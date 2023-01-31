Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Postcards for Wisconsin Supreme Court & Music!

Saturday was for talking.  The next 17 days are for action.  And music!

The postcards don’t have to be fancy, or pretty.  Thought they can be!

We just need to get the message out to as many people as possible.

If you want to write postcards, please send email to WaterGirl and let me know how many addresses you would like.

If you are uncertain of my email address, you will find instructions under Contact Us in the white menu bar up top.

Thank you!

Hope we have some folks supplying music tonight, too!

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      wonkie

      Is someone going to post how to get addresses? And when is the drop dead date for mailing? I live in Western Washington.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’m only here on a quick fly-by tonight, but this looks like an excellent chance to do some effective GOTV in the home state of some very valued BJ commenters! Thank you to the organizers who made this possible.

      Mousebumples

      I think MazeDancer is coordinating addresses, but I’ll double check with WaterGirl on that.

      With the election on February 21, the last day to mail should probably be the 11th or 13th? Or maybe 1 more day for those in Wisconsin or an adjoining state?

      I’ll be here, but my little guy has conjunctivitis and is needing extra cuddles tonight so responses may be delayed.

      If it would help to not need to decipher my handwriting, I can try to type up the messaging options, too.

      mvr

      I’m doing some of MazeDancer’s voters he got from another source, along with my spouse who is helping me since I write slowly.  We’re each doing some.  I’m also just going to name the two decent candidates and let voters choose for themselves (they likely will anyway and the point as I see it is just to get them to the polls).  Did my first one now on to the 2nd.

      BTW, he had some cards you could print out on cardstock and I’m using one of those.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Seventeen Days you say?  Here is a hard rocking cover of Prince’s song “Seventeen Days” recorded by Living Colour.  It was part of the session for their album Stain, but was only released as a b-side cd for another single, “Auslander.”

      https://youtu.be/Qc2-vrKbq5c

      Have a great party and postcard writing time.

      SpaceUnit

      My handwriting has become a disgrace in recent years.  It’s awful.  Seriously.

      But if there was a BJ fund to help pay for postcards and stamps I would contribute. ???

      Leslie

      I’m confused. I did not request addresses from Postcard Patriots because I thought we were receiving addresses from Voces. What am I supposed to be doing for addresses?

      Mousebumples

      @mvr: We do have 2 great progressive candidates, you’re right!

      I’m hopeful that these postcards will get more liberal voters to the polls! 🤩

      SpaceUnit

      Okay, music.  Here is a shockingly beautiful song that some staunchly Christian folks might find objectionable.  It’s about a recently converted pagan praying to Mary, asking to be released from all the religious mumbo-jumbo in order that they might attain a true state of grace.

      It’s quite heretical.  The song was written by Richard Shindell, but this version by the band Solas can reduce you to a puddle of goo . . .

       

      On a Sea of Fleur de Lis

      WaterGirl

      @Leslie: Sorry for causing confusion!

      MazeDancer has the addresses we got from Voces today, so if you request addresses from her, she will give you Voces addresses.

      Have I cleared up the confusion, or made it worse?

      Leslie

      @WaterGirl: Well, your answer doesn’t explain why Maze Dancer is pointing people to the Postcard Patriots website instead of saying to ask her for addresses. Unless she *is* the website?

      Mousebumples

      @Leslie: If it helps, MazeDancer runs the website. She has a form you can send in on that website, where you include your name (or nym), email, and how many addresses you’d like.

      I just requested 10. Hopefully I/we won’t be overwhelming her with requests every few days for more, but I don’t want to overcommit, and end up with more addresses than I can write in a timely manner.

      I’ll get these mailed tomorrow and request more later this week, when I have another free night.

      I’d love to see what everyone is creating, if WaterGirl is willing to post up more pictures! I’m still fine tuning where to put everything on my postcards!

      Leslie

      @WaterGirl: I have 40 postcards and stamps, and will spend the evening on this, so go ahead and send me 40, and if I don’t get them all done tonight I can finish them tomorrow.

      mvr

      @Mousebumples: I just keep changing mine. What they have in common is asking them to vote on the 21st, that they can vote for one person, that the two named will protect voting rights and reproductive rights, that Wisconsin’s Court is on a tipping point and that we need one of these to make it to the general election. And a “Thanks” w my first name.  Not original, not clever but it should do.

      Alison Rose

      How fitting to have a music(-ish) thread. So a lot of you know my family’s history with the Grateful Dead, which includes that my father played in the band which was the precursor to the Dead. They were around for maybe a year and a half or so, mostly played in the Bay Area. One of their shows at a club in Palo Alto was recorded for the local radio station. 35 years later, that tape surfaced and GDP had it remastered and we released it on CD (I was working there at the time). It was pretty wild that my dad started getting royalties checks so long after the fact.

      You can find all the tracks uploaded to YouTube, but I was thinking about it today and I also found someone who had uploaded the whole thing, including a little interview with the band at the end. I remember when I first heard this back in 1999, it was wild because it was like…damn, this is when my Dad was only 24, almost a decade before he and my mom even met. Listening to it again now, what also blew me away was that he sounds almost exactly like one of my brothers. It’s uncanny, really. But super cool. This link should go right to where the interview portion starts, and if you listen for a few minutes, it’ll come around to Dave Parker :)

      Also — he did sing lead vocals on one track, which in that video starts around 28:35. If you like jug band music, bluegrass, folk, and just kinda silly stuff with lots of kazoo, give it a listen :)

      MazeDancer

      @Leslie: Apologies, after 4 years of spamming the threads with “Write PostCards” thought most people interested in PostCard writing knew I ran PostCard Patriots.

      Email me at PostCardPatriots @ the Google mail place and I will send you 40 addresses from Voces.

      Mousebumples

      Last day to mail postcards for the primary:

      Monday, February 13th

      If you live in Wisconsin, or an adjacent state (IA, MN, IL, MI) – 

      Last day to mail will be Tuesday, February 14th.

      With President’s Day on Monday, February 20th, please make sure your postcards actually go out the day you mail them, once we get closer to that deadline. (eg don’t put them in your mailbox at 8pm)

      And after this set of postcards are done, we can work on the next campaign!

      WaterGirl

      CHANGE OF PLANS

      Sorry for the confusion on how to get addresses.  I want to keep this clean for MazeDancer, so I will be handing out the addresses from Voces for the Wisconsin elections.

      Can you please reply to this message if you already requested addresses through MazeDancer.  That way we can make sure nobody falls through the cracks.

      mvr

      @WaterGirl: I have a MazeDancer list from last week. I’m part way done with it and might as well continue until it is finished. Then I may ask for another. But I’m good for now.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I would ask that anyone who is not a WI voter, please just encourage people to vote in the primary.  As I stated below, I am not really sure that this blog should be taking sides in a primary.  Thank you for caring about WI though.  I’ll leave it there and leave you to it.

      trollhattan

      This is a BBD–the Pebble Mine proposal has been threatening Alaska for decades (IOW Sarah Palin, big fan).

      On Tuesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it has vetoed the proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska to protect salmon in the Bristol Bay region. The agency used the authority of the Clean Water Act to prohibit disposal of mine-related waste in the waters of a 309-square-mile area around the proposed mine site at the scale of the current proposal. The action, which follows a recommendation the agency issued in December, is only the third time in 30 years that the EPA has exercised its so-called “veto authority.”

       

      “The Bristol Bay watershed is a vital economic driver, providing jobs, sustenance, and significant ecological and cultural value to the region,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “With this action, EPA is advancing its commitment to help protect this one-of-a-kind ecosystem, safeguard an essential Alaskan industry, and preserve the way of life for more than two dozen Alaska Native villages.”

      The proposed Pebble Mine, located in southwest Alaska near Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, would have extracted minerals from one of the largest copper and gold deposits in the world. Developers proposed an open pit mine a mile across and a third-of-a-mile deep; it would have required the construction of roads, pipelines, dammed tailing ponds, a 270-megawatt power plant and a port.

      The decision is the latest setback for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., the Canadian company that has sought to mine the area for decades. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rejected a permit for the project in 2020. And an effort to block a key transportation route to the mine was finalized in December: Working together, land conservation groups and the Pedro Bay Corporation, an Alaska Native corporation, purchased easements that permanently protected 44,000 acres of land owned by the Pedro Bay Corporation, closing off the mine’s preferred proposed route  — considered the least harmful by federal regulators — for transporting ore to a port in Cook Inlet.

      The project would sit near the headwaters of Bristol Bay, home to the world’s largest commercial sockeye salmon fishery, and is strongly opposed by some tribes, conservation groups and fishers. The Bristol Bay region is the homeland of the Yup’ik, Dena’ina and Alutiiq peoples, who continue to subsistence fish for salmon in the area.

      https://www.hcn.org/articles/north-mining-the-epa-vetoed-alaskas-proposed-pebble-mine?utm_source=wcn1&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2023-01-31-Newsletter

      James E Powell

      @Leslie:

      Well, your answer doesn’t explain why Maze Dancer is pointing people to the Postcard Patriots website instead of saying to ask her for addresses. Unless she *is* the website?

      Now that you mention it, I’ve never seen them both in the same room.

      Leslie

      @MazeDancer: No worries. I knew you were associated with them, just didn’t realize you were them when you put on your superhero suit. :)

      WaterGirl sent me addresses, so it’s all good. Thank you!

      Scout211

      I guess the new series “The Last of Us” used an old Linda Ronstadt  song from 1970 in the last episode and now the song is popular again. Streaming of the song on Spotify increased 4900% after the episode.

      Here she is in a live performance of the song from the way back machine:

      Long, Long, Time.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Scout211:

      I guess the new series “The Last of Us” used an old Linda Ronstadt  song from 1970 in the last episode and now the song is popular again.

      I’m guessing your “I guess” means you don’t watch it? I’ve seen some positive headlines and tweets, but avoid reading further since I’m extremely spoiler-averse. Maybe I’ll check it out this weekend.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Ob open thread, as I think Scott says

      they’re doing this still? or they’re doing this again?

      Aaron Rupar @atrupar 2h
      Rep. Eric Burlison compares DirecTV dropping Newsmax to the Holocaust

      couldn’t bring myself to watch it

      WaterGirl

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Their ridiculous comparisons to the Holocaust makes me think of one of the great John Cole rants of all time.

      It went something like this.

      Do you want to know what’s like rape?  Fucking rape is the only thing that’s like rape, you fucking dickheads.

      That’s my model for the answer to “What’s like the Holocaust?”

