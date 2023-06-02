Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Group Project, Maybe?

So one of the things on the agenda this winter when I am visiting Joelle in Arizona for a few weeks is to take her backyard and turn it into a usable space. She bought in 2010 or so, and has a very large yard (largest on her block) and it is fenced in and private. It is also COMPLETELY untouched.

Joelle is not gardening or yardwork inclined, so she never got around to it, and I am looking at it like a massive blank canvas. I really want to make it a usable, habitable, and relaxing space, with native shrubbery and trees and plants that will be for the most part self-sustaining and not require extensive irrigation, but also will be a food source for both us and native species.

And I thought to myself- this sounds like something the hive mind would like to do together. What say you?

    1. 1.

      Anne Laurie

      Serious comment, Cole: You should post this on Sunday morning, for the Garden Chat people. They love this stuff, and they’re experienced with it — several regulars have done & are doing water-saving xeriscaping projects in their own yards.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Trivia Man

      When we lived in Salt Lake City we killed the lawn and xeriscaped (with a few exceptions like an ancient rose bush and a magnificent peony).

      The star of the show was about 8 kinds of sage. There is bound to be some locally native for you. And California Poppy but some people consider those too invasive.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Trivia Man

      @Omnes Omnibus:  I second that. Whenever we were on BLM land, or otherwise unrestricted, we’d look for interesting rocks. My favorites are about the size of my head or a little bigger. We’ve moved to a different state 4 times since than and most of the rocks are still with us.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cope

      At least one obligatory piece of unidentifiable, rusty farm equipment and multiple bird feeders should be in the mix.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      @bbleh: would very much agree…..

      if she’s in the Phoenix metro area, there are quite a few xeroscapes that would likely serve but there’s a balance out here, if you tempt critters in with gardens that have edibles, you’ll also attract their predators (i.e. how do you feel about potentially listening to a pack of coyotes howling in the backyard talking about a kill?).  Is the yard walled? fenced? do you want shade?  Does she have any rainbarrel/water-capture in place?  Does she want that?

      I live in Tucson and there are a lot of options to go with, I would stay away from grass, even turf can be problematic without shade.  Yard orientation matters as well as the afternoon sun (imho) is much harder on plants than the morning sun because you have the heat factor in place, also depending upon the dwelling color, you could have reflective heat to deal with.

      Also, if you’re working in the yard yourself….. do it early or do it during dusk and hydrate like a mother because heat stroke/exhaustion is very much a thing.

      If you need to reach out, I’m sure as the blog-father you know where to find me…..

      Reply
    15. 15.

      PsiFighter37

      I’m confused. This post reads like John Cole is leaving West By God Virginia and moving to Arizona. Is that a proper interpretation? I only ask because I have not been frequenting the blog much as of late.

      ETA: PF37 +3, even if Cole gave up the drink, this resist lib is still swigging it in his late 30s and counting

      Reply
    16. 16.

      James E Powell

      @cope:

      At least one obligatory piece of unidentifiable, rusty farm equipment

      I just got back from Vermont. My first time there. I noticed that nearly every yard had something like that in it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Devore

      If it’s in the desert.  Rocks and cactus make for a great backyard.  And easy on the cactus.   And the more fully paved.  The better

       

      less hiding spaces for deadly insects

      Reply
    18. 18.

      worn

      @MazeDancer: Sure, enough. If it’s the latter, “trees…that will be for the most part self-sustaining and not require extensive irrigation“ is right on out.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      karen marie

      @piratedan:   Agreed.  Even cacti can be intolerant of too much sun.

      The only other thing I have to offer is “why, Joelle, why would you live in Arizona.”  I personally wish I’d made a different choice than to move here.

      I’ve lived a lot of places, and this is the only one I hate with the heat of the thousand suns that turn this place into a hell hole for six months of the year

      PS:  John, if you’re going to do any yardwork in Arizona, do it in the winter.  Any time after April 15th and before October 15th is asking for death.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      PsiFighter37

      Dare I say, it’s also Arizona. The NYT just ran an article about how they are running out of water. Figuring out how to plant anything other than native vegetation (i.e. things like cactus or whatever else would be included in a xeriscaping) is foolhardy IMO. The state turned blue just in time to get real-time fucked by climate change.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jackie

      @mvr: Ground cover. Rocks absorb and radiate heat. Arizona’s 100+ degrees don’t need rocks adding to the stifling heat.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ixnay

      Would you be allowed to have cisterns (and brethren) to collect water run off? Old friends in NM collect all the H2O they can. Interesting project.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      karen marie

      @PsiFighter37:   As I understood John to say in the post where he announced his impending nuptials, they’re getting married but they’re not going to “live as man and wife.”  Kind of a mutual-aid society comprised of two members.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MazeDancer

      @Ixnay: Having lived there for a while, I can vouch for NM folks being great about water collection.

      Because so many people live there seasonally, AZ not so much.

      No matter which part of AZ, the two most important aspects of landscaping are setting up at least rain barrels. And shade.

      No portals, no life.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      PsiFighter37

      @karen marie: I saw the announcement on FB but I didn’t see any further details. Good on him. That said, I still say that Arizona, just like most of the Southwest, is just a ticking time bomb until they all run out of water. I visited where my grandmother lived (and died – passed away a few months ago) often the past decade plus. The changes from when I lived there for a few years, in the middle of the Californian desert in the early 1990s, until now, is stark. I’m convinced that when it’s time for me to pass, that town won’t exist anymore – along with dozens of other small towns out in the boonies of Kern and Inyo County.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Charluckles

      If you’re planning to xeriscape you should see if the local burg has rebates available. Next make friends with the local nursery people as well as a local source for hardscape materials.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gvg

      Low maintenance or really any gardening is really specifically local. You are going to have to name pretty close to where Joelle lives for us to give valid advice. After that, we will be looking up very local advice for her region.

      I live and garden in Florida. I can’t tell you how many gardening expert books I have read that are laughably wrong about things here. Especially how many plants must be in full sun. Today the local Lowe’s was selling hydrangeas as requiring 6 hours of sun a day. That will kill them here. So figuring out what to do about a garden in some other state makes me cautious. Some Jackie’s may be local. I would also look for her states equivalent of my agricultural extension agent. Not all states do this well though.

      I think rocks sound good though, especially if she isn’t into growing stuff. Patio flagstones, artistic rocks maybe a few native self sustaining plants. Not very many if she isn’t interested.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      cain

      We all know, whatever we come up with there is going to be some kind of crow attraction thing to bring in the crows.
      I hope people realize that whatever it is – it needs a minimal of water cuz Arizona is gonna be reeeal dry.

      It’s nce he’s visiting his fiance though. Very nice.

      Reply

