From the Washington Post, “Lady Gaga to co-chair presidential arts council that dissolved under Trump”::

President Biden announced members of a resurrected arts advisory board that disintegrated under the Trump administration, filling it with 24 academics and entertainers including Lady Gaga, George Clooney, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Anna Deavere Smith and Jon Batiste.

Gaga (the international popstar whose given name is Stefani Germanotta) and producer Bruce Cohen (“American Beauty,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) will co-chair the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, which is tasked with advising the president and working to support arts and cultural programs around the country. The members, who also include literary scholar Pauline Yu, were chosen for their “serious commitment to the arts and humanities,” the White House said in a statement Thursday.

Launched in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan, the board connects well-known artists and academics with leaders of government agencies to advise on policies and programs that support arts and culture. In past iterations, the group has allowed famous musicians and dancers to work with students at low-performing schools through the Kennedy Center’s Turnaround Arts program, and it helped organize the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Awards…

Biden issued an executive order to restore the committee last September, in which he touted the arts as “the soul of America, reflecting our multicultural and democratic experience.” Along with declaring October as National Arts and Humanities month, bringing the group back is one of several actions the administration has taken to reverse the atrophy of arts programs under Trump, including the former president’s effort to defund the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities…