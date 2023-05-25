Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Anderson On Health Insurance / Evidence, inference and randomization

Evidence, inference and randomization

In yesterday’s thread Dog Dawg Damn made an intriguing statement on causal inference and implicitly about ethics:

 Retrospective, not Randomly controlled, and not strong evidence.  I’ve seen better studies show no effect on same question

I would love to see them write an Institutional Review Board application for a randomized control trial (RCT) — actually I would love to see the revised IRB application after the IRB sends the initial application back for substantial revision along with a note to review the Helsinki principles —-
16. In medical practice and in medical research, most interventions involve risks and burdens.

Medical research involving human subjects may only be conducted if the importance of the objective outweighs the risks and burdens to the research subjects.
19. Some groups and individuals are particularly vulnerable and may have an increased likelihood of being wronged or of incurring additional harm.

All vulnerable groups and individuals should receive specifically considered protection.

33. The benefits, risks, burdens and effectiveness of a new intervention must be tested against those of the best proven intervention(s), except in the following circumstances:

Where no proven intervention exists, the use of placebo, or no intervention, is acceptable; or

Where for compelling and scientifically sound methodological reasons the use of any intervention less effective than the best proven one, the use of placebo, or no intervention is necessary to determine the efficacy or safety of an intervention

and the patients who receive any intervention less effective than the best proven one, placebo, or no intervention will not be subject to additional risks of serious or irreversible harm [DMA Emphasis added] as a result of not receiving the best proven intervention.

Extreme care must be taken to avoid abuse of this option.

Maybe they can write an IRB application that addresses these substantial considerations. I have a damn hard time imagining how to do that but then again my imagination is limited.

More notably, not everything can be randomized due to either ethical reasons, legal reasons or pragmatic reasons. We have a massive fields of using naturally occurring experiments where there is substantial variation after an intervention occurs in some places, people or times and when there is nothing new happening. Using appropriate methods while acknowledging the assumptions needed to make causal inferences allows us to make sense of the world while establishing cause and effect.

In the past five years, I’ve used inverse probability weighing matching, instrumental variable approaches, fixed and random effect models, difference in difference, synthetic controls, synthetic difference in difference, stacked difference in difference, regression discontinuity, difference in discontinuity, and matched border pair designs to make causal estimates of policies. The methodologists have even more variants and options that I am not even hinting at. Some of those papers have been published, others are under review at the moment and more are being written. All of these methods have substantial assumptions but conditional on those assumptions being well supported, we can say that X caused Y.

We can say that without a randomized experiment of kicking people off Medicaid for shits and giggles or exposing them to $0 or $1 health insurance plans or randomly assigning states or people within states to Healthcare.gov or a state based marketplace. The first is unethical as hell as we know health insurance has substantial mortality effects. The second requires an act of Congress or at least a state legislature and the last is HOW THE HELL DO WE ACTUALLY IMPLEMENT THAT ONCE WE GET AN ACT OF CONGRESS WITHOUT CONTROL/TREATMENT GROUP CONTAMINATION.

When feasible and ethical, randomization is absolutely wonderful. We should use randomized trials as much as we can as it addresses unbalanced confounding. But for a wide variety of reasons, randomization is sometimes not feasible or ethical so we should figure out how to see the world as it is with appropriate methods. And a staggered stacked difference in difference is a very good method for this context.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      This is excellent.  (I could suggest putting the Helsinki stuff in a blockquote box or otherwise setting it off, but that’s a minor quibble.)

      Most researchers try really hard to get this stuff right, because (among other things) nobody likes their work having a zillion cites for being wrong.  That’s why it can take months to get a paper together to even have it ready to send out for review.  That’s why coauthors can argue over some conclusion being too strong or that a different flavoring word is needed instead.  Etc.  Doing this stuff well is hard work.

      And that’s before one gets to the legal and ethical issues of working on humans!

      Thanks again.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Wag

      My medical intellectual heart is entirely in favor of Evidence Based Medicine, with it’s attendant placebo controlled randomized clinical trials as the strongest of all possible medical evidence, HOWEVER, my brain knows enough to realize that some things simply cannot be studied via an RCT, and the EBM adherents insistence on the RCT as being the only worthwhile evidence is wrongheaded and narrow minded.  With this example you demonstrate how their insistence would harm trans youth.  In the COVID world we see EBM zealots insisting that we cannot mandate masks or vaccines because no one performed the required double blind placebo controlled randomized clinical trial.  This despite deep evidence of the effectiveness of both interventions, and the impossibility of ever being able to perform said trials.

      Their insistence on perfection misses the point and actively harms society.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bill Arnold

      I am reminded of (haunted by) the trajectory of anti-masking in the COVID-19 pandemic, and not just in the USA.
      Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the more disciplined anti-maskers were quite confident that there would never be population-level RCTs of the effects of mask wearing on SARS-CoV-2 spread.
      There were even anti-mask propagandists saying this in weak moments; that we will never be able to ethically know whether population-level mask wearing can lower spread in a deadly respiratory virus pandemic, so therefore, we should not do so.
      Then that large Bangladesh study emerged[1]. It was a repurposed study of how social interventions could increase mask wearing in a population. (I expect that the submarine in the linked paper was intended, but haven’t pursued.)
      The anti-maskers then resorted to mischaracterization, belittling the moderate decrease in spread of COVID-like disease while neglecting to mention that “that mask wearing averaged 13.3% in villages where no interventions took place but increased to 42.3% in villages where in-person interventions were introduced.”, that the increase in masking was only 30 percent and a reduction in COVID-19 spread was still observed.
      Also, that “COVID-like” disease was being used as a proxy for COVID-19. (Insufficient PCR testing, in rural Bangladesh, with COVID-19 spreading rapidly and killing widely.)
      So IMO, people who make these arguments (that only RCTs count) are often not arguing in good faith.
      Amusingly, most academic literature on mask-wearing vs infection by respiratory viruses is now 2020 and later. Still, we continue to see the insufficient RCTs nonsense. That recent Cochrane review is a prime example of such nonsense. (Also agenda-driven, pretty sure.)

      [1] Impact of community masking on COVID-19: A cluster-randomized trial in Bangladesh (Abalick et al, 2 Dec 2021)

      Reply

