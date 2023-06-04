Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Books / Medium Cool – Best Mystery Genres!

Medium Cool – Best Mystery Genres!

39 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – Best Mystery Genres!

 

I know there are lots of mystery lovers here, and I am one of them.  So tonight let’s talk about the best mystery genres, with an eye toward featuring some of those sub-genres on future Medium Cool posts.

Let’s nominate / discuss / consider the various sub-genres of mysteries and which are your favorites, and then we can argue for / fight about / debate which ones are the best.

If you are passionate about a particular sub-genre of mystery and you would be interested in writing something up to get us started talking about your favorite sub-genre of mystery, send me an email and let us know in the comments.

 

For tonight, I’m going to let CaseyL start the conversation with her comment from last December.

My hand is up waving, in enthusiastic support for a Medium Cool focus on mysteries.

Mystery is one of my main fiction genres, and one of the things I love about the genre is its infinite capacity for hybridization with other genres.  Way beyond the “hard boiled” v. “cozy,” mysteries can be historical (including alt.historical), romantical, and science fictional.  About my only requirement is that, whatever logic the universe in that mystery operates on, it be consistent.

I’m a particular sucker for historical mysteries.  They’re everywhere and everywhen: Medieval Europe, Tudor/Elizabethan England, Ancient Egypt… I think there are even some set in pre-Columbian America. I love Lindsey Davis’ books set in Imperial Rome.  She does an excellent job of milieu-building, so that you can get a feel for what everyday life was like.  I’ve hopped around some of the other historicals, and enjoyed them, but none have made the impression Davis has.

Then there are the mysteries set in other countries and cultures, so the reader gets to learn something about those other countries and cultures.  Donne Leon lived in Venice for over 30 years, and reading her mysteries has a poignance beyond the books themselves, as she unwittingly chronicled how Venice became unliveable (slowly, then quickly) for residents who weren’t ultra wealthy, with her main characters noting, and lamenting, the social, environmental, and economic changes as they happened.

TL;DR: you can do anything within the structure of a mystery.  It’ll be fun to talk about!

So, BJ peeps, what’s your favor sub-genre of mystery?

  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • Ann Marie
  • bbleh
  • cope
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • karen marie
  • Karen S.
  • Ken
  • Lethe
  • martha
  • Mike in NC
  • Mr. Prosser
  • Orange is the New Red
  • Pete Downunder
  • Phylllis
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • RSA
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • Tehanu
  • TS
  • WaterGirl

    39 Comments

    1. 1.

      Mr. Prosser

      I’m fond of the medieval mystery series about Brother Cadfael by Ellis Peters. There are other series set in the same time period but I think Peters created a very sympathetic and complicated character in Cadfael.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JoyceH

      I like cozies, but I prefer the older ones, before the genre got so rule-bound and fragmented. Get on a writing list and you’ll quickly learn that a mystery canNOT be a ‘cozy’ unless you have an amateur sleuth. Well, sorry, but Patricia Moyes’ mysteries are as cozy as they come, and her sleuth Henry Tibbett is a Chief Inspector of Scotland Yard. But those are cozies – they just are.

      And the segmentation! You can’t just say you like cozies anymore without specifying a sub-sub-genre. There are crafting cozies and cooking cozies and cat cozies and magical cozies and magical cat cozies… oh and on!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      Grafton really created a masterpiece and always kept her characters true to form   She didn’t try to jump ahead with all the technological changes because that would have meant that Henry and Rosie were no longer with us.

      On the other hand, I love Gamache and so want to move to Three Pines.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RSA

      Then there are the mysteries set in other countries and cultures, so the reader gets to learn something about those other countries and cultures.

      What a coincidence! I was at a Goodwill yesterday (mainly to decorate the blank walls of a newly-rented house) and I picked up a copy of The Best American Mystery Stories of the Century, edited by Tony Hillerman and Otto Penzler. Hillerman’s writing was a wonderful introduction to Navajo culture, with a solid police procedural backbone in the novels.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      I admit I do have love for cozies, the mass-market kind with punny titles and quirky settings. Some of them suck (but then some books in any subgenre suck) but some are fun and they’re also a nice easy read. I can get through one in two days and they don’t take a lot of mental investment.

      I’ve been reading the Kinsey Millhone series through my library, and I agree in general they’re well-done, though there have been a few stinkers thus far. Also, because of when they were written, sometimes there is some YIKES language and commentary, and my kingdom for the day Kinsey stops judging everyone else by their weight when she eats nothing but fast food and donuts.

      I tend to prefer thrillers that lean more psychological, and avoid ones that rely on gore or jumpscares or that people say left them so creeped out, they slept with the light on or something. I want the fun of a mystery but I do not find “getting the crap scared out of me” to be fun.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geminid

      Ken Follet’s Pillars of the Earth might not be categorized as a mystery, but it revolves  around a mystery: the identity of Jack Builder’s father and the fate of the White Ship.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cope

      I’m not sure they fall into the “mystery” genre but I have always been a sucker for heist stories. My all time favorite is the movie “Thief” with James Caan.

      I can go all the way back to “Topkapi” impressing me as a kid.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      smith

      I read a lot of mysteries, but am a cranky old curmudgeon, so I can more easily say which sub-genres I dislike than those I like.

      Here are two exceptions: First, what I call “Big Sheriff in a Small Town” mysteries. The top of this class, in my opinion, is Craig Johnson’s Longmire series. Heroes in this type of book are not always the sheriff –they might be a Lieutenant in a small city force (Archer Mayor’s Joe Gunther, Kate Flora’s Joe Burgess ), or the chief of police (Terry Shames’ Samuel Craddock) or former chief of police (William Kent Kreuger’s Cork O’Connor). What they have in common is a hero with a long history in a small community. It seems to me that the in-depth knowledge the investigator has of the characters in the drama adds to the emotional resonance of crime’s impact on the community.

      The other sub-genre I read a lot is British police procedurals, of which there are too many to list. I like them better than American ones, I think, because the cops are rarely armed, so they have to work out their dilemmas without simply blowing the bad guys away. I also really enjoy reading detailed explanations of forensic procedures, the more complicated the better.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      I’m not a fan of cozy mysteries, where the focus of the book is on the puzzle that needs to be be solved, no matter what type of interesting characters are part of the puzzle.  I’ve read many and almost all of them are too cerebral for me.

      I lean toward suspense, thrillers (especially legal thrillers) and my favorite sub genre, romantic suspense. The characters and their relationships are more the focus of the book, with the crime, suspects and investigation as a backdrop.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      martha

      @smith: I’m with you on British and Irish police procedurals. Two of my favorites lately are Adrian McKinty’s Sean Duffy series, set during “The Troubles” and Peter Granger’s DI Smith series. McKinty has a new Sean Duffy book coming out in August, I think.

      But there are several and it just irritates me that I can’t get some of them here in Kindle yet.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      bbleh

      They may not qualify exactly as mysteries, but if it ain’t whodunit then whoizit is close.  I like both the books and the movie adaptations of “John Le Carré”s stuff.  (And re Brit/Irish, a shout out to Sir Ian Rankin and John Rebus.  And crrraaaayzee stuff like Carl Hiassen Hiaasen, thank you piratedan.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      piratedan

      I think there are great examples in all of the flavors of Mystery fiction, not too concerned about the rules per se…

      For a historical/alternate fiction read it’s still hard to top H. Bean Piper’s “He Walked Around The Horses”

      For your classical American settings, I’ve always enjoyed Lawrence Block’s “Burgler” series, but there’s so MANY great ones to enjoy, but I do enjoy the ones that have a sense of absurdity to them (Carl Hiaasen to be sure).

      In order to expand my horizons, I’ve come to appreciate Donna Leon, Vaseem Khan, Richard Osman, Jussi Adler-Olsen and the like….

      to expand my universe, Larry Niven, Martha Wells, Lois McMaster Bujold and Glen Cook.

      all we can do is provide each other ample fodder for new/as-of-yet undiscovered talent.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      I liked the first two Cormoran Strike mysteries by that Rowling person. I thought Cormoran and his assistant had a quirky, intriguing relationship that hinted at romantic possibilities at some point well down the line. I liked the glamorous/seedy settings of the mysteries themselves. Then the murders started going way over the top, and she lost me.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      smith

      @martha: Absolutely agree about Grainger’s DC Smith. So many detective heroes are troubled souls with tragic pasts, it’s great to read about one who’s fully grounded in his adult life.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tehanu

      I’m not a particular fan of any particular mystery subgenre; there are great writers of almost every type, police procedural, historical, cozy small-town, violent / noir big-city, you name it. What I really enjoy about mysteries isn’t so much the puzzle aspect as the fact that you can learn so much about all kinds of professions and milieus along with the puzzle: bell-ringing in Dorothy Sayers’ The Nine Tailors; medieval jesters in Alan Gordon’s Fools Guild books; modern policing in Britain in Deborah Crombie’s Duncan Kincaid and Gemma James series; anthropology & forensics in Aaron Elkins’ Gideon Oliver books; Navajo culture in Tony Hillerman’s (and his daughter Anne Hillerman’s) books; etc. etc. etc., I could go on for ages. I also agree with CaseyL about Lindsay Davis’ ancient Rome books and of course, Brother Cadfael (in fact, let me put in a plug for Ellis Peters’ other mysteries, the ones set in 1950s England, my favorite of which is The Knocker on Death’s Door).

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: Hahaha, some of them could definitely be described as such! They can certainly be a little corny at times, and sometimes the dialogue sounds like it was written by an alien whose only experience with English is soap operas and infomercials. But again, they can also be good fun. I particularly like the Bakeshop Mystery series by Ellie Alexander, the Black Cat Bookshop Mystery series by Ali Brandon, and the Book Retreat Mysteries by Ellery Adams.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Phylllis

      @smith: British procedurals are my go-to as well. Do spy stories count in this? Currently racing through the Slough House series.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      prostratedragon

      Just bopped over from finishing an episode of Murdoch Mysteries, a Canadian series that is available on Acorn and in part on Prime. NotMax mentioned it the other day, but perhaps it wasn’t clear for those who’ve never seen it that this is a historical series, set at the turn of the last century. The tone is fairly comic, so there is plenty of playing with the fact that so many devices and social customs of the present were just beginning during that time. There are also various continuing subplots —the show’s been running for 16 seasons— but a recent episode called “Murdoch Rides Easy” is a nice sampler for which no previous knowledge is necessary. Our doughty detective, William Murdoch of the Toronto constabulary, solves a murder with the help of two young men named Arthur Davidson and William Harley who are passing through town for an exhibition.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Pete Downunder

      First I must agree with the fans of Grafton and Hillerman, both excellent. I have three offerings in wildly different genres. First are Arthur Upfield’s Inspector Napoleon Bonaparte series set in the 30-s to early 60’s in outback Australia. They are a little slow moving and there is a lot of the casual racism that sadly exists downunder even today. But the lead character, a half-caste detective, is engaging and the stories are fun. Long out of print but used book dealers can usually supply them.

      Next up are the magic detective Peter Grant series by Ben Aaronovitch (he started by writing for Dr Who) set mostly in modern London. The characters are interesting once you accept the premise that magic really exists in the world and someone has to police it.

      Finally, and full disclosure there is a family connection, the Henry Kennis series by Steven Axelrod. Kennis is the fictional chief of police on Nantucket and the six books (so far) in the series are well plotted and give an insight on the island. Kennis is an ex-LA cop and a poet.

      Because I’m old I also have what I think are the complete Nero Wolfe mysteries by the polymath Rex Stout and the wildly prolific Ed McBain (aka Evan Hunter, birth name Salvatore Albert Lombino) and his 87th precinct mysteries as well as his Matthew Hope stories with fairy tale titles. All probably out of print but still good reads.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      karen marie

      A shoutout for Ben Aaronovitch’s “Rivers of London” series.  It’s part mystery, part – I don’t know what you call it – fantasy, magical realism?  I listen to them on Audible.  They’re all read well by Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (except for the first book which he read way too fast).  The main character – Peter Grant, a newly minted constable – is chosen as an apprentice to the only remaining official police magician after it’s become clear that magic has not disappeared.  The rivers of London each have their physical representative – or god/goddess – who help and hinder investigations.

      I’d listened to the first two a while back, recently downloaded the third one, and I’m relistening to the first two before going on to the third because it’s been so long.  I think they’re entertaining with vanishingly few points that I’m going “oh, come the fuck on.”

      If you haven’t read Westlake – either his comic crime capers or his hard crime novels – you’re doing it wrong.  He’s one of the most brilliant writers ever.  Definitely in my top three.

      John D. MacDonald is also a very good mystery/crime writer.   So many books, so little time!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ann Marie

      I like a lot of different types of mysteries, but I’m with CaseyL in loving historical mysteries.  I started with Cadfael, and have since read great series set in medieval Spain, Byzantine Constantinople, Japan (both Heian and Edo), and three separate series in ancient Egypt, but the ones I keep going back to are the series from ancient Rome, at least four series so far, only two of which overlap in time.  I love the view into a different place and time, along with clever mysteries and some humor in my favorites.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      smith

      @Scout211: I also don’t like cozies, but for a different reason: The amateur sleuths, if you look at them outside of the immediate mystery context, are actually pretty obnoxious characters. I would hate to live anywhere near anybody so arrogantly nosy as so many of those women are (they’re almost always women). Very often it goes so far as to their sneaking into someone’s private space and rifling through their belongings. In real life you’d take out a restraining order.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Pete Downunder

      @karen marie: ​
        A new one staring the American FBI agent (whose name escapes me at the moment but appeared first in Whispers Underground) is due out 8 June. I’ve pre-ordered.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Lethe

      I’m sorry to say my pure (?) mystery reading had been confined to Dorothy Sayers and Agathe Christie for years, my focus had been more sci-fi with Bujold. Then a friend suggested Robert van Gulick’s Judge Dee books. That was an amazing introduction to reading about detectives and mysteries from another culture. I think I’ve got notes from every comment here on what to try next.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ken

      I’m rather fond of science-fiction time-travel philosophical comedy-of-manners romantic mysteries, but as far as I know the only example of that sub-sub-genre is Connie Willis’ To Say Nothing of the Dog.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      TS

      @Alison Rose:

       I want the fun of a mystery but I do not find “getting the crap scared out of me” to be fun.

      Exactly my thoughts & along this line I can’t get past PD James – every few years I go back and read them again. The only negative is she should never have tried to marry off Dalgleish – romance she does not write well.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mike in NC

      We’re watching Series 3 (Season 3) of “Happy Valley” with Sarah Lancashire. Gritty modern cop show set in and around Yorkshire, England.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Karen S.

      I’ve enjoyed the Shardlake series by C.J. Sansom. The novels are set during the reign of Henry VIII in the 16th century. Shardlake, the protagonist, is a barrister who is also a hunchback. He ends solving mysteries through his work first for Thomas Cromwell and then for Archbishop Cranmer. The novels are atmospheric and gripping. Disney has greenlit a TV series based on the novels. I’m curious to see how it turns out.

      I have also enjoyed early Walter Mosley, such as Devil in A Blue Dress and Red Death, and the Blanche White series by Barbara Neely. Their books are mystery novels, yes, but they are layered with and undergirded by issues of class and race in the U.S. in the mid to late 20th century.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Orange is the New Red

      I am a huge fan of Michael Gilbert, who wrote in several subgenres but was never cozy.  I particularly favor his spy stories featuring Mr Calders and Mr Behrens. He’s most famous, apparently, for his first book, Smallbone Deceased.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Tehanu

      @Ken: To Say Nothing of the Dog is hilarious, I just re-read it for about the 4th or 5th time!  Of course, it ties in with Willis’ other time-travel books that are more serious — the great Doomsday Book, which is maybe the greatest historical novel I’ve ever read as well as SF, and the two-decker Blackout / All Clear.

      Reply

