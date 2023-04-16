Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

The willow is too close to the house.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Consistently wrong since 2002

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

“woke” is the new caravan.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

The revolution will be supervised.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Good for Lady Gaga

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Good for Lady Gaga

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

From the Washington Post, “Lady Gaga to co-chair presidential arts council that dissolved under Trump”::

President Biden announced members of a resurrected arts advisory board that disintegrated under the Trump administration, filling it with 24 academics and entertainers including Lady Gaga, George Clooney, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Anna Deavere Smith and Jon Batiste.

Gaga (the international popstar whose given name is Stefani Germanotta) and producer Bruce Cohen (“American Beauty,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) will co-chair the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, which is tasked with advising the president and working to support arts and cultural programs around the country. The members, who also include literary scholar Pauline Yu, were chosen for their “serious commitment to the arts and humanities,” the White House said in a statement Thursday.

Launched in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan, the board connects well-known artists and academics with leaders of government agencies to advise on policies and programs that support arts and culture. In past iterations, the group has allowed famous musicians and dancers to work with students at low-performing schools through the Kennedy Center’s Turnaround Arts program, and it helped organize the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Awards…

Biden issued an executive order to restore the committee last September, in which he touted the arts as “the soul of America, reflecting our multicultural and democratic experience.” Along with declaring October as National Arts and Humanities month, bringing the group back is one of several actions the administration has taken to reverse the atrophy of arts programs under Trump, including the former president’s effort to defund the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities…

The world moves forward, however slowly and erratically. Lady Gaga, 2011:

Lady Gaga, 2022

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Geminid
  • Jerzy Russian
  • MomSense
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      Geminid

      From the Foreign Desk:

      Turks will go to the polls in 4 weeks, May 14 to elect a President as well as members of the National Assembly. A survey by Metropoll put out April 2 shows a close race, with President Erdogan at 41.1%, Mr. Kilicdorglu at 42.6%, Mr. Ince at 5% and Mr. Ogan at 2.2%. If neither Erdogan nor Kilicdorglu exceed 50% there will be a runoff on May 28.

      Kilicdorglu is backed by his own CHP party as well as 5 others including the “Good Party.” Leaders of the Kurdish HDP party complained of their exclusion from Kilicdorglu’s coalition negotiations, but are still encouraging members to vote for Kilcdorglu.

      The Metropoll survey found that 85% of eligible voters intend to come out May 14. If that number holds up, the election will set a record for participation among the 85 million Turkish citizens.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Turkiye is expected to endorse Sweden’s accession to NATO regardless of who wins the Presidency. Opposition leader Kilicdorglu has already endorsed Swedish membership.

      Erdogan’s resistance on this issue is thought to be based on his political prospects at home. With his nation’s economy in poor shape, Erdogan is trying to impress voters as a tough Turkish nationalist. He is using Turkiye’s veto power to enforce agreements Sweden made last year to crack down on material support by that nation’s Kurdiish emigres for the PKK, a group many Turks consider to be terrorists.

      Turkiye and the PKK have been fighting since a ceasefire broke down in 2015. The Crisis Group reported on March 3 of this year that the conflict has claimed 6,561 lives since the ceasefire ended. That would include 611 civilians, with the “overwhelming majority” of them killed in urban clashes in the southeast or in PKK bombings in metropolitan centers. The Conflict Group reported that fatalities among police and Army personnel totaled 1,414.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.