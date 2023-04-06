Tonight, as Doug and I host our own Seder, we wish all those celebrating a Happy Passover. Chag Sameach! pic.twitter.com/Jt8bwNCv8y

Greetings to the Jews around the world on the occasion of the bright holiday of Passover! Let goodness fill our homes, and peace reign in our lands and hearts. Harmony to all who celebrate Passover today! Chag Pesach Sameach!

As we celebrate Passover, let’s remember that despite our differences we sit at the same table.

As one people.

One nation.

One America.

Let us join hands across faiths, races, and backgrounds to make clear that evil will not win.

Antisemitism will not be the story of our time.

— President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2023