage strapped outside, for several months in 1938, so just missed the start of WW II by a couple of weeks. The passport was fascinating, stamps from many countries which no longer exist.

      ETA: No urge to hike in snow at 12,000 feet whatsoever. None! Will look at mtns from lower elevations now that I’m old and feeble!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mvr

      I have a friend who always wants to go up when we hike, whereas I always want to go toward water. He volunteered for Seattle Mountain Rescue for a number of years and does real climbing.  I like looking at these peaks and ridges from below or across (Thanks BigJimSlade for letting us do that here!), whereas he wants to get up there and look around.  I do get the attraction of challenges, but I also want to survive to a ripe old age.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      munira

      Beautiful photos. And it’s La Croix Blanche ( I do technical writing in French so I can’t help but be a French pedant since I get paid for it.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cope

      Beautiful pictures of spectacular places, thanks.

      When I was young and doing serious climbing, the Alps were always a dream destination. In the summer of ’71, I did a six week field geology course in Britain and at the end, we had two weeks to ourselves before returning to the states. I had my heavy canvas climbing bag full of hardware, a brand new Perlon rope and my trusty ash-shaft ice axe, fully intending to head to Chamonix for those two weeks but by the end of the course, I was too poor to get across to France.  I “settled” for spending those two weeks climbing in North Wales which was itself spectacular but I always regretted not making it to Chamonix.

      Thanks again for helping fill in that gap.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Doug

      @Wag: zomg the north face of the Eiger is a monster. Gives me a shiver just remembering the time I saw it in person. I had done some climbing around Munich and in Slovenia, but I was plenty happy just looking up at the Eiger from nearish meadows. Yowza.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      StringOnAStick

      @MelissaM: Since you’ll be in the area, Corvara is very nice, much less touristy than Cortina.  Stunning views and an interesting area; look up what you can about the Laden language and people; Corvara is the centre of that region.

      The Alps are such huge mountains, more on the scale of the Himalaya than anything in the US.  Such incredible peaks, thanks for the reminder!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      StringOnAStick

      @Doug: AGW is making the Eiger too dangerous to climb in the summer because the rock is so rotten, it needs to be frozen for a safer attempt, so it’s pretty much a winter climb now.  I was/am comfortable rock climbing and doing big peaks in the Rockies, but I had the same reaction as you looking at the Eiger: no thanks.  Hiking in the Alps and seeing these huge routes, then realizing that European mountaineers were doing them in the 1800’s with rudimentary gear and no high tech clothing or equipment gave me huge respect for what they did.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      tokyokie

      I finished high school at a boarding school in Switzerland, and from the balcony of my dorm room, I had a wonderful view of les Dents du Midi, so your pictures bring back memories, even if I’ve never gotten closer to them than the Rhône Valley floor.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      way2blue

      What a lovely part of the French Alps.   Thanks for sharing.

      My daughter spent a ‘year abroad’ at Univ of Grenoble and used to snow board there.  She noted how fast the French ski—to which I responded:   ‘Ack!  You  don’t need to keep up… ‘  She also took some photos from an annual event when the cows, sheep, geese…  parade through Chamonix all gussied up.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.