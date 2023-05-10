Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg – South Africa – Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River

Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

It was a bit of a whirlwind, but we spent something shy of two weeks with another couple (our vet and his wife) touring Cape Town, the wine country around Franschhoek and a private set of game preserves at the Sabi River (adjacent to Kruger National Park).

Bolstered by a very favorable rate of the USD to the South African Rand, we were able to enjoy top notch dining and drink – for instance, in nice Cape Town restaurants, entrees were about $15, a bottle of wine with a meal was under $20, and decent cocktails with quality spirits were $6. Hell, our minibar had a damn fine bottle of Pinotage for $16.

On The Road - Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg - South Africa - Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River 9
Cape TownApril 15, 2023

The view from our room balcony, looking toward Table Mountain. We were at the One&Only, a large resort hotel. Phenomenal views and service.

On The Road - Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg - South Africa - Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River 8
FranschhoekApril 17, 2023

We stayed at the Mont Rochelle, Richard Branson’s very small boutique hotel. This was from the patio for our suite.

On The Road - Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg - South Africa - Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River 7
Waterford EstateApril 17, 2023

We started tastings early – 10 am. This courtyard was stunning.

On The Road - Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg - South Africa - Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River 6
Graff Estate, Stellenbosch AreaApril 17, 2023

Another beautiful site – the First Lady of Nigeria was dining there as well, so security was intense.

On The Road - Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg - South Africa - Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River 5
Sabi SabiApril 18, 2023

This was the first time anyone has seen this baby – the cub is about five weeks old, and it may have been the first time mama removed it from the den.

On The Road - Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg - South Africa - Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River 4
Sabi SabiApril 19, 2023

Lilac Breasted Roller

On The Road - Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg - South Africa - Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River 3
Sabi SabiApril 20, 2023

Wild Dogs – we got to watch them coordinate a hunt! Fascinating, and extremely cooperative.

On The Road - Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg - South Africa - Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River 2
Sabi SabiApril 20, 2023

This girl was relaxing on the roof of the Presidential Suite of the Selati lodge, absorbing heat. If you book it, a private leopard comes with it.

On The Road - Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg - South Africa - Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River 1
Sabi SabiApril 20, 2023

Dumbo here needs no intro. We did get charged by a full grown bull elephant in musth, which was intense.

On The Road - Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg - South Africa - Cape Town-Franschhoek-Sabi River
Sabi SabiApril 21, 2023

Benny, our tracker, is only about 3-5 feet from this girl, who was apparently unsuccessful from her dinner hunt (guides and trackers can tell if they’ve fed).

Dude was fearless.

