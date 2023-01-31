President Biden will end the U.S. #Covid emergencies May 11. He told Congress the two nat'l Covid responses—the nat'l emergency & the public health emergency—will end in May. The move restructures the U.S. response to accepting Covid as an endemic threat https://t.co/mUZLGg5nWP



IMO, Dr. Adalja is extremely over-optimistic about the percentage of people at most risk from Covid who have access to a medical system that can, or will, hand-tailor vaccine recommendations to their personal needs:

… The federal government’s recommendations for successive rounds of boosting has been confusing for even those steeped in the field. An evidence-based, predictable schedule is needed. However, that approach should not be forced into a one-size- (or even two-size)-fits-all paradigm. COVID-19 boosting schedules should be exclusively targeted to actual risk of severe disease, not convenience or simplicity of message…

As the risk for severe COVID-19 is not uniform, the benefits of current vaccines are not uniform. Some people may require zero boosters because their risk of severe disease is low; the higher risk may require one, two, or more boosters at certain intervals. However, such a schedule must be made with evidence at hand — better evidence than guided the switch to the bivalent boosters, which are likely not more effective or cost effective than the original boosters.

Even when it comes to those at high risk for severe COVID, high-risk people are not homogenous. A person with isolated hypertension is very different than someone with multiple comorbid conditions, who is also different than someone who has had a bone marrow transplant. Each may have different vaccination needs. I could envision some being vaccinated based on antibody titers or some other biomarker, as is the case with certain other vaccines (e.g., hepatitis B).

An optimized schedule is not a fruitless task and the lackluster booster uptake opens in a new tab or window — even among the high risk — should not dissuade the adoption of a proper schedule for boosting based on risk factors. The professional societies of physicians who care for the varied groups of the high risk — from diabetic individuals to people living with HIV to transplant patients — would be best suited to develop such schedules reflecting unique risk profiles amongst their patients.

Ultimately, we should seek better vaccines that are more efficacious and durable in the prevention of infection from all SARS-CoV-2 variants.