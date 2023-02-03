Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Getting Done, By Brexit

Late Night Open Thread: Getting Done, By Brexit

The natural endpoint of modern ‘Conservative’ thought:

Palmer is a British expat, and the Deputy editor at ForeignPolicy


Just asking: Given Russian oligarchs’ takeover of the London financial market, are we sure Brexit wasn’t another GRU operation?…

