Ha ha ha ha ha… (Sob) Open Thread

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

Okay you guys, all those walking ethics violations and corruption on the Supreme Court?

That all been resolved, it’s all behind us now.

Ha ha ha ha ha... (Sob) Open Thread
A young woman screaming uncontrollably after hearing the latest bullshit from the corrupt Supreme Court.

All.  Nine.  Supreme. Court.  Justices.  Just.  Signed.  A.  New.  Statement.  Stressing.  Their.  Commitment.  To.  Ethics.  Principles!

“It’s okay, trust us, we really mean it!  Nothing to see here!”  (probably)

They signed a piece of paper, and told us all to fuck off at the same time.  I bet they’re exhausted from all the thought, time, and effort they put into this!

Supreme Court draws fire for ethics inaction


The court doubled down on its decision not to adopt a formal code of conduct, prompting a swift response from ethics experts.

A new statement signed by all nine Supreme Court justices stressing their commitment to ethics principles has come under immediate fire for failing to respond to recent calls for the court to adopt a binding code of conduct.

The statement was attached to a letter from Chief Justice John Roberts to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., that was made public Tuesday, in which he declined an invitation to testify at a committee hearing about the court’s ethics rules.

The statement, which says the justices “reaffirm and restate” their commitment to ethical principles, falls short on several fronts, legal ethics experts said. Democratic lawmakers were also quick to criticize it.

Several experts faulted the court for doubling down on its decision not to adopt a formal code of conduct when public trust in the institution has plummeted after high-profile ethical concerns, as well as a public backlash to some of its rulings on hot-button issues like abortion and guns. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

“It’s reflecting kind of a startling level of intransigence given the problems the court’s confronted,” said Charles Geyh, a professor at Indiana University Maurer School of Law, noting that public support for the court had plunged.

Read the whole thing.

Will my head explode before my entire body spontaneously combusts?  The jury is still out on that.

FUCK THESE GUYS.

 

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      J R in WV

      Mr Roberts needs to receive subpoenas from the DoJ and the Senate Committee, ones with dates and requirements. If he doesn’t show, OK, he gets to spend the rest of time in a cell until he complies. He won’t get to participate in SC deliberations at all, until he get out of contempt jail.

      Perhaps this procedure will teach him about “No one is above the Law, least of all the members of the bar!” If not, he can stay Chief Justice as long as he likes, from his jail cell~!!~

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      If we ever get ethics rules with teeth we would lose more than half the current court because they couldn’t afford to stay.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      The only way to be sure you never violate ethical standards is to not have ethical standards.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      “We are totally committed to the highest ethical standards.”

      “So you’ll agree to abide by a strict code of conduct?”

      “LOL. No way!”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Juju

      What a coincidence. I just signed a commitment to my own ethics principles. I hope everyone appreciates my effort.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @WaterGirl: total disregard for the rule of law, and being fucking purchased by rich guys.

      Or, as we refer to the confluence of those traits in America, authority.

      Sorry, but if I thought keeping a serious demeanor about this would do anything to help, I’d be very serious, indeed.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      Some good news to help temper my rage.

      BREAKING: Mike Pence testified for 7+ hours before the federal grand jury today.

      — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) April 27, 2023

      So he testified for 7 hours today – Is it fair to presume this is related to Trump’s emergency motion to block Pence from testifying being DENIED?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      They signed a piece of paper, and told us all to fuck off at the same time.

      Man, that’s some real skill there.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Tony Jay

      @J R in WV:

      I’m pretty sure the original intent of the Founders was for Congress to police the fuck out of those guys. Someone should look into that theory and thwock the Shameless Six upside their empty heads with it until they begin, continue and conclude the process of fucking the fuck off.

      Reply

