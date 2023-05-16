Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Republicans in disarray!

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

The revolution will be supervised.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

No Justins, No Peace

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / SunBund Report: ‘Strange World’ Indeed!

SunBund Report: ‘Strange World’ Indeed!

by | 77 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

Lately we’ve been watching Yellowstone, which is about a ruthless Montana ranching family who are trying to hang onto the valley and cattle operation they’ve owned for 100 years rather than let city folks buy it up to build airports, ski resorts and condos. The family’s ancestors stole the valley from Native Americans, who had tried to keep the ranchers, cows and fences out.

As the descendant of folks who stole land in a different frontier generations ago — flatter, swampier, hotter Florida — I find the plight of the change resisters in Yellowstone relatable. Not so much the opposition to the “pave paradise and put up a parking lot” component; most of that happened here before I was born. It’s the attempts to change the character of the place itself that pisses me off.

Here’s an example from Hernando County, Florida, where local school board member Shannon Rodriguez, a “Moms for Liberty” GOP operative, ratted out her daughter’s fifth grade teacher, Jenna Barbee, to the state department of education. The teacher’s offense was showing Disney’s “Strange World” movie to part of her class while classmates finished a test. There’s no sexuality in the movie, but there is a gay character, and acknowledging queer people’s existence is verboten now for K-12 public schools.

“It is not a teacher’s job to impose their beliefs upon a child: religious, sexual orientation, gender identity, any of the above. But allowing movies such as this assist teachers in opening a door, and please hear me, they assist teachers in opening a door for conversations that have no place in our classrooms,” Rodriguez said at a May 9 school board meeting…

“A school board member, an elected official of power, who was supposed to be nonpartisan, is allowed to present to the public that she is Christian and that God appointed her to the board. And yet it is indoctrination that I showed a Disney movie,” said Barbee.

Rodriguez responded, “as a leader in this community, I’m not going to stand by and allow this minority to infiltrate our schools … God did put me here.”

Rodriquez has it exactly bass-ackwards — she and her fellow god-bothering morons are the “minority” who are infiltrating our schools and government. Will the rest of us stand by and allow it? So far we have.

As Yellowstone portrays it, Montana values are self-reliance and toughness. Florida’s character was quirky and mostly tolerant until the morality police took over the government. It wasn’t always tolerant of everyone, of course. This is a former Confederate state that is still culturally about one-third Alabama. Racism, sexism, homophobia and stunning levels of corruption and greed have always had a home here.

But Floridians reveled in our weirdness for a generation or two, from Key West’s big gay Fantasy Fests to the Redneck Riviera’s wild scenes of spring break debauchery to Florida Man’s ubiquitous antics. As Sun Sentinel columnist Fred Grimm suggests, we’ve lost something many of us didn’t even know was precious as “nasty, intolerant politics takes the fun out of Margaritaville:”

Florida’s reverse-metamorphosis from butterfly to caterpillar, from moderate, tolerant, multi-cultural tourist destination to an immigrant-bashing, drag-queen-hating bastion of white Christian nationalism has become our most noteworthy attribute. No one cares anymore about a Florida Man so desperate for a ride to Hooters he called 911…

Florida expat nautical writer and world traveler John Kretschmer has noticed that Europeans have a new regard for the state. “In the not-so-distant past, the mention of Florida would bring a smile and talk of sun, beaches, good times, maybe not too serious, but a place everybody wanted to go,” John told me. “Not so much these days. People look at me with concern. Almost like I said I was from Texas.”

The truth is, the morality police were playing the long game for decades while the rest of us lounged on the beach. Those who sat on the sidelines let this happen, and unless they get off their duffs and help reclaim what we had, it will stay lost.

On some level, the chief of the morality police, DeSantis, understands that his values aren’t compatible with the state’s, which is why he explicitly disowns the quirky Florida he grew up in. Here’s how he primly signaled that to the tens who’ve read his shitty book:

“I was geographically raised in Tampa Bay,” DeSantis writes, “but culturally my upbringing reflected the working-class communities in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio — from weekly church attendance to the expectation that one would earn his keep. This made me God-fearing, hard-working and America-loving.”

I don’t know if that asshole and the extremists he’s summoned from the woodwork will remain a Florida problem or become America’s problem. My sense is the latter option is less likely today than it was a few months ago, but we’ve seen demagogues who’ve been declared dead by the celebrity Beltway press rise again, so this is no time to relax.

As for Florida, where the wreckage is piling up daily, the seeds of potential redemption may be germinating in the current governor’s ambitious overreach. I don’t say it’s inevitable that we come back from this, but I do believe it’s possible.

One memorable line from Yellowstone sums up the plot: “You build something worth having, someone’s gonna try to take it.” The mistake those who valued quirky, tolerant Florida made was in thinking all the stuff worth having was already gone. It wasn’t. We can take it back, and maybe these three words can be the slogan of that effort: Keep Florida Weird.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anoniminous
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • BlueGuitarist
  • cain
  • Cameron
  • catclub
  • CindyH
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • E.
  • Elizabelle
  • Geminid
  • Ghost of Joe Liebling’s Dog
  • Greg
  • gwangung
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Jinchi
  • Kelly
  • Low Key Swagger
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Marmot
  • Math Guy
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • oatler
  • Old School
  • OverTwistWillie
  • patrick II
  • Renie
  • Roberto el oso
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Steeplejack
  • StringOnAStick
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    77Comments

    1. 1.

      OverTwistWillie

      I saw this elsewhere online, and thought of BC:

      Florida has an entire Illinois government-in-exile down there, and it’s at least as delusional and unhinged as the Cuban expats.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      japa21

      Hope springs eternal, yet hope alone isn’t enough. We can hope that DeSantis has worn out his welcome, even in Florida, but work is required to make sure that is the case. Same nationally.

      We are going to Disney World in August. Don’t bring up the heat and humidity, please. Already fully aware. This will be the last time we will go to Florida unless things change.

      Which is sad. There are so many things in Florida that we love, from the Corkscrew Sanctuary to St. Augustine.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      There’s a prequel to Yellowstone called 1883, and at the end of that series the tribe that lived in that area told Pa Dutton that his family could live in that valley for some number of  generations, but after that the local tribe wanted them gone. I vaguely remember it being something like 7 generations, but back then no one lived past 60 so 7 generations were expected to have come and gone a lot faster than they actually did.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Carl Hiasson and Tim Dorsey have  to be apoplectic over the notion that their prime subject matter of Florida Man doesn’t hardly exist anymore.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      Not say gay in classrooms – many youths know they are gay by the time they are 8-9 years old. Saying you can’t have those conversations about identity is ridiculously stupid because The Ghey is all around you. Human sexuality is not a binary choice – and that’s a wonderful thing. Being able to love in all its complexity is a beautiful thing.

      In any case, what the fuck are you going to do when you talk about Mathematics and you’re talking about Turing machines – can’t talk about Alan Turing and him being gay?

      What’s especially nuts is that you can’t even do it in college apparently? Eventually, it’s going to come down on all of them like a bag of hammers. This country is already accepting of everything and they are an anachronism – they’ll hold on to power but the next generation should tell them that their beliefs will not survive past Gen X.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Math Guy

      Same sex relationships and marriage are legal, in fact, constitutional, in this country so how is it possible that banning portrayals of the existence of such relationships would be legally acceptable?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cain

      You know I hear there was a lot of controversy around Kevin Costner declaring himself a conservative and all that and didn’t give a shit about whether it costs him stardom. Dumb ass.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      As I think about it, this all comes down to the fact that Florida became the preferred destination for all of the shittiest people (retired and otherwise) from a quadrilateral bounded by lines that run from St Louis to Cape May,  Cape May to New London, New London to Appleton, and from Appleton down to St Louis.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old School

      We took the kids to see “Strange World” in the theater last year.  (One of the few as it didn’t do overly well at the box office.)  It was an entertaining way to spend a couple of hours and the “gay” storyline was a subplot.  It certainly isn’t the main storyline.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gwangung

      Knowing one of the directors, I was kinda disappointed Strange World did so poorly at the box office.

      But it was a perfectly fine, unobjectionable piece of work…maybe this will turn around and get him some notoriety.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OverTwistWillie

      Reactionary politics are part and parcel of the bust out. A half remembered comment to a sixty year old film touting California’s new highways:

      everything thing is so clean, and no traffic…

      No shit Sherlock. They grab the cash, trash a place and complain when the bills for the commonweal come due. Just blame it all on “those people”.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I remembered Costner as having been a Hollywood Republican in the 90s. I don’t think that hurt his career as much as Waterworld. Just about everybody I know loves Yellowstone, I watched the first episode and felt like it takes itself extremely seriousl

      ETA: On Florida: I saw on twitter yesterday yet another link to yet another article about how Casey De Santis is a “secret weapon”. I didn’t note which outlet it was, but somebody really, really wants to make Casey happen

      Reply
    16. 16.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Just curious: Do any of these historical Western rancher series’ ever address the Homestead Act and which demographic groups were given access to land and weren’t?  I’d love to see that sort of thing show up more in our popular formulations of the West.  Godless had the plot line that involved a Black girl who lived outside of town with the former Buffalo Soldiers, so it sort of touched on the discrimination/segregation of the West.  The English was also very good for showing the Native-American perspective of the West in a way that seemed much more honest than most.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Renie

      So how does DeSantis reconcile his anti-gay agenda with Key West?  Does he just ignore it and pretend it’s not part of Florida?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      japa21

      @Betty Cracker:  Definitely worth the read.  A lot more is going on down there than I knew about in terms of standing up to DeSantis.  It appears that he may have really overreached.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      artem1s

      between rising sea levels, hurricanes, red tide and now White Nationalism/Fascism I think it’s likely FL’s tourism industry is going to start taking a hit. Cheap ass airfare isn’t going to make up for threatening the majority of your customers with cancel culture, violence, and even extermination. I took a driving trip thru the state down to Key Largo last fall but will probably opt to take my vacation dollars elsewhere this year. I was very nervous about driving thru the state alone. It wasn’t a problem but that was before the crazy really started to ramp up with DeathSantos. I was more nervous about getting COVID honestly. But now I just flat out don’t want to be there or support the state’s economy. I can’t imagine anyone thinking it’s a great place to buy property or retire too. It will always be the easy choice if you are east of the Rockies. But it’s gotten way too crowded , too full of The Villages mentality and there are other options that don’t include dealing with Talibangicals on every corner.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Low Key Swagger

      The larger point of this point requires more time to ponder and respond…but I find the whole “Yellowstone” series kind of peculiar.  It is, at it’s core, an hour long soap opera designed to sell Dodge trucks and Orvis coats and jackets.  I think it works as a show because it has something for everyone.  Horses, breath-taking vistas, beautiful ranches, gun violence and complicated families. I see the merch everywhere.  But to me, the most popular characters are the least likeable.  They are all killers who find ways to justify murder and vigilantism.  Bothers me.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sure Lurkalot

      That DeSantis quote of being raised in Tampa but his upbringing was culturally rust belt is so much bullshit. If that’s where his (mostly apocryphal) values of being hard working and god fearing are, why doesn’t he go live there? The salt of the earth posturing is so tiring.

      And to notice, there are humans who are born with markers they don’t identify with, much like ol’ Ron doesn’t identify with his upbringing. He’s putting those humans in harm’s way so he can just go fuck right off.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @OverTwistWillie:

      Florida has an entire Illinois government-in-exile down there 

      I can only assume this means Rethuglican trash that we throw out of our state government up here.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      scav

      @mrmoshpotato: Jail or FL, the usual retirement spots of many IL officials.  Hairs breath of difference in many instances.  Sometimes we just don’t need the license plates.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      That DeSantis quote of being raised in Tampa but his upbringing was culturally rust belt is so much bullshit. If that’s where his (mostly apocryphal) values of being hard working and god fearing are, why doesn’t he go live there? The salt of the earth posturing is so tiring. 

      Because he doesn’t want to be cold in winter. (tantrum.gif)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @mrmoshpotato: IIRC Rauner moved down to FL after he lost. There was a mini-scandal when the “exclusive enclave” he now lives in somehow got bumped up the priority list for vaccines by the now anti-vax governor

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Cameron

      Certainly Whiteboots Puddinghand is demonstrating his awesome govermenteralizering skills for the whole country to admire.  A Florida city drowns under an apocalyptic rainstorm?  Keep on keepin’ on with that book tour!  Stand strong!  Your state’s largest employer expresses some concern over government-mandated gender restrictions?  Attack them with some of that First-Amendment-violating legislation – and openly brag about it!  Hmm-could that be the Florida tourist industry swirling around in the porcelain bowl?  Time to double down – terrify immigrants away from the state!  I mean, that worked so well for Georgia farmers when their state pulled this same shit a few years ago.  You can trash Florida’s ag industry, too!  Shine on, you crazy diamond!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Marmot

      We can take it back, and maybe these three words can be the slogan of that effort: Keep Florida Weird.

      Nice to see Austin’s (positive) influence put to work! We’ve got a lot to make up for after Alex Jones.

      We also have our work cut out for us. Regular Texans don’t pay attention to politics, then default to whatever fits some nostalgic stereotype in the voting booth. Just motivating them to look up once in a while would solve our state Dems’ electoral problems.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      catclub

      @Baud: I wonder if they’re pissed that Country/Western is now just called Country.

       

      Our band plays all kinds of music. Country AND Western

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      IIRC Rauner moved down to FL after he lost. 

      That’s not Italy.  He said he was going to fuck off to Italy.

      There was a mini-scandal when the “exclusive enclave” he now lives in somehow got bumped up the priority list for vaccines by the now anti-vax governor

      Ah yes. I remember that. Bastards.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      catclub

      @Baud: ​
      &nbsp

      ;I’ve never gotten into Westerns as movies or music.

      Does that include the soundtrack to “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly”? which is amazing.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      E.

      @Low Key Swagger: Yesterday many raised the same complaints about Succession. Like you I never found anyone to like in Yellowstone and quit watching. In Succession I think it is way, way more complicated. In Succession you get tricked into rooting, in a way, for all the wrong people, and then watch them wreck the world. Similar to how Milton gets you to root for Satan in Paradise Lost. The ways of the Roys (or for Milton, Satan) are our ways and we need to see what they lead to in order to stop them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      zhena gogolia

      @Steeplejack: Since you’re here, my answer to your comment about “Napoleon” last night:
      @Steeplejack: since you check dead threads—I saw it with the KC Philharmonic in a grand old auditorium. Music— A plus, movie —snooze. And I hate The Gold Rush and all Chaplin

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Moms for Liberty is just another astroturfing organization and its all got to do with $$$ and power. Its about defunding public schools, turning the money over to the religious  schools via school vouchers, thus enriching their evangelical pals. I guarantee you Shannon Rodriguez doesn’t give a crap about gays or trans. Like Kari Lake she’s probably an aficionado of drag shows.  Nice little bonus for the GOP is effectively destroying teachers unions.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: that Salon piece is good.  The recommendations at the end are also good, but a little wordy and very long-term/aspirational.

      In the short term?  Sue the shit out of DeSantis.  FL citizens’ rights and livelihoods are being trampled on like crazy.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Barb McQuade lists all of the ways that the Durham Report Witch-hunt is bullshit.

      3 Durham also minimizes the reasons FBI was alarmed enough to open a FI in 2016 based on information received from Australian diplomats about Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

      4 According to Aussies, Papadopoulos said, “Trump team had received some kind of suggestion from Russia that it could assist this process with the anonymous release of information during the campaign that would be damaging to Mrs Clinton.”

      5 Papadopoulos’s statement came right after the DNC hack. FBI was properly concerned about Russia’s efforts to influence the presidential election. This was an investigation into RUSSIA.

      6 Trump had other concerning ties to Russians: real estate deals, Miss Universe Pageant, loans from Russian lenders, Trump Tower Moscow project. Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort had lobbied for pro-Russian oligarchs.

      7 Trump campaign members also had ties to Russia. Mike Flynn was paid $45,000 by Russia Today in 2015 for a speech he gave at a banquet where he sat next to Putin. He later lied to FBI about his calls with the Russian ambassador about sanctions during the transition.

      8 Carter Page had been seen meeting with Russian intel officers. It now appears that he was unaware that they were trying to recruit him. Papadopoulos worked to set up a meeting with Putin.

      15 Like Barr, Durham says Mueller found no conspiracy between Trump and Russia but fails to mention the 2016 Trump Tower meeting to receive dirt on Clinton, sharing of polling data with Russian intel officer Konstantin Kilimnik, and coordinating of messaging with Wikileaks.

      16 Durham also ignores Trump’s public statement, “Russia, if you’re listening …” asking them to find Clinton’s missing emails, and the subsequent release of hacked emails hours after the release of the Access Hollywood tape.

      20 The only winner here is Russia, which succeeded in its mission to get its favored candidate elected, sow discord in the United States, and undermine public trust in American institutions.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Anoniminous

      New Study Finds a High Minimum Wage Creates Jobs

      First, raising the minimum wage successfully increased hourly pay for workers in the bottom 10 percent of the income distribution without reducing wages for those in the middle. Had New York and California failed to pass minimum wage increases, this narrowing of the gap between the bottom and middle rungs of the income ladder would not have occurred. Second, the implications for employment were very slightly positive: Counties that enacted minimum wages saw more job growth, not less.

      Not a surprise to anyone who hasn’t been brain damaged by Conservativism.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      StringOnAStick

      @catclub: Since what used to be called country and western is now the music of choice in the former slave holding states, “western” has become superfluous and unrepresentative.

      I have tried to get my husband to see how all the westerns we grew up with the the 1960’s is part of the mythos of the self made American, but I grew up in the West and he grew up in Detroit so he doesn’t see it.  In the west, we felt seen and praised as aspirational for the rest of the US

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jeffro

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:I saw on twitter yesterday yet another link to yet another article about how Casey De Santis is a “secret weapon”. I didn’t note which outlet it was, but somebody really, really wants to make Casey happen

      Were ‘starbursts’ mentioned?  ‘Cause I think that’s about 95% of what’s going on here.

      That, and the wing nuts think they’ve found their own Jackie O (and not some tawdry rent-a-wife that they have to pretend is a great First Lady) this time.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      patrick II

      What upsets me the most about this is the fifth grader has been taught to report “inappropriate” behavior to an authority — in this case her parent.  It reminds me of stories of communist Russia and Fascist Germany where children were used to keep an eye on adults, and even parents could not trust their children anymore.  It is very chilling.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      @Betty Cracker: The DeSantis Laughing Scarily video is even worse with the sound up because you can hear that the whole body convulsion-fake laugh was in response to a completely generic comment. He most have been instructed to dispense a specific number of whole body convulsion-fake laughs and was trying to hit the quota.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Roberto el oso

      “Yellowstone” was recommended to us, and I’ve always had a soft spot for Kevin Costner (hell, I even liked ‘The Postman’) so …… There are no nice or good characters, although a few are likeable (Cole Hauser is unrecognizable as Rip, the head cowboy, and is very watchable). But it’s cartoonish in quite a few ways (irritating-as-hell hippie/environmental chick, alcoholic bad-ass daughter toughing it thru multiple traumas, ex-military sensitive son who is married to a Native American, creepy East or West coasters set on plundering the landscape for profit … on and on). And there’s an incredible amount of filler (endless scenes of cowboys breaking in horses (many of which include Taylor Sheridan, who is the show’s creator and quite a horseman) ; endless (and I mean bloody interminable) scenes of “country” bands playing in bars, at county fairs, all the singers with just incredibly exaggerated and to me, fake-sounding, Texas or Oklahoma accents). All in all, I’d say there’s more of a libertarian tilt than a conservative one, and with a few exceptions, pretty much every female character is depicted as a cheerful, carefree slut.

      Despite all that, the acting is good and the vistas are, as they say, breath-taking. It hasn’t yet turned into a hate-watch the way “Narcos” was, but it might.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: I’m glad you posted this!  I saw it early and was like, “holy f-bomb, NO ONE is going to warm up to that weirdo!”

      (I know…take nothing for granted, ‘run through the finish line’, all that, but STILL.  If I was a Republican looking at DeSantis as my alternative to trumpov, I’d keep looking for any number of reasons with this being in the top three)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Steeplejack

      @zhena gogolia:

      Napoleon certainly isn’t on my top-however-many list of silent movies, but it was great to have the classical movie palace experience, and it was back when you couldn’t stream stuff or (usually) even find it on DVD. (Can’t remember when that revival was; it might have been before DVDs.)

      Too bad about Chaplin. He did some great stuff. As I thought about it more last night, I think the silent “genre” especially lends itself to horror. Vampyr, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, M (oops, not really silent, but almost), etc. Although that might just have been those crazy German expressionists.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Greg

      One possible way to fight those “moms” is to protest every movie that has any mention of family. If “it is not a teacher’s job to impose their beliefs upon a child: religious, sexual orientation, gender identity, any of the above. But allowing movies such as this assist teachers in opening a door, and please hear me, they assist teachers in opening a door for conversations that have no place in our classrooms,” then any mention of any family structure is forbidden.

      Make Moms for Liberty own this. Make them explicitly defend why “Leave it to Beaver” doesn’t impose a belief of religious, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Betty Cracker

      @Roberto el oso: My husband calls it “formulaic drivel,” and he’s not wrong. I agree about the filler content — they probably couldn’t get away so much of it if the subject wasn’t adorable horsies.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      BlueGuitarist

      In addition to pandering references to “western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio” to “the tens (haha!) who’ve read his shitty book,” (general election pitch?) DeSadeness has been pandering everywhere he goes, calling Florida “the Iowa of the southeast” in Iowa, (first caucus state), but also  the “Utah of the southeast” in Utah (!)

      is he just a ridiculous jerk or does he hate Florida as much as he hates Jesus and good Samaritans?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      zhena gogolia

      @Steeplejack: Yeah, I’ve tried them all. I realize it’s my problem, not the movies. Once you get into talkies, though, I can dig any amount of substandard material, as long as Warren William is involved!

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Betty Cracker: that’s the first time I’ve seen the video.  I thought the pic was just one of those pics caught at right at the moment where he looks weird. Nah, he’s just plain awkward.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jinchi

      DeSantis’s extremism should be a prime opportunity for the opposition to build a base of candidates up and down the ballot. Is any of that happening out of sight of the national media?

      ( I won’t hold out much hope if the answer involves another run by Charlie Crist)

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @UncleEbeneezer: Barbara McQuade’s thread about the Durham report is quite good and summarizes what is a very complex and convoluted story and investigation. Compared to Emptywheel’s which, unless you have a drive in theater size white board with every player and event connected with pushpins and string, is simply unreadable.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Amir Khalid

      @Jeffro:

      Everyone here needs to get this right: When she was FLOTUS, she was Jackie Kennedy. She didn’t become Jackie O until she married that rich Greek guy years later.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      oatler

      @Low Key Swagger:

      It’s red state television. My sister, newly moved to MT, dotes on it. She is a woman of “liberal values” who happens to pine for a crisp Republican now and then (guy she married voted for TFG on 2016). She may be a Yellowstone Moderate, to be courted during election year.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @StringOnAStick: There’s a book called West of Slavery that argues that the West was really an extension of the South due to having so many Confederates who moved there, bringing pro-Slavery sympathies and politics.  So it makes sense that the Rugged Individual (always White) mythology took hold in narratives about the West.  America loves to make stories where we get to be the heroes and builders while skipping past the stolen land, slavery and genocide.  So Western dramas are the perfect setting/vehicle for patting ourselves on the back and re-writing history.  The fact that the first, movie blockbuster was Birth Of A Nation, is very telling.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Steeplejack

      @Betty Cracker:

      I don’t read much of the celebrity press, but the Google makes sure I can’t avoid it completely, and as Yellowstone has been big in the news lately there have been side stories about how the creator/​producer is apparently soaking the studio with fat fees for using his ranch, his horsies, etc. He even rents out his cattle herd to be in scenes.

      Perhaps “soaking” is unfair; maybe it’s just standard Hollywood production.

      Somewhat related: I have a friend who is tangentially knowledgeable about White House Plumbers (has worked with the producer), and apparently the Kennedy Center charged them $50,000 to do one goddamn shot from their terrace looking across the Potomac toward the Watergate.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Kelly

      Oregon has a gold plated pioneer on top of it’s Capitol Building. Pioneers moving into empty land was Oregon history grade school through high school. The Oregon Trail. Grew up liking all the western movies, country and western music. Marty Robbins. We were out listening to some live music a couple weeks ago and they sang a song about pioneers moving west, starting a town in empty land. Kinda jaring now days.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.