On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
BigJimSlade
Of course, I was not just looking across the valley at les aiguilles and Mt. Blanc. I also kept an eye open for flowers (like usual). I don’t have much to say about these, but enjoy!
I love these little bits of turf and flowers on rocks. Embiggen
Back in Chamonix, from the garden at St. Michel Church, a few yards away from our hotel. My real name is Michael, so it was nice to have a church named after me nearby :-)
Also from the garden at St. Michel Church, with our hotel in the background.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings