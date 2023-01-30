There is no sleeping in when there's a cat to feed ?? pic.twitter.com/Xa77HD8IUT — Catwheezie (@catwheezie) January 9, 2023

Biden says Willow the Cat has "no limits" "Especially in the middle of the night when she climbs up and lays on top of my head" — Justin Sink (@justinsink) January 26, 2023

President Biden and I are just getting started. pic.twitter.com/gLmNbpKGAN — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 29, 2023





Looking forward to the mea culpa from political reporters who declared Biden's response a failure on the grounds that the public couldn't make a distinction between Trump's behavior & Biden's. https://t.co/F237QRiulU — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) January 29, 2023

“I’m getting criticized internationally for focusing too much on America — to hell with that,” Biden said https://t.co/x83vrQofSa — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 26, 2023

Yesterday, @VP convened state and local leaders for the first-ever White House summit on accelerating lead pipe replacement. With historic funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking action to deliver clean drinking water and replace lead pipes. pic.twitter.com/PD4I7qd6rJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 28, 2023

📺 You must watch this to understand the impact of the Biden-Harris administration’s promise of a 100% lead-free water future https://t.co/eKTGm7OddB — Qondi (@QondiNtini) January 29, 2023

Strong growth, steady job gains and lower inflation: With an eye toward 24, Biden is touting the resilience of the economy under his watch. GOP says it's not his doing. Economists say it's risky. Glad to team up with @amieparnes on this one! https://t.co/XxGI3hTOBm — Sylvan Lane (@SylvanLane) January 29, 2023