Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Bark louder, little dog.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Consistently wrong since 2002

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Republicans in disarray!

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Saturday Night Special Open Thread: The NRA Convo in Indianapolis

Saturday Night Special Open Thread: The NRA Convo in Indianapolis

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Saturday Night Special Open Thread: The NRA Convo in Indianapolis

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)


To be fair, there are also a couple of young white guys, and at least one young woman (probably there to make sure Granpa doesn’t wander off and get lost).


The kid also, I suspect, ‘owns’ at least one Bible (the other essential token of clan membership), and she’s never left unsupervised around that either.

Predictably, a GOP casting call took place.

Been a while since I listened to Dolly’s version of the Woodie Guthrie classic…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Anotherlurker
  • Cameron
  • Chetan Murthy
  • dmsilev
  • Jeffro
  • kalakal
  • kindness
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • SFAW
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Urza
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      I’d be interested in hearing from GOP reps on the following:

      “The former president* was speaking at an NRA convention, which one would think is held to discuss preserving and expanding gun rights.  He said “we will carry out the largest deportation operation in our country’s history”.  Why would that message draw applause from those in attendance?  What’s the connection?”

      And then just let them talk…

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Also, for chrissakes, Sununu (and others): YOU WILL NOT BEAT TRUMPOV BY RUNNING OBLIQUELY AT TRUMPOV, OR ALLUDING TO TRUMPOV’S VARIOUS FLAWS.

      (your base has been conditioned to bow to the strongest, dirtiest fighter in the tribe and they will not entertain this kind of nonsense for a moment)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      kindness

      Saw a Cliff Notes version of Trump’s speech.  He was demanding and promising full fascism.  And to think what my WW II vet Republican father would have thought of that all.  Spinning in his grave he’d be.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sdhays

      @Jeffro: They’re all extremely weak, dull-witted people and they are afraid of getting in the kind of dirt that Trump has always loved to wallow in. But it would be refreshing to see them have the self-awareness to recognize that and not waste people’s time pretending as if their Presidential aspirations are going anywhere.

      Just tell your diary what a great candidate and President you’d be if Trump died and then go to Denny’s for brunch with your piece on the side.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anotherlurker

      The NRA needs to stick to their guns, literally , and allow universal open and concealed carry at all their conventions.

      These assholes need to put their $$ where their mouth is.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @kalakal: I think they were trying to file for BK only to avoid legal judgements coming from AG James in NYS.  At least back then, they weren’t *actually* BK.  Though gosh, we all wished that Putin’s war would have cut off their funding ….. sigh.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.