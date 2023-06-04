Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Unspooling Unschooling

My mom was studying for her NYC teaching certificate when I was in high school, so I got to read Deschooling Society when it was the new hot theory that was going to change teaching forever. Not a fan, because that mixture of high jargon and airy whimsy did not appeal. Although it was preferable to Summerhill, because while I certainly wouldn’t have wanted to be alone in an elevator with either author, I’m pretty sure the worst Illich would’ve done was yammer at me until my sanity snapped. (Even at that age, I knew better than to trust a man who talked as much and as enthusiastically about ‘unleashing the natural sexual curiosity of the young child’ as A.S. Neil.)

There was a whole backwash of Defund the Schools!!! enthusiasm among the DSA-rose / anarcho-socialist twitterarti this week, possibly related to the end of the school year and its consequences. Or so I perceived it, from the undercurrent of How can it be so hard for someone with all the correct socialist credentials to obtain academic credit? individual butthurt…


And since there’s a spume of UNSCHOOLING blather from the far-far-Left, Horseshoe Theory demands professional point-bigot Bethany Mandel test the market for a new trend:

Of course, Bethany is just a bog-standard Professional Conservative, not a testosterone-blessed Paradigm Shifter…

(If you follow the thread — I wouldn’t recommend it to the easily horrified, or to parents of young children — dude continues to double down on his ‘how hard can it be to watch a 3-year-old nap and cut nuggets?’ theory. And there are multiple dads (no moms, for some reason) adding their own helpful suggestions!)

  Alison Rose
  • brendancalling
  • Major Major Major Major

    4Comments

    1.

      Alison Rose

      The “it’s unnatural to hang out with people your own age” argument is fucking bizarre. But okay, sure, Bethany, lemme hang out with some would-be 5th graders. I’ll pick up a couple college kids on the way so we can have a nicely mixed age group which is very cool and normal.

      Also if I’d never gone to school, I never would have experienced the hysterical joy of my teachers assuming my bloodshot eyes were caused only by my allergies and not by the fact that I was baked all day at school in freshman and sophomore years.

    2.

      brendancalling

      The anti-school philosophy has, in fact, infected the field of education. I remember my instructors advising that I let the students decide what they were going to learn. My reaction was a dumbfounded “how ate teenagers—whose brains aren’t fully developed—in any way prepared to decide what they should learn?”

      this is a field that notoriously jumps from one shiny object to another. A few years back it was all about “resilience” and “grit.” Now it’s all “trauma-informed.” It’s one buzzword after the other, treating teenagers and young minds as if they were nothing more than variables in some grad student’s experiment. This has not worked out well for anyone, students especially.

    4.

      Major Major Major Major

      paternalistic chuckle

      Man, I just do not miss spending time on twitter at all. Thanks for keeping me in the loop, this is plenty lol.

      Back home now… watching Glow… working on writing that game… need to write up some vacation pics…

