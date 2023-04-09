Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

After roe, women are no longer free.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Proof of Life: Seattle Meetup (April 4, 2023)

Proof of Life: Seattle Meetup (April 4, 2023)

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

Dan B. sent this update and proof-of-life photos from the Seattle meetup on April 4.

It was a great day full of momentous events. In Seattle it was Meet-up day spurred by satby’s first visit.

It was sunny and the Cherries, Magnolias, and Daphne were in full bloom. Mike, my partner, and I took her to Seward Park, a peninsula in Lake Washington with old growth forest, then to Mike’s garden, and my garden. I’ll let satby describe them in comments. Then we were off to Tamara and Karl’s house with Dim Sum in hand.

The Meet-up was in the basement/garage of their house. It’s got 13 1/2 foot ceilings.

Attending

Dan B.
satby
opiejeanne
mr. opiejeanne
John S.
Thalarctos Minimus
John Cole (via Zoom)
Up and Up
Mike

plus our delightful hosts!

*CaseyL and Beautiful Plumage were both feeling under the weather so weren’t able to attend.

The Up and Up, John S, Satby, Thalarctos Minimus, OpieJeanne, Mr. OpieJeanne, sitting in the front of the “garage”. (photo by Dan B.)

 

DanB, Mike, Mr. OpieJeanne. (photo by The Up and Up)

 

Amazing Almond Tart by OpieJeanne, Apple Pie and Strawberry Rhubarb Pie from Black Diamond Bakery in the town where John S lives. (DanB, Mike, Mr. OpieJeanne. (photo by The Up and Up)

Not pictured were the Homemade lemon cookies by The Up and Up.

The dessert eaters: L to R: Mr. OpieJeanne, The Up and Up, Satby, John S, OpieJeanne, Thalarctos Minimus, 1/2 of DanB.  (photo by The Up and Up)

 

Daphne odora closeup. This is one of the most intoxicatingly fragrant shrubs on the planet. DanB, Mike, Mr. OpieJeanne. (photo by The Up and Up)

Satby brought Ally buttons and soaps fir us all. The Up and Up brought a trans flag. And if you hadn’t guessed, the conversation was cracking good! And we got a video call from John and Steve. Big Kitty!

 

Satby got to the Seattle Downtown Library the next day. She was impressed but I believe she fell in love with the Pike Place Market and all the food.

I believe satby will be back. And she did get to experience Seattle drizzle on her last day.

Proof of Life: Seattle Meetup, April 2023
The Up and Up is an avid photographer, as we can see.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dan B
  • delphinium
  • eclare
  • opiejeanne
  • sab
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      opiejeanne

      Nice photos of the group. I totally missed the ally buttons and the flag, maybe that happened before we got there.

      Fun meetup, and I’m glad I got to meet all of the ones I didn’t know before, and see some friends from before the pandemic. We all look a little different than we did 3 years ago, including me. I look a lot older, but it’s better than not getting older.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Dan B: I can’t wait to hear what everybody has to say about your garden!

      edit: Amazing that there are people who did not eat dessert!  I’ll take some of the strawberry  rhubarb pie, please.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dan B

      @WaterGirl:  Mike’s garden is much more impressive currently.  Mike has made the toolshed in my garden into a madcap clubhouse.  Woodstove, chairs and chaise lounge, headlamp, fabrics on every wall, and a TV when it’s the season      (soon).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      delphinium

      Nice photos-looks like everyone was having a fun time! Lived in Bellingham and then Seattle for a bit and need to go back for a visit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.