If you are Donald Trump, SHIT, meet FAN.

Festivus for the rest of us?

UPDATE: We have picked a name for the meeting. pic.twitter.com/MrmdyJC4Ba

The model of 5 stages of grief really does seem to fit, except that Trump will never get to Acceptance.

He will only get to Reality.

The five stages of coming to terms with a Federal Indictment:

Trump legal team seeks meeting with Garland as documents probe nears conclusion. (Politico)

Lawyers for Donald Trump are seeking a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, the latest indication that special counsel Jack Smith is nearing the indictment phase of his probe of Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty wrote to Garland on Tuesday seeking a meeting at the attorney general’s “earliest convenience.” Trump posted the letter to Truth Social late in the evening.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.