It was a bit of a whirlwind, but we spent something shy of two weeks with another couple (our vet and his wife) touring Cape Town, the wine country around Franschhoek and a private set of game preserves at the Sabi River (adjacent to Kruger National Park).

Bolstered by a very favorable rate of the USD to the South African Rand, we were able to enjoy top notch dining and drink – for instance, in nice Cape Town restaurants, entrees were about $15, a bottle of wine with a meal was under $20, and decent cocktails with quality spirits were $6. Hell, our minibar had a damn fine bottle of Pinotage for $16.