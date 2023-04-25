Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Science-vs-Hype Thread: SpaceX On Pause

Thankfully, no injuries have been documented as a result of the launch. However, the debris field was found to be significantly larger than the 700-acre region projected in the event of an explosion on the launch pad. As reported by CNBC, windows were smashed, and particulate debris fell on the town of Port Isabel, some six miles from the lift-off site…

Any debris from the launch encountered by the public should be reported, and given a wide berth, as experts are not yet sure whether the material is hazardous if directly handled or inhaled.

The FAA has now grounded Starship prototypes as it conducts a thorough “mishap investigation” designed to determine issues with the launch vehicle, their effect on the environment, and to ensure the safety of the nearby population for subsequent launches.

Each commercial launch licence handed out by the FAA requires the user to have an approved mishap plan in place detailing what should happen in the event of an issue arising during a launch, and so the FAA’s move to halt Starship launches is both inevitable and predictable.

What we don’t know is how long the probe will delay the Starship program. Mishap investigations can last several months, and the FAA will want to be satisfied that any “system, process, or procedure related to the mishap” will not put the public’s safety at risk during the next launch attempt.

SpaceX will also need to complete additional “environmental mitigations” according to an email from the FAA sent to CNBC. This is because debris from the launch entered “adjacent properties” during the recent orbital attempt…

Musk’s standard response to such ‘nanny-state interference’ has been a combination of PR bullsh*t and legal obfuscation, but recently his magikal mad promotional skillz have taken a battering and he’s laid off a lot of the lawyers, so who knows what happens now? He certainly won’t give up his God-Emperor of Mars fantasies easily, but will the FAA take a less lackadaisical stance towards his future move fast, break stuff endeavors?

Not saying I 100% endorse the following thread, but I appreciate its arguments…

also, NASA failures were subject to public oversight, on account of how they were spending money supplied by the taxpayers of america!

SpaceX is also spending your tax dollars through parasitising NASA labour and skill, but will never be subject to public oversight. cos Elon!

SpaceX will never be required to locate and retrieve every piece of a failed rocket bigger than a quarter, and spend the time to work out what actually went wrong…

anyways, land back because you are self evidently unfit to manage it or usefully apply the technologies you’re so DESPERATELY proud of

“well you have to make some sacrifices for science” cool, how about you boost your speedrun of Why We Don’t Do Shit Like This Any More by faithfully recreating the Nedelin disaster

i have a lot of beef with NASA as a top-down nationalist colonial military project, but for the most part the people who work there and go into space want to advance space flight and satellite technology for the whole world

spacex employees want their stock options to appreciate

even at the height of the cold war, soviet and us scientists were making hardcopy of important safety info and passing it along to each other, cos they had more in common with each other than they did with their employers

they understood it was a species thing, a planet thing, in a way that transcended political allegiance. and that is deeply cool. i respect that so much.

elon musk wants to get to mars to claim it, for his own personal immortality project. he wants company towns and indenture.

SpaceX not only shouldn’t exist, they owe a massive amount of money to the american public as well as complete site cleanup, we’re talking years of COMBING THE SANDS VERY GENTLY, and compensation for damages to the state of texas and the people who live around boca chica

nobody should be landing on planets aside from the moon without it being an international venture every time.

and we can all start taxing our billionaires and restoring our communities to pay for it. we don’t need Dipshit Tony Stark acting like little lord mars

3) Rockets blowing up is definitely part of the process of learning to not make them blow up
4) Space is hard. Everyone loses hardware.
5) It’s still very, very worth pointing and laughing at this loss because: 2/

6) The US government in general, and NASA in particular, should not be subsidizing a company owned by a man who fascist, racist, transphobic, antisemitic, and every other variety of bigot. 3/

7) NASA has been asked repeatedly about their association with that man, and they dodge the question every time

8) I’m aware that he’s not “directly” running things any more. He still is CEO, Chairman, and has majority control of the company. 4/

9) There is absolutely nothing that company is doing that couldn’t be done elsewhere. Because the CEO has jackshit to do with the actual work.

10) So NASA should give the contracts it holds elsewhere and let the actual talent follow the money.

If you snitch tag, I block

Addendum:
12) That company has over $12 billion in NASA contracts. It has $2 billion in annual revenue. Make the board choose between the founder and the contracts and they only have one option.

Further addendum:
13) While stipulating that:
a) Sometimes first launches blow up and that can be fine
b) They are not exactly equivalent vehicles…
SLS didn’t blow up on first launch.

Addendum the third:
14) No one “blew up” $3 billion today. The vast majority of money spent “in space” goes to people’s salaries – no matter who is running the mission. I don’t know the actual, material costs of the lost vehicle and other damages, but it wasn’t $3 billion.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I have not failed 10,000 times—I’ve successfully found 10,000 ways that will not work.” 

      Sorry, but this is a good attitude to have.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Now I’m wondering if all the prehistoric craters on the planet not the result of meteors but of failed attempts by dinosaur billionaires to build gigantic rockets.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      SpaceX shouldn’t exist, but most people would be happy to see Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and any number of other shitheads loaded onto a rocket and blasted into outer space on a one-way mission.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      Why were they allowed to buld a launchpad there in the first place?  Surely there are a million other acres in Texas that aren’t anywhere near people or endangered species.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      One thing that struck me about that launch is how the booster’s engines chewed a 20 foot hole beneath the launch pad. The rocket must have been hovering in midair by the time it finally started upwards. It was up or out.

      I wonder if it’s practicable to build a launch pad for that booster. It may be too big.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      Learning that SpaceX had a bunch of parts already on-site for a system that would have at least partially mitigated the damage to the pad but they launched before the system was installed because, quite possibly, Musk wanted to make a 4/20 pot joke, is just flabbergasting. Supposedly they had a ‘keep Musk away from important decisions’ team, who I guess were all on an extended spring break or something.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      UncleEbeneezer

      BREAKING: DoJ Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked Abby Grossman’s lawyer for recordings, including the new Ted Cruz coup admission and the recording of Rudy admitting he didn’t have evidence of election fraud. Source: @AriMelber

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: That it is, that it is.  There’s another saying for this situation:

      “A year rebuilding your launchpad and rocket can save you six weeks in the library learning aboout blast diverters and proper launchpad design”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @Shalimar: On the coast, at least a few miles away from any town, with a clear line to the east and southeast that doesn’t come too close to any islands in the Gulf. That starts to narrow things down a lot. Really they should have just built their big launch setup at Canaveral. Which they’re also doing, but Musk wanted his Texas factory site to be a full launch location, no matter whether it actually made sense.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      AFoolishPerson

      I truly hate that man.  But spaceX the company has reinvigorated the space industry.  NASA funding got them there, but they have drastically reduced cost to orbit, and in turn drastically increased launch cadence.

      they can’t just be replaced, NASA to its credit has been going out of its way to fund other launch companies, but none of the others are anywhere close to as mature as spaceX.  Falcon 9 is the only vehicle in the US that can transport astronauts.  1/3 of worldwide orbital launches were made by spacex because they are cheaper than any other.  NASA signed moon contracts with them, because they were the only company that put in a bid anywhere close to the reality of NASA’s budget.

      I want to never here from elon again, and maybe NASA could use its clout to force him from company, I hope something like that happens, but currently spacex is the only option for a lot of things, blame Boeing who got even more money from NASA and still hasn’t gotten their crew vehicle operational years and years late.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      Humans fail far more often than they succeed and recognizing why is the mark of an actual intellectual who understands and is the basis of learning better. Burying your head in a sandbox never ever brings better, just delay, of failure.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      ColoradoGuy

      This is the correct procedure: film and detailed technical commentary of the Apollo Saturn V launchpad, which was fully reusable (after cleanup). By contrast, Elon’s ridiculous toy was nothing more than a scaled-up V2 launchpad.

      https://youtu.be/DKtVpvzUF1Y

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @PJ: Just went to link that same article, which was written before the launch.

      Regulatory failure…also regulatory capture. Most PPP’s end up publicizing losses and privatizing profit. We have too many government agencies in the thrall of billionaires whose fealty to public good is a sham.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dm

      Mark Sumner at DKOS had an article about how the lack of noise suppression and a flame trench may have been responsible for the failure of the launch. Vibrations (and perhaps debris) may have damaged some of the engines (you could see that at least five of them weren’t firing in some of the shots), which meant that the rocket did not achieve its target velocity by the time for second stage separation. As a result, the engines kept firing instead of shutting down.

      Another of Musk’s economizing moves is to have the stage separation done by gravity instead of forcing the stages apart with thrusters (this is why it tilts down at that point — the second stage is supposed to fall away from the first stage), but because the first stage engines were still trying to accelerate the rocket up to target speed, the second stage couldn’t separate.

      Musk justifies this kind of economy by saying that a component you don’t as is a component that can’t fail, which might be okay unless the lack of that component causes other problems.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Josie

      I used to live in the Rio Grande Valley, about 60 miles from Boca Chica, also known as the Mouth of the River. Back in 2021, a friend who still lives there sent me this link, describing what was happening. The site also links to others about what was happening in 2021. I can only imagine how much worse things have gotten since then. It is an environmental tragedy.

      https://truchargv.com/what-journalists-should-know-before-reporting-on-the-spacex-at-boca-chica-beach/

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Andrya

      Retired rocket scientist here…

      I was unable to determine if Space X is trying to avoid a full up failure analysis of their failure, but if they are, they are idiots.  Every failure analysis is an opportunity to fully understand the weak points of the design- to understand not just the failure mode that did happen, but others that could have happened.  W. Edwards Deming, the father of modern quality engineering, said that every failure should be considered to be “a treasure”.

      This might seem counter-intuitive, but aerospace facilities with lots of explosives are actually good news for endangered species.  (Just as the no-go zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant supports a rich animal ecosystem that could not survive elsewhere.)  The US government has “quantity-distance” rules- it you’re going to handle large quantities of explosives, you have to have a buffer zone around your facility with no civilian use.  Animals, including endangered animals, thrive in these buffer zones.

      The rocket facility that I used to work in was a haven for the threatened bay checkerspot butterfly.  We also had deer, elk, lynx, raccoons, skunks, and at least one mountain lion.  All this less than 30 miles south of a developed urban area.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Captain C

      Musk’s standard response to such ‘nanny-state interference’

      Ya know, Elon, if you don’t want your customer, the one you signed contracts with, to make sure you’re selling them a working product and not wrecking everything around it, you don’t have to do business with the government, or launch in the USA.  I’m sure you can find someone pay you megabucks to build exploding rockets and janky launch pads somewhere else, even if you’re desperately trying to gain catturd’s approval on Twitter all the time.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      The Moar You Know

      Just a small criticism:  late 50s NASA success rate was about 2%.  They blew up a LOT of rockets before finally getting America’s first satellite in orbit.

      Space is hard and for at least the next decade, America’s only path to space is via SpaceX.  NASA is plowing as much money as it can into alternatives.  You can see how well that’s worked out so far.  They will get there, but it takes time.

      With THAT being said, the Bolsa Chica site is not being adequately managed.  That’s damn obvious and needs to change.

      Reply

