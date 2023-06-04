it’s actually pretty easy because I have read it and it’s crank shit. https://t.co/AGbZQIgL5v — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) June 1, 2023

My mom was studying for her NYC teaching certificate when I was in high school, so I got to read Deschooling Society when it was the new hot theory that was going to change teaching forever. Not a fan, because that mixture of high jargon and airy whimsy did not appeal. Although it was preferable to Summerhill, because while I certainly wouldn’t have wanted to be alone in an elevator with either author, I’m pretty sure the worst Illich would’ve done was yammer at me until my sanity snapped. (Even at that age, I knew better than to trust a man who talked as much and as enthusiastically about ‘unleashing the natural sexual curiosity of the young child’ as A.S. Neil.)

There was a whole backwash of Defund the Schools!!! enthusiasm among the DSA-rose / anarcho-socialist twitterarti this week, possibly related to the end of the school year and its consequences. Or so I perceived it, from the undercurrent of How can it be so hard for someone with all the correct socialist credentials to obtain academic credit? individual butthurt…

And since there’s a spume of UNSCHOOLING blather from the far-far-Left, Horseshoe Theory demands professional point-bigot Bethany Mandel test the market for a new trend:

Of course, Bethany is just a bog-standard Professional Conservative, not a testosterone-blessed Paradigm Shifter…

(If you follow the thread — I wouldn’t recommend it to the easily horrified, or to parents of young children — dude continues to double down on his ‘how hard can it be to watch a 3-year-old nap and cut nuggets?’ theory. And there are multiple dads (no moms, for some reason) adding their own helpful suggestions!)