Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

A dilettante blog from the great progressive state of West Virginia.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Infrastructure week. at last.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

“But what about the lurkers?”

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Bark louder, little dog.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – BigJimSlade – Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Day 2 flowers

On The Road – BigJimSlade – Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Day 2 flowers

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

Of course, I was not just looking across the valley at les aiguilles and Mt. Blanc. I also kept an eye open for flowers (like usual). I don’t have much to say about these, but enjoy!

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Day 2 flowers 7

I love these little bits of turf and flowers on rocks. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Day 2 flowers 6

Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Day 2 flowers 5

Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Day 2 flowers 4

Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Day 2 flowers 3

Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Day 2 flowers 2

Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Day 2 flowers 1
Chamonix

Embiggen

Back in Chamonix, from the garden at St. Michel Church, a few yards away from our hotel. My real name is Michael, so it was nice to have a church named after me nearby :-)

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Day 2 flowers
Chamonix

Embiggen

Also from the garden at St. Michel Church, with our hotel in the background.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • JPL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      eclare

      Daisies!  Always appreciated.  Thank you so much for your photos this week. I can barely walk starting around 8,000 feet so it was nice to live vicariously.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JPL

      This has been a wonderful series, and like eclaire one that I can only dream about.   Thank you for sharing your pictures with us.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.