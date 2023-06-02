So one of the things on the agenda this winter when I am visiting Joelle in Arizona for a few weeks is to take her backyard and turn it into a usable space. She bought in 2010 or so, and has a very large yard (largest on her block) and it is fenced in and private. It is also COMPLETELY untouched.

Joelle is not gardening or yardwork inclined, so she never got around to it, and I am looking at it like a massive blank canvas. I really want to make it a usable, habitable, and relaxing space, with native shrubbery and trees and plants that will be for the most part self-sustaining and not require extensive irrigation, but also will be a food source for both us and native species.

And I thought to myself- this sounds like something the hive mind would like to do together. What say you?