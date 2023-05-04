Count me in. I am SO here for this race. https://t.co/HPCDuy8nNC — Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) May 3, 2023

I have a weakness for the scrappy underdogs, so y’all tell me: Is this another doomed campaign? Or can Mr. Allred give Ted Cruz a reason to retire from politics to embrace his natural gifts as a far-right talk radio blatter?

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, is set to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for reelection in 2024 and could announce his campaign within days. The former NFL player and civil rights lawyer has been a rising Democratic star in Congress. https://t.co/F7eaTJbvgM — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) May 1, 2023

… Allred had been considering a campaign for months, and the launch was no surprise after it leaked out earlier this week that his announcement was imminent. Allred’s campaign begins as an uphill battle. A Democrat hasn’t won a statewide election in Texas since 1994, and while Cruz’s 2018 reelection race against Beto O’Rourke was surprisingly tight, Democrats have not been able to replicate such a close contest since then. “Some people say a Democrat can’t win in Texas,” Allred said in the video, which partly focused on his upbringing from the son of a single mother to NFL player. “Well, someone like me was never supposed to get this far.” Cruz’s campaign responded by calling Allred “too extreme for Texas,” citing his faithful voting record with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi…

Sounds good to me already!

… Cruz has some of the highest job-approval ratings among Republicans in the state and has amassed considerable influence in the Senate since his last reelection. Cruz is now the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee and has evolved from conservative noisemaker to established right-wing brand. He regularly appears on conservative media, and his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” has millions of listeners. Allred went after Cruz’s celebrity status in his announcement, saying “he’ll do anything to get on Fox News but can’t be bothered to help keep rural Texas hospitals open.” That will likely be a campaign theme, with Allred also focusing on growing up as the son of a working-class single mother who has been able to build bridges with both the business community and labor groups, having been endorsed previously by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the AFL-CIO labor union. Allred is also a civil rights lawyer who worked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barack Obama. He first ran for Congress in 2018, unseating Republican Rep. Pete Sessions in the Dallas-based district. Cruz is running for a third term in the Senate after toying with making another White House bid in 2024…

At least some Texas Democrats seem hopeful…

Democratic Rep. Colin Allred will challenge Senator Ted Cruz in the upcoming election, which will prove to be a contest between a guy most people haven’t heard of and an evil talking puppet https://t.co/DSR015kLns — steven monacelli 🆓 (@stevanzetti) May 3, 2023

I don’t know if Colin Allred is the real deal, if he can really win statewide, but I’m heartened a great deal to see that he’s running, and I sincerely hope he makes some of the hard, unpopular within his base compromises that may be necessary to win statewide in Texas — Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) May 3, 2023

This is maybe a winnable race, and I think Texas DNC and leadership owe it to the Texas Democratic voters to really try to win, not fundraise a bunch for downticket stuff — Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) May 3, 2023

My preference would be for soft on guns and hard on abortion/pro choice issues, but I understand people differ. I’m willing to be open minded about what can work, as long as the end result is still recognizably a Democrat at the end of the day — Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) May 3, 2023

Lol someone is scared. https://t.co/sGqXDeoLDj — The Biden Accomplishments Guy™ (@What46HasDone) May 2, 2023