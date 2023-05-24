Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Call This the 'They're Really Doing This (!) Don't They Know Who I Am (?) I Need To Speak To The Manager (!)' Phase

63 Comments

This post is in: 

If you are Donald Trump, SHIT, meet FAN.

Festivus for the rest of us?

The model of 5 stages of grief really does seem to fit, except that Trump will never get to Acceptance.
He will only get to Reality.

Trump legal team seeks meeting with Garland as documents probe nears conclusion.  (Politico)

Lawyers for Donald Trump are seeking a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, the latest indication that special counsel Jack Smith is nearing the indictment phase of his probe of Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty wrote to Garland on Tuesday seeking a meeting at the attorney general’s “earliest convenience.” Trump posted the letter to Truth Social late in the evening.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Omnes Omnibus

      That letter was an embarrassment for the lawyers involved.  It was obviously dictated nearly word for word by their client.  No lawyer should ever sign a document like that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: That was my reaction, too, and then I reminded myself that these attorneys knew exactly who Trump was when they went to work for him, so I think they have earned the humiliation that I hope they are feeling

      Kind of the legal version of that “Trump is totally fit!” physician letter that he dictated?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      danielx

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      It does not seem to me to be a good idea for any attorney to “demand” anything of the Attorney General. Does seem like a good way to end up on Merrick Garland’s personal shit list.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      @danielx: Demand is Cheney’s word.  The letter says “request”.

      Garland should send a note that he “has received their letter” and leave it at that.  It’s obviously performative BS.  As others point out, Smith is independent and Garland has nothing to do with what he’s doing.  Having a meeting would be totally inappropriate.

      IANAL.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      The five stages of coming to terms with a Federal Indictment:
      1. Denial
      2. Anger
      3. Bargaining
      4. Depression Conviction
      5. Acceptance Imprisonment

      I like my version better.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      danielx

      @Another Scott: ​
       
      You are correct, of course. Reads a lot more like a demand, which is in keeping with the behavior of the orange dipshit who ordered his attorneys to send the letter

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I guess it’s mandatory now to mention Hunter Biden in every communication TFG’s lawyers make.

      I suppose I’m grateful that “butter emails” is no longer a part of the mandatory language.

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      What’s that famous letter that was an actual official response to some legal correspondence? “Dear ___, you should be aware that some asshole is writing stupid letters on your letterhead.”​

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      The model of 5 stages of grief really does seem to fit, except that Trump will never get to Acceptance.

      My favorite stage is the Lady Justice Caves In Dump’s Fat Orange Fascist Face.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Substitute a few professional sounding words with similar words selected from a childish I’d, then that letter sounds like every MAGA rally.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MattF

      Which circle of Hell is the one where demon-clients demand that their lawyers bring up questions about Hunter Biden? In a letter to the Attorney General…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      CaseyL

      Teri Kanefield blogs and Mastodon-posts extensively on legal matters, and particularly on Trump-related legal matters.

      She has frequently noted that meetings between defense and prosecuting attorneys are entirely at the prosecuting attorneys discretion. Defense attorneys do generally ask for pre-trial or pre-sentencing meetings with the prosecuting attorneys – but they come, as she put it, “hat in hand”:  very polite, very much in a “please may we?” mode.  Not this angry word salad mode.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @MattF: Which circle of Hell is the one where demon-clients demand that their lawyers bring up questions about Hunter Biden? In a letter to the Attorney General…

      The circle of hell we all inhabit.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      patrick II

      He doesn’t understand the relationship between law and indictments at all. When he was president he wanted numerous political enemies indicted regardless of the law. Now he is being indicted and he sees it as the same thing, but in reverse. Political enemies are after him, but when it is the other way around (in his mind) it is unfair. He is not saying he did not break the law, that is irrelevant, but that YOU ARE INDICTING ME! AND I CAN’T BELIEVE I AM BEING INDICTED! IT’S NOT FAIR.

      It is like when Nick Nolte shot psychopath John Gantz in 48 hours. Gantz, who had shot and killed numerous people earlier in the movie, yells out I CAN’T BELIEVE IT, I’VE BEEN SHOT. 

      It’s the same thing, but with a real-life psychopath.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @patrick II: Not just unfair. I’ve seen some quotes where he tosses the word “treason” around. As in, it is treason to sue or indict or even investigate His Holy Lard-ass. That is a scary frame of mind that I suspect a scary number of his cult followers share.

      I suppose it’s a logical extension of the rhetoric where people say registering Democrat is treason, and preachers preach from the pulpit that being a Democrat means you’re going to hell.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @patrick II: When he was president he wanted numerous political enemies indicted regardless of the law. Now he is being indicted and he sees it as the same thing, but in reverse.

      The political prosecutions Trump wanted didn’t go anywhere. A smarter person might learn from that experience that prosecutions don’t follow from baseless political investigations.

      This suggests no person smarter than Trump exists in his fan base

      ETA: There’s no shortage of people who wanted to prosecute Clinton or Biden or probably even Obama. They couldn’t even find the most meager justification.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Yutsano

      @patrick II: ​

      When he was president he wanted numerous political enemies indicted eliminated regardless of the law.

      Fixteth. He’s at heart a mob boss.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      Popehat weighs in.

      Ken White
      @[email protected]

      OK, here’s the thing about this thoroughly bumptious letter.

      It’s political, not legal. It’s posturing.

      So DON’T ANALYZE IT LIKE A LEGAL LETTER. Don’t try to draw conclusions like a normal lawyer sent it.

      Document

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      That letter was an embarrassment for the lawyers involved.  It was obviously dictated nearly word for word by their client.  No lawyer should ever sign a document like that. 

      LMAO TRUFACTS! We all know TFG’s “voice” by now. For fuck’s sake.

      Why would any professional work for this schmuck?! You’re not going to get paid.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Amir Khalid

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I’m mystified that any lawyer would think they needed a client like TFG — doesn’t listen, doesn’t pay, and all too ready to drag you into trouble with him.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Maxim

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:
       

      What’s that famous letter that was an actual official response to some legal correspondence? “Dear ___, you should be aware that some asshole is writing stupid letters on your letterhead.”​

      I don’t know that one, but I was reminded of Max Reger’s response (perhaps, research suggests, inspired by the Earl of Sandwich): “I am sitting in the smallest room of my house. I have your [letter] before me. Soon it will be behind me.”

      (He was responding to a review, not a letter, but same principle.)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      @Amir Khalid: Remember the doctor who said TFG was “the healthiest person to ever be President” or some shit?

      Like, have these people never bought a used car?! They’re so gullible.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: Kind of the legal version of that “Trump is totally fit!” physician letter that he dictated?

      Exactly like that.   I am not bothered by the fact that lawyers will work for horrible people.  I am bothered by the fact that these lawyers allowed themselves to be this craven.  It’s, as I said, embarrassing.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      bbleh

      Garland has convened a meeting of his aides and said whoever comes up with the funniest reply gets an extra day off.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Captain C

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      What’s that famous letter that was an actual official response to some legal correspondence? “Dear ___, you should be aware that some asshole is writing stupid letters on your letterhead.”​

      This one:

      THE COMPLAINT

      November 18, 1974

      Gentlemen:

      I am one of your season ticket holders who attends or tries to attend every game. It appears that one of the pastimes of several fans has become the sailing of paper airplanes generally made out of the game program. As you know, there is the risk of serious eye injury and perhaps an ear injury as a result of such airplanes. I am sure that this has been called to your attention and that several of your ushers and policemen witnessed the same.

      Please be advised that since you are in a position to control or terminate such action on the part of fans, I will hold you responsible for any injury sustained by any person in my party attending one of your sporting events. It is hoped that this disrespectful and possibly dangerous activity will be terminated.

      Very truly yours,

      ROETZEL & ANDRESS

      [Signed]

      Dale O. Cox

       

      THE RESPONSE
      November 21, 1974

      Dear Mr. Cox:

      Attached is a letter that we received on November 19, 1974. I feel that you should be aware that some asshole is signing your name to stupid letters.

      Very truly yours,

      CLEVELAND STADIUM CORP.

      James N. Bailey,

      General Counsel

      The ’70s were a bit of a different time.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Republicans did this to themselves. Garland could’ve been on the Supreme Court. Instead he’s running a department that is rigorously prosecuting wingers at a deliberate, appropriate pace.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      prostratedragon

      @WaterGirl:  Haven’t heard that word in so long  I’d forgotten it.  Looking at those two entries, I’m amazed that the revival has tzken so long.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      OverTwistWillie

      He believes he is still President. He’s asserting his divine right to rule derives from God Trump.

      The Donald is good, The Donald is great….

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Roger Moore

      @Low Key Swagger:

      Any chance he won’t take the meeting?

      He shouldn’t.  The whole point of having a special counsel for this is to shield the investigation from political meddling, which having the AG talk to Trump’s lawyers most certainly would be.  If they want to talk to someone about this, they need to talk to Jack Smith, not Merrick Garland, and that’s exactly what AG Garland should tell them.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @smith: Yeah, you’re probably right. Just apropos of nothing I thought I should compliment the thoroughness, diligence, and efficiency of Garland’s justice department.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      narya

      I have to admit that one of the things in this timeline that pleases me the most is TFG running into people, systems, and/or processes that simply do not do what he wants. Since the beginning, I’ve had the sense that, in previous settings, he could be enough of a pain in the ass, and he had enough people around him to make enough money from his leavings, that he could do as he pleased and could always find a lawyer to assist. Frankly, if he hadn’t run for President, he could have continued doing that. But now, it’s one Find Out after another, and his tantrums mean fuckall to the people, systems, and processes he’s trying to bully.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      J R in WV

      Perhaps a short note to the effect that “Your request has been forwarded to the appropriate special prosecutors involved in Mr Trump’s cases for their attention.”

      Reply
    59. 59.

      cckids

      I’m lucky my children are grown; I don’t have to hear “but it’s not faaaair“! anymore. Because I think I will forever hear it in DT’s whiny-ass voice, and be unreasonably pissed.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jackie

      For those of us suffering from insomnia… record and watch when ready to sleep!😂

      CNN will host a town hall meeting with Nikki Haley on June 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Scout211

      @Another Scott: IANAL, but that was my take, too. This is a letter for his fans and his MAGA cult of followers. In the late night thread, I commented that this letter is Trump letting his followers know that the DOJ is being mean to him and he is demanding to speak with the boss. Never mind that the boss is “biased” against him and works for Dark Brandon and the “deep state,” who are mean to him, too! They’re all mean to him! Sad!

      Reply

