Tonight, as Doug and I host our own Seder, we wish all those celebrating a Happy Passover. Chag Sameach! pic.twitter.com/Jt8bwNCv8y
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 5, 2023
Greetings to the Jews around the world on the occasion of the bright holiday of Passover!
Let goodness fill our homes, and peace reign in our lands and hearts. Harmony to all who celebrate Passover today!
Chag Pesach Sameach!
— ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) April 5, 2023
As we celebrate Passover, let’s remember that despite our differences we sit at the same table.
As one people.
One nation.
One America.
Let us join hands across faiths, races, and backgrounds to make clear that evil will not win.
Antisemitism will not be the story of our time.
— President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2023
Passover is more than just a recounting of the past, it's also a cautionary tale of our future.
As antisemitism is rising to record levels across our nation, I want the Jewish community to know:
I stand with you.
America stands with you.
We will not be silent. https://t.co/r3WVAW9FGX
— President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2023
