Thursday Evening Open Thread: Can Colin Allred Beat Ted Cruz?

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Can Colin Allred Beat Ted Cruz?

I have a weakness for the scrappy underdogs, so y’all tell me: Is this another doomed campaign? Or can Mr. Allred give Ted Cruz a reason to retire from politics to embrace his natural gifts as a far-right talk radio blatter?

Allred had been considering a campaign for months, and the launch was no surprise after it leaked out earlier this week that his announcement was imminent.

Allred’s campaign begins as an uphill battle. A Democrat hasn’t won a statewide election in Texas since 1994, and while Cruz’s 2018 reelection race against Beto O’Rourke was surprisingly tight, Democrats have not been able to replicate such a close contest since then.

“Some people say a Democrat can’t win in Texas,” Allred said in the video, which partly focused on his upbringing from the son of a single mother to NFL player. “Well, someone like me was never supposed to get this far.”

Cruz’s campaign responded by calling Allred “too extreme for Texas,” citing his faithful voting record with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi…

Sounds good to me already!

… Cruz has some of the highest job-approval ratings among Republicans in the state and has amassed considerable influence in the Senate since his last reelection. Cruz is now the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee and has evolved from conservative noisemaker to established right-wing brand. He regularly appears on conservative media, and his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” has millions of listeners.

Allred went after Cruz’s celebrity status in his announcement, saying “he’ll do anything to get on Fox News but can’t be bothered to help keep rural Texas hospitals open.”

That will likely be a campaign theme, with Allred also focusing on growing up as the son of a working-class single mother who has been able to build bridges with both the business community and labor groups, having been endorsed previously by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the AFL-CIO labor union.

Allred is also a civil rights lawyer who worked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barack Obama. He first ran for Congress in 2018, unseating Republican Rep. Pete Sessions in the Dallas-based district.

Cruz is running for a third term in the Senate after toying with making another White House bid in 2024…

At least some Texas Democrats seem hopeful…

    2. 2.

      squid696

      As a Texan, I am excited and proud to have him as our candidate.  I will donate my money and time to support him.  I envision an endless stream of TV ads showing Cruz at the airport heading to Cancun during the killer freeze.  I am not sure Cruz even gets to the general.  He is reviled here and if someone with even a little name recognition decides to run on the Republican side then Cruz will not be the Republican nominee.  It wouldn’t surprise me if Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick decides to run.  He is a complete POS, but does not have Cruz’s baggage.

    3. 3.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Cruz is really unlikable, and that was before the Cancun incident and before Dobbs.

      In 2018 he won by a meager 2.6%.  That is weak.  Imagine what people would be saying if a Pelosi only won San Francisco by 2 points.

    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      @MikefromArlington: ​
       
      I think Matthew Chapman’s comment is an important one. It’s possible that Texas is just uncrackable, and we’ll never win there, but it has been trending in the right direction. It’s also a huge prize, which makes it potentially worthwhile investing there.
      The biggest thing is that we can’t limit ourselves to safe and close states. We need to invest in places like Texas that seem like a big stretch today but are potentially winnable in the future. It’s critical to have a functioning party apparatus everywhere so we can take advantage when things swing our way.

    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m wishing him all the luck but am having having Amy McGrath and Sara Gideon flashbacks.

      I think there are other flashbacks I could be having but those are the two that remember.

    6. 6.

      Stuart Frasier

      Bush won Texas by more than 21% in 2004.  16 years later, Trump won by less than 6%.  Texas is becoming more urban by the year.

    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      @MikefromArlington: If everyone takes that attitude, then it’ll remain true permanently. Nothing changes if no one tries to change it.

      I think his ad is brilliant, and I think he has the kind of story it’ll be really hard to turn into something scary or weak, especially from a whiny man baby like Cruz. Sure, it’s not a probability or maybe even a likelihood. But it’s a possibility, and the strength of any possibility depends largely on what other people invest in it.

    9. 9.

      Tom Q

      I don’t see how anyone can rule out beating a guy who won by such a thin margin last time, especially with Dems narrowing the GOP margin of victory so substantially in the past two decades. It certainly doesn’t bear comparison to McConnell/McGrath, where there were large double-digit numbers to overcome from both Senate and presidential races.

      The Dems can’t base their entire Senate strategy for ’24 around defense (i.e., simply trying to hold OH/MT/WV/AZ); if they don’t go on offense anywhere, they make it easier for Republicans. Unless I’m forgetting something, TX and FL (I know, the state is a nightmare, but Rick Scott only won by an eyelash) are the strongest pickup opportunities, and Allred is a first-rate candidate. Why would you pour cold water on this?

    11. 11.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I agree with those it’s worth it to build a long-term ground game in places like Texas. This isn’t like dumping money into a district like Marjorie Greene’s either. As noted by David Koch, Cruz only won by 2.6% in 2018

    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      @Stuart Frasier: ​
       

      Bush won Texas by more than 21% in 2004. 16 years later, Trump won by less than 6%.

      Two points:

      • Bush actually won Texas by about 23% in 2004; the 21% is from 2000.
      • Bush in 2004 is not a reasonable baseline to compare to Trump in 2000. Bush was a reasonably popular president still benefiting from the “success” of the war in Iraq, while Trump was an unpopular president still suffering from his mishandling of COVID. Possibly more important, Bush was basically a Texan- he grew up in Texas and had been governor of Texas- so he probably got the benefit of the favorite son vote.

      That said, I think the basic point is still valid. Texas has been trending a bit more purple over the past few elections, so it’s worth seeing if we can keep pushing the trend.

    15. 15.

      Maxim

      @Roger Moore: I saw a comment on FB the other day that said Texas has been getting slightly bluer every year, and 2024 could be the year it finally turns.

      I’m highly skeptical that a state that has elected Abbott as governor multiple times is going to turn blue that soon (if ever). But I fully agree that we need to pursue a 50-state strategy, as Howard Dean said way back when. We need to have a functional party in every state, even the impossible ones.

      Allred looks like a great candidate, and one worth supporting even if he can’t win (this time). I do think Texas has at least the potential to turn blue eventually.

    18. 18.

      Tom Q

      @Alison Rose: ​
       To put an even finer point on that: prior to Clinton, LBJ in his landslide was the only Dem who’d carried CA since FDR. The idea that it would be a cornerstone of the Dems’ Electoral College coalition was unthinkable as late as 1988.

      Things, as they say, change. Sometimes quite quickly.

    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      I would think that having been in the NFL will get Colin Allred a second look from some (men? Texans?) who would usually scoff at anything Democrat.  And he is a well-spoken lawyer, on top of that.

      He sounds like a great candidate.  Team Colin.

