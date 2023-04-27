Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everything Seems to be Going Faster

by

This post is in: 

I don’t know what is going on anymore. And it is not for a lack of trying. Every day I sit down, and I check a number of news sites, blogs, magazines, twitter, etc., and try to catch up on what is going on. And I will find something, read about it, go to look somewhere else for more info or a different perspective, do some background reading and try to understand the issue, and before I have formulated a coherent, deliberate, and worthwhile thought, I’ll see eleventy-seven other things pop up that deserve my attention and concern.

I mean just look at the front page of every news page- there is just so much shit happening it is hard to even attempt to keep up. It’s a constant bombardment of shit I don’t know or understand. Here is the lead story on the WaPo:

Everything Seems to be Going Faster

The amount of brainpower required to process everything in that headline and story is too much.

“OK- UAE, so Asia next to Saudi Arabia. Need to remember history of UAE. Don’t recall our relationship with them. What is the dynamic/relationship with Saudi Arabia. Are they Sunni/Shia? Any involvement in Yemen mess? Relationship with Iran? I think it’s a monarchy, dunno if authoritarian or figurehead. Oil, of course. What is China’s goal? Is China actually doing anything new or different than what we do? Who wrote this? Do they have a history of pushing an agenda? Why is this surfacing now? Who leaked this? Who did they leak it to? Was it a strategic or accidental leak? Who benefits by this? Is this saber rattling? Are American corporate interests pushing this? Is this part of a coordinated effort?”

And on and fucking on.

It’s just too much. And that’s just one of hundreds of things I see every fucking day and I simply can not process it all. It’s just too much news. Too much stuff I can not control. Too much stuff I can not understand or have time to understand.

And this is not even going into the hundreds of daily domestic assaults on democracy by Republicans.

It’s hard to not be overwhelmed.

    3. 3.

      cain

      I think we need to let our foreign policy people worry about that. We need to focus on the domestic side – we have a fascist party that is gunning for all of us. For me that is the threat that is closer than anything else. I’m not going to worry about China – that’s Biden’s job. My job is hold the GOP accountable and reduce their grip on politics to the point that they let go.

    4. 4.

      kindness

      I just read that article.  I’m not really bothered about it.  I mean, what is one facility in the UAE going to do really?  As leverage the US can pull all of it’s defense contracts from the UAE, but that would only seem to play into the hands of Putin & China.  I guess I’m more of a whatever! on this.  Let China spend it’s money.  The Saudis & the UAE are allies, but only to a point it seems.

    5. 5.

      bbleh

      It’s just too much. And that’s just one of hundreds of things I see every fucking day and I simply can not process it all. It’s just too much news. Too much stuff I can not control. Too much stuff I can not understand…

      It’s okay, there’s a simple solution: just … stop trying! Adopt a rigid, dogmatic set of beliefs, preferably one that leaves most decisions to an authority figure, avoid all contrary input, and when you can’t avoid it, angrily deny its truth or existence.

      In short, join today’s Republican Party!

    6. 6.

      Sean

      I feel like this constantly. I read so much information that I just have to file away in the “horrible shit that’s coming” file because so much of it is beyond any form of control for a normal person. If worrying was currency, I’d be in the top tier earners.

    7. 7.

      eclare

      @cain:   Agree.  I trust Joe to have the right people in place to analyze this and come up with conclusions, if any.  There is only so much I can focus on.

    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      @kindness: I’m waiting for Gy-na to bring Belt & Road to some of our freedom™-loving Confederate states. Pretty sure I’m not kidding on this.

    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      @cain:

       

      Relating to your comment:

       

       

      Spilling the end game before they can coat it in Frankl Luntz-Approved dogwhistles.

      Emerson Gravely (@Emerson_Gravely) tweeted at 7:07 AM on Wed, Apr 26, 2023:
      Ron DeSantis calls for a Constitutional Convention of the states in order to remake the Constitution and the nation into some form of far right authoritarian rule. https://t.co/gRCRUtS0T8
      (https://twitter.com/Emerson_Gravely/status/1651196180385128450?t=-rSTtp6iuKn4CCOT3widjQ&s=03)

    12. 12.

      narya

      I’m with Baud. I rarely click through to get more detail on links here, but I’m glad there’s a place I can go if I want to know more. I watch Chris Hayes, and I (more or less) follow Marcy Wheeler, plus I dabble a little in various trial proceedings (E. Jean, but especially the Proud Boys)–but, as an example, I did not follow every single day of testimony in the PB case. But I just don’t have bandwidth of the type you mention, John; I just cannot.

    13. 13.

      scav

      Just because they’re now hanging a “water fountain” sign on a fire hose (Gotta fill those 24 hours! Vacuum the world!!) doesn’t mean we need to drink from it. Basic knowledge about the stuff you can actually influence is one baseline and expert knowledge about the things one more nearly controls is the important direction.  Most of the other stuff is a hobby.

    14. 14.

      Craig

      Dubai, UAE. Tons of empty condos where Chinese billionaires launder money. The People’s Army has interests there. I’m more interested in the report I read last week about Chinese Police Stations in the continental USA. I couldn’t really parse that, and now I can’t find it.

    15. 15.

      Eolirin

      @scav: I would add that we also have a moral obligation to bear witness to atrocity, as difficulty as it is to do, and within the limits of necessary self care.

