Okay you guys, all those walking ethics violations and corruption on the Supreme Court?

That all been resolved, it’s all behind us now.

All. Nine. Supreme. Court. Justices. Just. Signed. A. New. Statement. Stressing. Their. Commitment. To. Ethics. Principles!

“It’s okay, trust us, we really mean it! Nothing to see here!” (probably)

They signed a piece of paper, and told us all to fuck off at the same time. I bet they’re exhausted from all the thought, time, and effort they put into this!

A new statement signed by all nine Supreme Court justices stressing their commitment to ethics principles has come under immediate fire for failing to respond to recent calls for the court to adopt a binding code of conduct. https://t.co/4So8cTX1eC — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 26, 2023



The court doubled down on its decision not to adopt a formal code of conduct, prompting a swift response from ethics experts.

A new statement signed by all nine Supreme Court justices stressing their commitment to ethics principles has come under immediate fire for failing to respond to recent calls for the court to adopt a binding code of conduct. The statement was attached to a letter from Chief Justice John Roberts to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., that was made public Tuesday, in which he declined an invitation to testify at a committee hearing about the court’s ethics rules. The statement, which says the justices “reaffirm and restate” their commitment to ethical principles, falls short on several fronts, legal ethics experts said. Democratic lawmakers were also quick to criticize it. Several experts faulted the court for doubling down on its decision not to adopt a formal code of conduct when public trust in the institution has plummeted after high-profile ethical concerns, as well as a public backlash to some of its rulings on hot-button issues like abortion and guns. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority. “It’s reflecting kind of a startling level of intransigence given the problems the court’s confronted,” said Charles Geyh, a professor at Indiana University Maurer School of Law, noting that public support for the court had plunged.

Read the whole thing.

Will my head explode before my entire body spontaneously combusts? The jury is still out on that.

FUCK THESE GUYS.