The natural endpoint of modern ‘Conservative’ thought:
with on point marketing like this who can doubt that the Tory Party can climb out of that -25 point polling hole https://t.co/551pd8oayV
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 31, 2023
Palmer is a British expat, and the Deputy editor at ForeignPolicy…
look I have hopes for Ukraine but the UK is simply too ridden with oligarchic corruption. https://t.co/Uyk1vReUjM
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 31, 2023
Blankets, Food Banks, and Shuttered Pubs: Brexit Has Delivered a Broken Britainhttps://t.co/lgGgOvuSUd reporting from @liz_cookman
— Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) February 2, 2023
Just asking: Given Russian oligarchs’ takeover of the London financial market, are we sure Brexit wasn’t another GRU operation?…
"Global Britain" was a dangerous dream. "Singapore on Thames" was a dumbass, "move fast and break things"-level pitch. But at this point it's looking like "regional Britain" will be a stretch.
— Thankful Musgrave ?? (@profmusgrave) January 31, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings