Without comment. pic.twitter.com/JDmCZDowP0
— Tony Stark (@Iron_Man_Actual) May 10, 2023
… We may have discovered another Thing Skippy Can’t Do.
(And gems like this are why Twitter isn’t dead, yet.)
There is a reason why Murphy the Trickster God manifests as a coyote, folks!
The (I am not a lawyer) correct answers are as follows:
Article 15, BDE level for endangering fellow soldiers and various property violations
No, do not feed it. Do not give it alcohol. Do not put a coyote in your car to take it to the vet. It will kill you.
Do not blackmail.
— Tony Stark (@Iron_Man_Actual) May 10, 2023
Asking for a friend
— Henry Simpson (@_Henry_Simpson_) May 11, 2023
Promote trooper WAY ahead of peers
Promote the murder puppy to company mascot
— Medium Zee, Ursine of Armored Cavalry (@WiednerZach) May 11, 2023
So you guys get coyotes, but when ONE alligator follows me in the SCIF…
— Syntaxin Bach (@Synntaxxin) May 11, 2023
