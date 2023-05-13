… We may have discovered another Thing Skippy Can’t Do.

(And gems like this are why Twitter isn’t dead, yet.)

There is a reason why Murphy the Trickster God manifests as a coyote, folks!

The (I am not a lawyer) correct answers are as follows:

Article 15, BDE level for endangering fellow soldiers and various property violations

No, do not feed it. Do not give it alcohol. Do not put a coyote in your car to take it to the vet. It will kill you. Do not blackmail. — Tony Stark (@Iron_Man_Actual) May 10, 2023

Asking for a friend — Henry Simpson (@_Henry_Simpson_) May 11, 2023

Promote trooper WAY ahead of peers Promote the murder puppy to company mascot — Medium Zee, Ursine of Armored Cavalry (@WiednerZach) May 11, 2023