Thursday Morning Open Thread: Chag Sameach! (Happy Passover!)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    60Comments

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      After my usual post dinner food coma (woke up at 10:30) I never got another second of sleep. Started getting charlie horses in my calves and feet. Spent all night switching out ice packs until I finally said screw it and took a vicodin…. and it didn’t work either. Finally gave up at 4:30 and just got up.
      Now I can barely keep my eyes open, but something tells me that if I try again to sleep the CHes will just come back with a vengeance. My body hates me.​
       
      eta: so yeah, BLECH!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Baud:

      Why Biden gotta be so divisive?

      Per the holiday, the key question is where does Biden come down on the question of regular vs. egg matzoh?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Splitting Image

      @Baud:

      Twitter is no longer policing Russian and Chinese state-backed media

      Understandable, since they have more editorial independence than, say, NPR.

      Elon Musk remains a master strategist.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Splitting Image

      @Jeffro:

      CAN’T MAKE ME, UM, UNDIVIDE, BRANDON!

      There is a reason that amoebas have never mounted a serious attempt to dominate the earth.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      randy khan

      I married into a Jewish family, which means I get both the Christian and Jewish holidays.  Passover is really wonderful.  Like a lot of Jewish holidays, it is a family affair with no rabbis or synagogue, and the story is told as a collective memory, a kind of unification (lots of passages place you in the story – “I was a fugitive Aramean,” for instance), and a call to action to care for others. (There’s a whole passage about remembering that you were a stranger – the unification again – and that you should treat strangers kindly.)  It’s had even more resonance in the time since the 2016 election.

      Oh, and like every Jewish holiday, there’s a lot of food.  So what’s not to like?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Gin & Tonic

      I know some of you (including this here blog) use Patreon. Here’s a good thread on how Patreon blocks Ukrainians yet refuses to do anything about russian propagandists, fundraisers, and even a dude who tortures Ukrainian POW’s:

      Why does @Patreon block Ukrainians but help Russians raise money for genocide? Thread.

      I’m Ukrainian vlogger.
      On March 20, on my birthday, Patreon deleted my account allegedly for funding weapons or military activity.
      No proofs was provided. Just these words.

      I appealed and… pic.twitter.com/zdwkmM4251
      — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) April 6, 2023

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Sanjeevs

      IN LATE JUNE 2019, right after the U.S. Supreme Court released its final opinion of the term, Justice Clarence Thomas boarded a large private jet headed to Indonesia. He and his wife were going on vacation: nine days of island-hopping in a volcanic archipelago on a superyacht staffed by a coterie of attendants and a private chef.
      If Thomas had chartered the plane and the 162-foot yacht himself, the total cost of the trip could have exceeded $500,000. Fortunately for him, that wasn’t necessary: He was on vacation with real estate magnate and Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, who owned the jet — and the yacht, too.

      https://www.propublica.org/article/clarence-thomas-scotus-undisclosed-luxury-travel-gifts-crow

      500K for one vacation. And Clarence has been doing this for 20 years.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      Also on NPR more whining about “not this case” from Chait and Mona Charen here. Evidently only Republicans are allowed to push the envelope by trying new legal theories. Never mind that Michael Cohen has already been convicted of a crime over this, so the criminality has already been established!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Soprano2: ​
        The case against Trump isn’t pushing any new legal theories though. It is just applying existing law to someone unaccustomed to it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @dmsilev:

      I listened to some of his speech. He’s shocked that someone finally got him. There’s a kind of learning curve with better-off criminal defendants where they can’t believe they are in the same system with the people they have always had contempt for- they’re offended, not scared or chastened. He’s at that point on the curve. He still doesn’t really believe it’s happening because it’s not supposed to happen to people like him. Trump may stay stuck there- his whole personality is “no growth of any kind” – he’s brittle as hell- so he may just stay in the “offended” stage where someone more flexible and (frankly) smarter would move along and start to comprehend what’s happening.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Michael Bersin

      The brazen chutzpah of right wingnuts in Congress (including the representative in my district) in posting “Passover Greetings” to constituents on social media after days or weeks of posting blatant dog whistles in support of that ridiculous grifter is astonishing and sadly, not surprising.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      @Joe Falco: Biden talking about anti-Semitism as if it were a bad thing is divisive, because it makes Nazis and other anti-Semites feel bad. We should remove “The Diary of Anne Frank” and similar books from school libraries, so they aren’t offended.

      Also, talking about rising anti-Semitism just gives it publicity. If we all just ignore it, it will wither away.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Sanjeevs

      @Keith P.: At heart he’s just a regular guy

      “I don’t have any problem with going to Europe, but I prefer the United States, and I prefer seeing the regular parts of the United States,” Thomas said in a recent interview for a documentary about his life, which Crow helped finance.
      “I prefer the RV parks. I prefer the Walmart parking lots to the beaches and things like that. There’s something normal to me about it,” Thomas said. “I come from regular stock, and I prefer that — I prefer being around that.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I bet, white wealthy people think regular laws don’t apply to them. I listened to a Hidden Brain podcast where he interviewed a woman who had been a wealth manager for billionaires. It was eye-opening as far as how they don’t see laws or even countries making any difference to them. They travel around on private airplanes without ever having to experience security or even needing to show a passport. That’s why now I think having a wealthy person surrender their passport really isn’t enough to keep them from fleeing if they really want to

      Just think, if he had never run for president none of these prosecutions would have happened.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Soprano2

      @Sanjeevs: I guess he’s never seen the “People of WalMart” web site, because then he would know that WalMarts aren’t necessarily where the “normal” people are. LOL

      Reply
    39. 39.

      tobie

      I was bummed that Elijah didn’t come yet again. We kept the door open for a long time in case he had other houses to attend to first. No luck. Other than that it was a happy seder.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Betty Cracker

      @Sanjeevs: Was just reading that piece in ProPublica. Thomas is just massively, shamelessly corrupt, and of course he’s not the only one of the FedSoc Six — they’re all arrogant crooks.

      For some reason, an awful painting that I first took for a bad photo jumped out at me the most in that article. Here’s the caption:

      A painting that hangs at Camp Topridge shows Crow, far right, and Thomas, second from right, smoking cigars at the resort. They are joined by lawyers Peter Rutledge, Leonard Leo and Mark Paoletta, from left.

      They commissioned a painting that depicts them scheming to subvert the judiciary for their own political ends and hung it up at an exclusive private wingnut resort. That pretty much says it all. FFS.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kay

      @Sanjeevs:

      It’s hilarious. I read the glowing accounts of his Wal Mart parking lot vacations at the time and believed it. Score one for Thomas- he fooled me, and apparently every reporter he’s ever spoken to.

      I’m suprised there are so many photos of the luxury digs and the wealthy patrons gathering to lobby Thomas. Whoever gave this to Propublica has a LOT of information. Hopefully more where that came from.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      tobie

      @Sanjeevs: Effing A. The elites pretending they’re not the elites is unadulterated propaganda.

      Maybe Clarence Thomas can tell the people in the Walmart parking lots he likes to visit how he’s made sure his well-heeled friends don’t have to pay a living wage, provide benefits, keep the air and water clean, properly fund schools, allow universal healthcare, etc.

      One of the reasons I hate populism is that it’s so easily abused. Everyone and anyone can claim to speak for the little guy, even Harlan Crow and Clarence Thomas. The manipulation appalls me.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: Could be someone who works for one of them, because people like this completely forget about the people who work for them.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Soprano2

      @Ken: It’s not different here for the most part. Some people park there overnight on the way from Point A to Point B because it’s free. Periodically we get calls from people with RV’s who want to know if they can go to our treatment plant to dump their tank. We direct them to the local dealership that sells RV’s.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      Every single one of them, too (‘ve never seen an exception) insist that law enforcement should go after the “real” criminals or “real” crimes, just like Trump and his enablers in media are doing now.

      Every single one. Donald Trump is an ordinary country club bore. His reaction to this indictment and the reaction of his enablers is the boilerplate reaction of every well-off person (big fish, small pond) who has ever been charged with a crime where I live, from OVI to tax fraud to embezzling from the Boy Scouts.

      1. offended, not scared or chastened
      2. screaming “go after the REAL criminals and REAL crimes, not MY behavior!”

      It’s privilege and it looks the same whether it’s a NYC real estate scammer or a small town tax cheat.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      I don’t know if this is true across the board, but I once read that superstar athletes have everyone who works for them sign NDA’s – I can’t imagine Thomas’ uber wealthy patrons haven’t figured that out too so it had to be informatin the whistleblower was barred from passing along. Sweet! :)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jeffro

      Oddly enough, I’m seeing zip about Thomas and the GOP billionaire megadonor on Fox News right now, isn’t that weird?

      LOL

      However, I do see Ronna Romney McDaniel yapping over a chyron that says “DEM WINS EXPOSE LIABILITIES IN GOP CASE FOR 2024”, which I did not expect.  Probably something about their ‘messaging problem’ w/ reproductive rights..

      And the top story on Fox News dot com?  Travis Tritt (who?) is…oh no…REFUSING to endorse (or drink? or just be around) any more Anheuser-Busch products because teh trans, or something.  Top story!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: What’s really funny about that is that in my experience most of the time ordinary people don’t see it like that at all. We have a case here where a guy who owned several restaurants “allegedly” committed massive PPP fraud – he created over a dozen LLC’s with no employees in order to apply for millions of dollars worth of PPP loans that he then used not to pay employees, but to buy cars for himself and his mother, a yacht, an expensive house, and a lot of other crap. The reaction from most people around here is “oh that guy is a huge criminal, throw him in jail”. All of his restaurants are closed now. I got money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is a different thing that was an actual grant rather than a loan, and I am so paranoid about doing the right thing that I made sure I didn’t claim one penny of any kind of tax, because that’s not allowed under the terms of the grant!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Soprano2

      @Jeffro: It’s so funny that they think it’s their messaging that’s the problem, rather than that they are endangering women’s lives with their sloppily-written total abortion bans, or that people just don’t agree with their position on abortion.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Anyway

      @Sanjeevs:

      The number of reactionary RW billionaire sugar daddies is staggering. Our system allows these gazillionaires numerous ways to funnel unreported moolah to fund RW propaganda and stymie (for the most part) rule-following Ds.

      Comparing D and R fundraising is foolish (as was being done in the recent WI SC election for example…)

      Reply

