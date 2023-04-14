Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

In my day, never was longer.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: A Photo for Our Time

Open Thread: A Photo for Our Time

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Is it just me, or does this not seem like a photo for our time?

Not just in Tennessee, but everywhere in this country.  White man with the power and position and all the trappings.  Arms folded, standing his ground against, well, everything.  Looking like he has a cob stuck up his behind.

Wait, what?  Who’s this guy?  He has no right to be here!  He doesn’t know his place!  He has no right to challenge me!  They must be stopped!  WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives, their nice little white power structure, their status quo.

Seth Herald, Getty Images

All of us.  Black.  Female.  Gay.  Different.  Open to people who are different.  We are a huge threat.

Hopefully the iconic photo for our next phase is the white guy in the suit, with the folded arms and the angry look, lying on the ground near the podium, throwing a literal temper tantrum with arms and legs flailing, like a child in the grocery store.

And, hopefully, the one after that will be the adults (Democrats and sane people) walking him out of the store.   If one of you guys have the skills to put that guy on the ground, flailing in a temper tantrum, in front of the podium, in a photo, video or animation, I will be forever grateful.

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ALurkSupreme
  • bbleh
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Other MJS
  • Scout211
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      ALurkSupreme

      If one of you guys have the skills to put that guy on the ground, flailing in a temper tantrum, in front of the podium, in a photo, video or animation, I will be forever grateful.

      That image requires no digital enhancement whatsoever, IMO.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      And that sour-faced guy secretly bought a $600,000 house in Nashville

      Update from Jedd Legum who broke the original story.  I guess “rules” only apply to those other people.

      Tennessee Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) secretly bought a home in Nashville for nearly $600,000 in September 2021 through an anonymous trust, Popular Information has learned. The revelation raises serious new questions about whether Sexton can legally represent Crossville, which is nearly two hours from Nashville. If Sexton is not a “qualified voter” in Crossville, he is ineligible to represent Crossville under Article II, Section 5a of the Tennessee Constitution.

      Sexton’s home is in a brand new development in West Nashville. It is over 2,600 square feet with four bedrooms and three and a half baths. It was marketed as a “spacious luxury residence” with “wide open spaces for entertaining, a cozy fireplace and multiple outdoor living spaces.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      Unless I am mistaken, the Nice White Man being very patient as the Other Person plainly attempts to provoke a riot is Sexton, the Speaker of the Tennessee House, who as part of this extended episode has been revealed to have been conducting a years-long fraud with respect to per diem payments for travel by House members by claiming to live in, and commute daily to, his district, while in fact living with his family in Nashville.

      No studio executive would have accepted this script from a writer.  It’s just too much of a caricature.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Leaked audio from the Tennessee Republicans:  

      ⚡️NEW LEAKED AUDIO: TN House Republicans infighting over #TennesseeThree votes.CEPICKY: “You gotta do what’s right even when you think it might be wrong.”🤔Leadership says Barrett made them look racist, Cepicky says they're at "war", etc. must-listen. pic.twitter.com/mUkzwWXvav— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 13, 2023

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      Sexton, or whoever that is at the podium, looks like he stepped right out of 1963.  Doesn’t look the least bit disoriented by the time journey either.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      @Scout211:

      It’s all such bullshit. They looked like corrupt hacks because they wouldn’t even acknowlege that there had been a mass shooting in a Christian private school. He made them look like that, and they were stupid enough to make that a national story. His big sin isn’t that he made them look like “racists”- it’s that he showed that he cared when kids were slaughtered, no matter who the kids were. He’s morally and ethically better than they are, and conservatves can bear anything but that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Other MJS

      @Kay:

      there had been a mass shooting in a Christian private school

      Why aren’t the teachers at these schools armed if that’s what they think the answer is?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.