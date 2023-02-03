On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

Of course, I was not just looking across the valley at les aiguilles and Mt. Blanc. I also kept an eye open for flowers (like usual). I don’t have much to say about these, but enjoy!